Author Topic: Loan Watch 2019/20  (Read 182665 times)

Online PeterTheRed

Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1080 on: April 4, 2021, 10:13:00 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on April  4, 2021, 09:58:35 pm
From what Ive read the Southampton fans arent impressed with Minamino at all

Probably because Nathan Redmond is such a top class player ...
Online rawcusk8

Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1081 on: April 10, 2021, 06:50:14 pm »
Was Harry Wilson vs Harvey Elliot today. 2-2 it finished between the teams with Wilson getting 2 assists and Elliot getting 1. No idea what kind of assists they were but good news that their loans are progressing well.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1082 on: April 11, 2021, 06:44:34 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on April 10, 2021, 06:50:14 pm
Was Harry Wilson vs Harvey Elliot today. 2-2 it finished between the teams with Wilson getting 2 assists and Elliot getting 1. No idea what kind of assists they were but good news that their loans are progressing well.
Scrappy in the main! Some awful keeping on both sides gave both players an assist where there shouldnt have been a goal and Wilsons second was a deflection. Wilson looked calm on the ball compared to the other Cardiff midfielders.

Elliott was different gravy, looked head and shoulders the most accomplished footballer on the pitch but what riled me was the consistent kicking he got and fouls going unpunished. At 1-0, Blackburn had the ball on the left wing with a huge amount of space for Elliott on the right to attack in behind the overly advanced fullback. The fullback clearly realised Elliott was going to beat him to any ball into that area, so first pulled him back - he stayed on his feet - then, as he entered the box, blatantly tripped him. The clearest pen youre likely to see. As it was, the Blackburn player on the ball ignored the pass that was on and hit the post with a curling effort before it bounced to safety, but this was after Elliott was on the floor from the trip. The referee missing it you can partially understand, but it was a few metres away from the linesman, nothing given.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1083 on: Yesterday at 11:30:15 pm »
Another unused sub game for Taki. I think those posters who reckoned he, not Haaland, was the real star of Salzburg might have got it wrong, but it was fun to dream.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 08:40:16 am »
Marko Grujic 25 today - I dont think we can talk about potential anymore. Numbers wise hes having a good season in a defensive capacity for Porto, who trail Sporting by 6 points having conceded 11 more goals, albeit with a more adventurous set up. Hes not been an automatic starter for them - they play him against the better sides as an insurance policy but dont bother with a holding midfielder against the weaker teams in the league. Hes got nearly as many minutes in Europe as he does domestically, so its been an odd season for him.

Ive only seen him in the Champions League and he looks settled at that level. He never becomes more than a squad player here unfortunately. My feeling is he should push for a move back to Germany where hes played his best football and cement a career for himself there.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 10:08:04 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:30:15 pm
Another unused sub game for Taki. I think those posters who reckoned he, not Haaland, was the real star of Salzburg might have got it wrong, but it was fun to dream.

Weird one, because he was doing well and then he's just been dumped pretty unceremoniously. The manager seems to have a bit of a blind spot with Redmond.
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 10:19:58 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:08:04 am
Weird one, because he was doing well and then he's just been dumped pretty unceremoniously. The manager seems to have a bit of a blind spot with Redmond.
Redmond is a Championship player who has managed to convince successive Southampton managers he's decent. It's so odd. He's never posted a season better than 0.28 combined G+A per 90, which is crap for a winger.

Minamino a far superior player. Hopefully he's brought back in to the team soon.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 09:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:40:16 am
Marko Grujic 25 today - I dont think we can talk about potential anymore. Numbers wise hes having a good season in a defensive capacity for Porto, who trail Sporting by 6 points having conceded 11 more goals, albeit with a more adventurous set up. Hes not been an automatic starter for them - they play him against the better sides as an insurance policy but dont bother with a holding midfielder against the weaker teams in the league. Hes got nearly as many minutes in Europe as he does domestically, so its been an odd season for him.

Ive only seen him in the Champions League and he looks settled at that level. He never becomes more than a squad player here unfortunately. My feeling is he should push for a move back to Germany where hes played his best football and cement a career for himself there.

Hopefully, Borussia Monchengladbach are still interested in him. It would be nice if we can send him there in part exchange for Denis Zakaria ...
