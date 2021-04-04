« previous next »
Quote from: bird_lfc on April  4, 2021, 09:58:35 pm
From what Ive read the Southampton fans arent impressed with Minamino at all

Probably because Nathan Redmond is such a top class player ...
Was Harry Wilson vs Harvey Elliot today. 2-2 it finished between the teams with Wilson getting 2 assists and Elliot getting 1. No idea what kind of assists they were but good news that their loans are progressing well.
Quote from: rawcusk8 on April 10, 2021, 06:50:14 pm
Was Harry Wilson vs Harvey Elliot today. 2-2 it finished between the teams with Wilson getting 2 assists and Elliot getting 1. No idea what kind of assists they were but good news that their loans are progressing well.
Scrappy in the main! Some awful keeping on both sides gave both players an assist where there shouldnt have been a goal and Wilsons second was a deflection. Wilson looked calm on the ball compared to the other Cardiff midfielders.

Elliott was different gravy, looked head and shoulders the most accomplished footballer on the pitch but what riled me was the consistent kicking he got and fouls going unpunished. At 1-0, Blackburn had the ball on the left wing with a huge amount of space for Elliott on the right to attack in behind the overly advanced fullback. The fullback clearly realised Elliott was going to beat him to any ball into that area, so first pulled him back - he stayed on his feet - then, as he entered the box, blatantly tripped him. The clearest pen youre likely to see. As it was, the Blackburn player on the ball ignored the pass that was on and hit the post with a curling effort before it bounced to safety, but this was after Elliott was on the floor from the trip. The referee missing it you can partially understand, but it was a few metres away from the linesman, nothing given.
Another unused sub game for Taki. I think those posters who reckoned he, not Haaland, was the real star of Salzburg might have got it wrong, but it was fun to dream.
Marko Grujic 25 today - I dont think we can talk about potential anymore. Numbers wise hes having a good season in a defensive capacity for Porto, who trail Sporting by 6 points having conceded 11 more goals, albeit with a more adventurous set up. Hes not been an automatic starter for them - they play him against the better sides as an insurance policy but dont bother with a holding midfielder against the weaker teams in the league. Hes got nearly as many minutes in Europe as he does domestically, so its been an odd season for him.

Ive only seen him in the Champions League and he looks settled at that level. He never becomes more than a squad player here unfortunately. My feeling is he should push for a move back to Germany where hes played his best football and cement a career for himself there.
Quote from: GreatEx on April 12, 2021, 11:30:15 pm
Another unused sub game for Taki. I think those posters who reckoned he, not Haaland, was the real star of Salzburg might have got it wrong, but it was fun to dream.

Weird one, because he was doing well and then he's just been dumped pretty unceremoniously. The manager seems to have a bit of a blind spot with Redmond.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:08:04 am
Weird one, because he was doing well and then he's just been dumped pretty unceremoniously. The manager seems to have a bit of a blind spot with Redmond.
Redmond is a Championship player who has managed to convince successive Southampton managers he's decent. It's so odd. He's never posted a season better than 0.28 combined G+A per 90, which is crap for a winger.

Minamino a far superior player. Hopefully he's brought back in to the team soon.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:40:16 am
Marko Grujic 25 today - I dont think we can talk about potential anymore. Numbers wise hes having a good season in a defensive capacity for Porto, who trail Sporting by 6 points having conceded 11 more goals, albeit with a more adventurous set up. Hes not been an automatic starter for them - they play him against the better sides as an insurance policy but dont bother with a holding midfielder against the weaker teams in the league. Hes got nearly as many minutes in Europe as he does domestically, so its been an odd season for him.

Ive only seen him in the Champions League and he looks settled at that level. He never becomes more than a squad player here unfortunately. My feeling is he should push for a move back to Germany where hes played his best football and cement a career for himself there.

Ive only seen him in the Champions League and he looks settled at that level. He never becomes more than a squad player here unfortunately. My feeling is he should push for a move back to Germany where hes played his best football and cement a career for himself there.

Hopefully, Borussia Monchengladbach are still interested in him. It would be nice if we can send him there in part exchange for Denis Zakaria ...
Did anyone watch the chelsea vs porto game? How was Grujic?
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:19:58 am
Redmond is a Championship player who has managed to convince successive Southampton managers he's decent. It's so odd. He's never posted a season better than 0.28 combined G+A per 90, which is crap for a winger.

Minamino a far superior player. Hopefully he's brought back in to the team soon.

Minamino a far superior player. Hopefully he's brought back in to the team soon.
Minamino isnt far superior to Redmond.Redmond is a decent player despite poor numbers. If he was he would be playing.
Are both Klopp & Ralph just getting it wrong with Minamino I dont think so.

Minamino is a good player but I think the PL doesnt suit him. He isnt powerful enough.
Bundesliga is where he should go. Maybe somewhere like Frankfurt or Gladbach.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:40:16 am
Marko Grujic 25 today - I dont think we can talk about potential anymore. Numbers wise hes having a good season in a defensive capacity for Porto, who trail Sporting by 6 points having conceded 11 more goals, albeit with a more adventurous set up. Hes not been an automatic starter for them - they play him against the better sides as an insurance policy but dont bother with a holding midfielder against the weaker teams in the league. Hes got nearly as many minutes in Europe as he does domestically, so its been an odd season for him.

Ive only seen him in the Champions League and he looks settled at that level. He never becomes more than a squad player here unfortunately. My feeling is he should push for a move back to Germany where hes played his best football and cement a career for himself there.

Ive only seen him in the Champions League and he looks settled at that level. He never becomes more than a squad player here unfortunately. My feeling is he should push for a move back to Germany where hes played his best football and cement a career for himself there.

Posted about Grujic in a less-relevant thread, so makes sense to follow-up this response.  Inclined to think the same - good player who probably isn't the right fit for us; loans seem to have worked well for all parties and he & we will likely have some decent options in the summer.

Quote from: jackh on Today at 09:44:46 am
Have there been conversations about Wilson & Grujic that have "gone on" for years?  Sure, discussions have cropped up and I'm sure many of us have hoped (because we back our players, right?) that one or both of them would demonstrate the potential & ability to make it at Liverpool, but I'm not sure you could describe them as having "gone on" as though the points are being laboured.

For what it's worth, Harry Wilson has made 140+ appearances across a series of loan fees (scoring 33 league goals at Championship and Premier League level) - he's likely not got the ability or potential required but (as I understand it) has a contract until 2023 and we'll probably make a decent bit of cash on his sale; Marko Grujic has spent three seasons playing pretty regularly in the Bundesliga and Portuguese Primera League (including appearances in 4 Champions League knockout fixtures this seasons) - I suspect his own ambitions will lead to him moving on this season (there's quality there, but he might not be a stylistic match for us), and there'll be plenty of clubs interested.

From what I can tell, it appears as though the club have supported Wilson & Grujic through a number of reasonably successful loan spells that have & will be beneficial to their host clubs, the players themselves, and Liverpool Football Club.
