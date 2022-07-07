« previous next »
Garlicbread

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #320 on: July 7, 2022, 03:15:18 pm
-There won't be any locations from the original game cut in the remake. However, due to the strucuture of remake being multiple games, there will be slight change in the order of places you visit. But no location will be cut.

-We know some fans are worried that because it's going to be finished in 3 games, some are worried things might get cut or shortened. But nothing will be cut or shortened.


About the upcoming parts.
Jm55

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #321 on: July 8, 2022, 12:06:57 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on July  7, 2022, 03:15:18 pm
-There won't be any locations from the original game cut in the remake. However, due to the strucuture of remake being multiple games, there will be slight change in the order of places you visit. But no location will be cut.

-We know some fans are worried that because it's going to be finished in 3 games, some are worried things might get cut or shortened. But nothing will be cut or shortened.


About the upcoming parts.

Worried that itll be finished in 3 games?

Only thing that worries me is I wont be alive to see the 3rd one!
gazzalfc

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #322 on: July 8, 2022, 08:09:15 am
I think it will be finished in 3 main games.

But it will be like intergrade where there are DLC games in between 2 and 3. Vincent will have a DLC story.

Final fantasy 7 on the Playstation 1 was such a vast game even today. You could spend 100 hours grinding out and exploring. So much so that on it's re-release on PC, PS3 and PS4 they put in cheats for 3x speed, no random battles and god mode. Remaking all of that today is such an incredible undertaking and they have done a good job so far.

Think of what they still have to cover

Kalm
Chocobos (capture, owning, racing)
Junon
Mt. Corel
The Gold Saucer (I think they will slip in some DLC here)
Cosmo Canyon
Nibelheim
Cid and Rocket Town
Temple of the Ancients (with the 'twist') (unless the changing timelines means that doesn't happen)
The snow fields (with some snowboading)
The 3 weapons
The underwater sub
The return to Midgar
The crater
The final battle

They barely scratched the surface with Part 1

Throw in a remake of crisis core as well.

It was so ambitious and I think of how much of a good job they did with Part 1 I think they have credit in the bank
Garlicbread

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #323 on: July 8, 2022, 02:34:25 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on July  8, 2022, 12:06:57 am
Worried that itll be finished in 3 games?

Only thing that worries me is I wont be alive to see the 3rd one!

Think you should be fine. Rebirth(Part 2) coming out in Late 2023/ Early 2024 and they're already working on the 3rd part so 2026/2027? Surely you'll be still here then :P
El Lobo

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #324 on: July 8, 2022, 02:40:56 pm
If they dont cut anything it'll be a fucking mammoth
Garlicbread

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #325 on: July 8, 2022, 02:43:09 pm
From Gematsu:

(Regarding why it is called Rebirth rather than Remake 2) Both Remake and Rebirth have a similar meaning of 'being newly reborn.' Also, if we called it Remake 2, it might give the impression there will be a 3, 4, 5, and so on as well as that 2 only exists because of 1. This also means that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth can be enjoyed sufficiently on its own.

The reason for the delay in announcing Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was because we were not sure whether it would be a two-part work or trilogy.

Usually when it comes to the Final Fantasy series, only the core members are retained after the completion of a game, while most of the other staff move over to other teams. However, since the Final Fantasy Remake project was decided to be released in multiple parts from the start, the same team was able to start work on the sequel while maintaining their teamwork, know-how, and momentum, so development has been extremely fast. However, due to the large amount of resources required, there's no time for rest and things are always moving at full speed. The fundamental parts are complete and we're currently in the mass production stage. Development is going well.

We've already begun work on areas such as the plot and scenario for the third title.

Just as we created Midgar so that fans of the original Final Fantasy VII can appreciate it, we're taking care to develop Rebirth as not to ruin the image that fans have of the original. For that reason, the volume is quite massive.

We hear the concerns of fans asking 'Can the story really be told in a trilogy?' and 'Will it be a trimmed down / digest version?,' but it will not be a digest.

As for whether the game will be open-world or not, that will be announced with the next information release.

The general systems from Final Fantasy VII Remake will carry over.

The scene in which Cloud and Sephiroth are walking together in the trailer is a Cloud flashback scene.

The main characters' 3D models haven't changed. However, some characters have been adjusted, such as Yuffie's model, which we touched up from Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

The focal point of the story hasn't been changed. As for the new mysteries that differ from the original Final Fantasy VII, players of the original will be able to enjoy the game in a new way. The challenge we tackled for this project was how to include those new mysteries without deviating from the original.

Regarding game progression, there will be some changes. If while you're playing you think 'Was this cut?,' it's because the structure of the story has changed a bit due to the nature of it being a trilogy. Although the order in which you visit some places may change, our policy is essentially not to cut anything.

It's exclusive to PlayStation 5 because of the graphical quality, of course, as well as SSD access speed. Since the adventure unfolds in a vast world after the escape from Midgar, loading stress is an extreme bottleneck. We felt we needed the specifications of PlayStation 5 to overcome that and travel the world comfortably.
Macphisto80

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #326 on: July 10, 2022, 03:28:12 am
Couple of things to take from all that:

Quote
The challenge we tackled for this project was how to include those new mysteries without deviating from the original.

Good to know. At least the original storyline won't be drastically changed going by that. It seems like they are going down a Mass Effect style approach where you are presented choices at pivotal moments to either change something or stick to it. Either way, the timeline will remain largely the same regardless, with some changes that really don't impact the overall story, similar to what Remake did.

Quote
It's exclusive to PlayStation 5 because of the graphical quality, of course, as well as SSD access speed. Since the adventure unfolds in a vast world after the escape from Midgar, loading stress is an extreme bottleneck. We felt we needed the specifications of PlayStation 5 to overcome that and travel the world comfortably.

More or less confirming it having a large open world, or at least a large enough hub style world, with bits of it gated off due to there being a 3rd part. My guess is them building the next two parts in UE5 and using Nanite for the environment. Could also speed the 3rd part's development up considerably.
Garlicbread

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #327 on: June 8, 2023, 10:36:36 pm
End Product

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #328 on: June 8, 2023, 10:43:40 pm
Looks amazing, favourite game from childhood.
gazzalfc

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #329 on: June 8, 2023, 11:03:02 pm
So the release date has slipped a few months then. Shame because it could have been a great Christmas hit
Garlicbread

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #330 on: June 8, 2023, 11:06:31 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on June  8, 2023, 11:03:02 pm
So the release date has slipped a few months then. Shame because it could have been a great Christmas hit

I believe Early 2024 still is considered "next winter" in the gaming industry.
db1animal

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #331 on: June 8, 2023, 11:43:53 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on June  8, 2023, 11:06:31 pm
I believe Early 2024 still is considered "next winter" in the gaming industry.

Winter is officially Friday 22nd Dec 2023 to Wed 20th March 2024, at worst I can see a repeat of the 1st game and it slips into April

And 2 discs! PS5 ultra HD blu-rays are 100gb so its between 100-200gb

Schmidt

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #332 on: June 9, 2023, 08:25:10 pm
Remake was the last console game I properly played, I think I might have to look into getting a PS5 and a new TV for Rebirth, though I'll probably also rebuy Remake on PS5 (I still haven't played Intergrade) and play through that first.

Also been listening to the Voices of the Lifestream remix of the original music (the youtube version, there's a playlist on Spotify that's completely different), it's making me want to replay the original too.
GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #333 on: June 10, 2023, 02:44:22 pm
It's taken me a long time but I'm getting through Remake now, on chapter 14 so I think I might get it finished before FF16 releases.

Schmidt, if you like the music, have you ever listened to Mega Ran's versions?  Albums are called Black Materia and Black Materia: The Remake
Schmidt

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #334 on: June 12, 2023, 02:31:18 pm
Quote from: GiorgosCarraGoonies on June 10, 2023, 02:44:22 pm
It's taken me a long time but I'm getting through Remake now, on chapter 14 so I think I might get it finished before FF16 releases.

Schmidt, if you like the music, have you ever listened to Mega Ran's versions?  Albums are called Black Materia and Black Materia: The Remake

I gave him a listen after you mentioned him, the remix part of his music is really good but the talking over the top put me off a bit.
Gerard00

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #335 on: June 20, 2023, 10:35:41 am
I'm a massive fan of the original. Played it to death along with 8 & 9 after.

Didn't bother with the remake as the voice acting put me off and i feel like i've outgrown some of the wacky story-  but i've been thinking about picking it up as i love the music and think i'd enjoy the nostalgia. Seems the general consensus is that its a good game marred by a lot of fetch questing but in general i assume it's worth a play through?
Garlicbread

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #336 on: June 21, 2023, 12:11:12 am
Quote from: Gerard00 on June 20, 2023, 10:35:41 am
I'm a massive fan of the original. Played it to death along with 8 & 9 after.

Didn't bother with the remake as the voice acting put me off and i feel like i've outgrown some of the wacky story-  but i've been thinking about picking it up as i love the music and think i'd enjoy the nostalgia. Seems the general consensus is that its a good game marred by a lot of fetch questing but in general i assume it's worth a play through?

It's a great game would recommend it. The quests are pretty whatever, but they're worth doing because you get more character development from the characters and just fun to see these characters interact more.
Garlicbread

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 01:02:16 am
February 29th 2024!

New trailer and a bunch of info dropped.
gazzalfc

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 09:25:32 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 01:02:16 am
February 29th 2024!

New trailer and a bunch of info dropped.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5ZXqcymx0CI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5ZXqcymx0CI</a>



Looks fucking amazing. What they have managed to squeeze into that trailer is beyond anything I ever expected
gazzalfc

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #339 on: Yesterday at 11:52:47 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on July  8, 2022, 08:09:15 am
Kalm flashback
Chocobos (capture, owning, racing)
Junon
The Gold Saucer
Cosmo Canyon
Nibelheim
One of the 3 weapons

Yuffie, Cait Sith and Red XIII playable, Vincent introduced
rowan_d

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #340 on: Yesterday at 07:35:49 pm
Who on earth ever actually used Cait Sith?
Garlicbread

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #341 on: Yesterday at 08:33:18 pm
Quote from: rowan_d on Yesterday at 07:35:49 pm
Who on earth ever actually used Cait Sith?

As a kid I was super boring and only used Cloud, Tifa and Cid  ;D
Malaysian Kopite

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #342 on: Today at 05:26:03 am
Quote from: rowan_d on Yesterday at 07:35:49 pm
Who on earth ever actually used Cait Sith?
I didn't even realize that the cat was the actual character.
