« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: Loan Watch 2019/20  (Read 185943 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,366
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1080 on: April 4, 2021, 10:13:00 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on April  4, 2021, 09:58:35 pm
From what Ive read the Southampton fans arent impressed with Minamino at all

Probably because Nathan Redmond is such a top class player ...
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,005
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1081 on: April 10, 2021, 06:50:14 pm »
Was Harry Wilson vs Harvey Elliot today. 2-2 it finished between the teams with Wilson getting 2 assists and Elliot getting 1. No idea what kind of assists they were but good news that their loans are progressing well.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,510
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1082 on: April 11, 2021, 06:44:34 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on April 10, 2021, 06:50:14 pm
Was Harry Wilson vs Harvey Elliot today. 2-2 it finished between the teams with Wilson getting 2 assists and Elliot getting 1. No idea what kind of assists they were but good news that their loans are progressing well.
Scrappy in the main! Some awful keeping on both sides gave both players an assist where there shouldnt have been a goal and Wilsons second was a deflection. Wilson looked calm on the ball compared to the other Cardiff midfielders.

Elliott was different gravy, looked head and shoulders the most accomplished footballer on the pitch but what riled me was the consistent kicking he got and fouls going unpunished. At 1-0, Blackburn had the ball on the left wing with a huge amount of space for Elliott on the right to attack in behind the overly advanced fullback. The fullback clearly realised Elliott was going to beat him to any ball into that area, so first pulled him back - he stayed on his feet - then, as he entered the box, blatantly tripped him. The clearest pen youre likely to see. As it was, the Blackburn player on the ball ignored the pass that was on and hit the post with a curling effort before it bounced to safety, but this was after Elliott was on the floor from the trip. The referee missing it you can partially understand, but it was a few metres away from the linesman, nothing given.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,614
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1083 on: April 12, 2021, 11:30:15 pm »
Another unused sub game for Taki. I think those posters who reckoned he, not Haaland, was the real star of Salzburg might have got it wrong, but it was fun to dream.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,510
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1084 on: April 13, 2021, 08:40:16 am »
Marko Grujic 25 today - I dont think we can talk about potential anymore. Numbers wise hes having a good season in a defensive capacity for Porto, who trail Sporting by 6 points having conceded 11 more goals, albeit with a more adventurous set up. Hes not been an automatic starter for them - they play him against the better sides as an insurance policy but dont bother with a holding midfielder against the weaker teams in the league. Hes got nearly as many minutes in Europe as he does domestically, so its been an odd season for him.

Ive only seen him in the Champions League and he looks settled at that level. He never becomes more than a squad player here unfortunately. My feeling is he should push for a move back to Germany where hes played his best football and cement a career for himself there.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,332
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1085 on: April 13, 2021, 10:08:04 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on April 12, 2021, 11:30:15 pm
Another unused sub game for Taki. I think those posters who reckoned he, not Haaland, was the real star of Salzburg might have got it wrong, but it was fun to dream.

Weird one, because he was doing well and then he's just been dumped pretty unceremoniously. The manager seems to have a bit of a blind spot with Redmond.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,510
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1086 on: April 13, 2021, 10:19:58 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on April 13, 2021, 10:08:04 am
Weird one, because he was doing well and then he's just been dumped pretty unceremoniously. The manager seems to have a bit of a blind spot with Redmond.
Redmond is a Championship player who has managed to convince successive Southampton managers he's decent. It's so odd. He's never posted a season better than 0.28 combined G+A per 90, which is crap for a winger.

Minamino a far superior player. Hopefully he's brought back in to the team soon.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,366
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1087 on: April 13, 2021, 09:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 13, 2021, 08:40:16 am
Marko Grujic 25 today - I dont think we can talk about potential anymore. Numbers wise hes having a good season in a defensive capacity for Porto, who trail Sporting by 6 points having conceded 11 more goals, albeit with a more adventurous set up. Hes not been an automatic starter for them - they play him against the better sides as an insurance policy but dont bother with a holding midfielder against the weaker teams in the league. Hes got nearly as many minutes in Europe as he does domestically, so its been an odd season for him.

Ive only seen him in the Champions League and he looks settled at that level. He never becomes more than a squad player here unfortunately. My feeling is he should push for a move back to Germany where hes played his best football and cement a career for himself there.

Hopefully, Borussia Monchengladbach are still interested in him. It would be nice if we can send him there in part exchange for Denis Zakaria ...
Logged

Offline asif_00013

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 274
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1088 on: April 14, 2021, 12:13:44 pm »
Did anyone watch the chelsea vs porto game? How was Grujic?
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1089 on: April 14, 2021, 12:49:00 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 13, 2021, 10:19:58 am
Redmond is a Championship player who has managed to convince successive Southampton managers he's decent. It's so odd. He's never posted a season better than 0.28 combined G+A per 90, which is crap for a winger.

Minamino a far superior player. Hopefully he's brought back in to the team soon.
Minamino isnt far superior to Redmond.Redmond is a decent player despite poor numbers. If he was he would be playing.
Are both Klopp & Ralph just getting it wrong with Minamino I dont think so.

Minamino is a good player but I think the PL doesnt suit him. He isnt powerful enough.
Bundesliga is where he should go. Maybe somewhere like Frankfurt or Gladbach.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,876
    • @hartejack
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1090 on: April 14, 2021, 12:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 13, 2021, 08:40:16 am
Marko Grujic 25 today - I dont think we can talk about potential anymore. Numbers wise hes having a good season in a defensive capacity for Porto, who trail Sporting by 6 points having conceded 11 more goals, albeit with a more adventurous set up. Hes not been an automatic starter for them - they play him against the better sides as an insurance policy but dont bother with a holding midfielder against the weaker teams in the league. Hes got nearly as many minutes in Europe as he does domestically, so its been an odd season for him.

Ive only seen him in the Champions League and he looks settled at that level. He never becomes more than a squad player here unfortunately. My feeling is he should push for a move back to Germany where hes played his best football and cement a career for himself there.

Posted about Grujic in a less-relevant thread, so makes sense to follow-up this response.  Inclined to think the same - good player who probably isn't the right fit for us; loans seem to have worked well for all parties and he & we will likely have some decent options in the summer.

Quote from: jackh on April 14, 2021, 09:44:46 am
Have there been conversations about Wilson & Grujic that have "gone on" for years?  Sure, discussions have cropped up and I'm sure many of us have hoped (because we back our players, right?) that one or both of them would demonstrate the potential & ability to make it at Liverpool, but I'm not sure you could describe them as having "gone on" as though the points are being laboured.

For what it's worth, Harry Wilson has made 140+ appearances across a series of loan fees (scoring 33 league goals at Championship and Premier League level) - he's likely not got the ability or potential required but (as I understand it) has a contract until 2023 and we'll probably make a decent bit of cash on his sale; Marko Grujic has spent three seasons playing pretty regularly in the Bundesliga and Portuguese Primera League (including appearances in 4 Champions League knockout fixtures this seasons) - I suspect his own ambitions will lead to him moving on this season (there's quality there, but he might not be a stylistic match for us), and there'll be plenty of clubs interested.

From what I can tell, it appears as though the club have supported Wilson & Grujic through a number of reasonably successful loan spells that have & will be beneficial to their host clubs, the players themselves, and Liverpool Football Club.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,953
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1091 on: April 16, 2021, 07:28:02 pm »
Harvey Elliott scores again.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1092 on: April 16, 2021, 07:34:45 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on April 16, 2021, 07:28:02 pm
Harvey Elliott scores again.
https://twitter.com/JDNalton/status/1383125736983306240?s=19

Got a booking for his tribute 'celebration'...
Logged

Online RedBlakey

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1093 on: April 16, 2021, 07:40:13 pm »
Good lad Harvey, the boy looks a real talent.
Be interesting to see if the club decide he's best with the first team next season or whether another loan, presumably in the prem, will be best for his development.
Logged
Quote from: MKelly34 on May 26, 2011, 12:30:36 am
Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,842
  • The first five yards........
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1094 on: April 16, 2021, 07:41:59 pm »
He has quick feet. Some will say he isn't lightning quick over the ground, and that may be true. But it's football, not track. Give me 'quick feet' any day.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,806
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1095 on: April 16, 2021, 07:47:31 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on April 16, 2021, 07:34:45 pm
https://twitter.com/JDNalton/status/1383125736983306240?s=19

Got a booking for his tribute 'celebration'...
What piece of shit would do that?

Its not celebrating, its not political.


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,207
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1096 on: April 16, 2021, 07:48:16 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on April 16, 2021, 07:34:45 pm
https://twitter.com/JDNalton/status/1383125736983306240?s=19

Got a booking for his tribute 'celebration'...
We live in a ridiculous world of football when you're booked for that.

Good on the lad.
Logged

Online aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,264
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1097 on: April 16, 2021, 07:51:14 pm »
Logged

Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,537
  • Kop 306
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1098 on: April 16, 2021, 07:56:52 pm »
This lad has got real talent and just looks like he 'gets it'. Hopefully a superstar in the making.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1099 on: April 16, 2021, 08:12:25 pm »
Quote from: RedBlakey on April 16, 2021, 07:40:13 pm
Good lad Harvey, the boy looks a real talent.
Be interesting to see if the club decide he's best with the first team next season or whether another loan, presumably in the prem, will be best for his development.
Needs to be kept with the first team. Loans are too much of a lottery and he's ready to contribute here
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1100 on: April 17, 2021, 11:34:45 am »
Sounds like Sepp van den Berg's loan spell at Preston is going well. He's getting regular game time at RB and according to The Athletic there's a number of Championship clubs interested in taking him on loan next season.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,551
  • Seis Veces
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1101 on: April 17, 2021, 12:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on April 17, 2021, 11:34:45 am
Sounds like Sepp van den Berg's loan spell at Preston is going well. He's getting regular game time at RB and according to The Athletic there's a number of Championship clubs interested in taking him on loan next season.

Starts today at Stoke after playing every minute in Preston's last ten Championship games. Nice to see him get the experience at a decent level. If he's going back to the championship next season hopefully we can get him ton a side with promotion ambitions.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,366
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1102 on: April 17, 2021, 06:13:47 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on April 17, 2021, 11:34:45 am
Sounds like Sepp van den Berg's loan spell at Preston is going well. He's getting regular game time at RB and according to The Athletic there's a number of Championship clubs interested in taking him on loan next season.

A 19-year-old central defender getting a lot of playing time as a fullback at Championship level can only be good for his development. I watched him once in their draw against Bournemouth, and he looked pretty comfortable against a pretty solid attack. The kid definitely has a future in the Premier League ...
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,551
  • Seis Veces
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1103 on: April 20, 2021, 09:11:55 pm »
Sepp playing right wing back (I think) in a 3-0 win tonight against lowly Derby. Think he's played virtually every minute for them since joining, seems to be doing alright, really glad to see that.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,674
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1104 on: April 20, 2021, 09:16:47 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on April 20, 2021, 09:11:55 pm
Sepp playing right wing back (I think) in a 3-0 win tonight against lowly Derby. Think he's played virtually every minute for them since joining, seems to be doing alright, really glad to see that.

defo sounds like this is a loan thats worked out very well. Hes had loads of playing time, great experience for him.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1105 on: April 20, 2021, 09:28:47 pm »
Very handy hes been playing at right back too, I think thats a position we have questionable depth in, Neco will end up a good player but get the feeling hes a couple years away from truly being cut out to deputise for Trent, both physically and in terms of experience.

VDB came to the country having already played a host of games in the Dutch First Division plus is 6ft4 while being decent on the ball also. It gives him a better chance to stake a place in the squad knowing he can cover two positions if needs be.
Logged

Online Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,420
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1106 on: April 24, 2021, 05:13:18 pm »
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,551
  • Seis Veces
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1107 on: Today at 04:53:53 pm »
Hat-trick for Harry Wilson today against Birmingham.

Van Den Berg with another clean sheet against a Barnsley side who have had a very good season. 4 clean sheets in a row for Preston, he's mainly played right back or right wing back. Besides a 5-0 defeat a few weeks back they've basically only conceded a goal a game when VDB has played, think there was one where they'd conceded twice. Impressive stuff, he's probably going back there, but it would be nice if we could find someone a bit better than Preston to send him too. If he can keep it up for a full season though it'd be really nice.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1108 on: Today at 04:58:38 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:53:53 pm
Hat-trick for Harry Wilson today against Birmingham.

Van Den Berg with another clean sheet against a Barnsley side who have had a very good season. 4 clean sheets in a row for Preston, he's mainly played right back or right wing back. Besides a 5-0 defeat a few weeks back they've basically only conceded a goal a game when VDB has played, think there was one where they'd conceded twice. Impressive stuff, he's probably going back there, but it would be nice if we could find someone a bit better than Preston to send him too. If he can keep it up for a full season though it'd be really nice.
Being in a settled environment with a club who play him and trust him is probably better than having him start that process again where there are no guarantees.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,674
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1109 on: Today at 05:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on April 24, 2021, 05:13:18 pm
https://www.pne-online.net/forum/index.php?threads/vdb-best-player-on-the-pit-h-again.3433218/

wonder what happens with Sepp next season, hes only 19, seems Preston fans at least hope they can get him back. I guess the question may be if he can take a step up beyond Championship level next year. Regardless though, its good that these loands work out, and it seems this has been a really good loan for him. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1110 on: Today at 05:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:58:38 pm
Being in a settled environment with a club who play him and trust him is probably better than having him start that process again where there are no guarantees.

I think he could get games here as RB, especially if Milner goes, not so confident in Neco Williams being our 2nd choice rb as of yet, think he himself could do with a good premiership loan.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,514
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1111 on: Today at 05:43:14 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 20, 2021, 09:16:47 pm
defo sounds like this is a loan thats worked out very well. Hes had loads of playing time, great experience for him.

Looks a player who can develop. At the start of last season he was thrown in in the League Cup games and up against PL forwards against Arsenal and Villa and clearly wasn't ready for it (hence Phillips recalled and picked in his place for the Everton cup game). Against Shrewsbury though he looked very solid.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1112 on: Today at 05:53:42 pm »
Wilson hat trick today.

Go on Harry lad.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,842
  • The first five yards........
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1113 on: Today at 07:09:50 pm »
Well done lad.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,551
  • Seis Veces
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1114 on: Today at 07:22:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:43:14 pm
Looks a player who can develop. At the start of last season he was thrown in in the League Cup games and up against PL forwards against Arsenal and Villa and clearly wasn't ready for it (hence Phillips recalled and picked in his place for the Everton cup game). Against Shrewsbury though he looked very solid.

Thought him and Hoever were exceptional that night. Against Arsenal the defence was makeshift, Milner was at right back, Gomez at centre half I think? He might have been coming back off an injury, can't even remember who played left back. Against Villa the side was just ridiculously young and up against players who'd all played at a decent level. Anyone writing him off was clueless really. He'd already been playing in the Eredivisie at 16/17 and we paid over a million quid for him if I remember correctly. He's here for a reason and if he can impress again on loan next season then it'll be really interesting to see where he can go.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online richmiller1

  • No! We will not let you go, let him go!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,488
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1115 on: Today at 08:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 05:53:42 pm
Wilson hat trick today.

Go on Harry lad.

A sodding astonishing one too. Well worth seeking out the highlights. His left foot is an absolute magic wand.
Logged

Online Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,420
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1116 on: Today at 10:13:03 pm »
Quote from: richmiller1 on Today at 08:49:11 pm
A sodding astonishing one too. Well worth seeking out the highlights. His left foot is an absolute magic wand.

His first was an incredible finish, the first touch to control and then to dig out a strike with the outside of his boot that finds the top corner from so far out was ridiculous. Hes got an outrageous left foot.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 