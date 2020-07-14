Little is known about the impact of coronavirus pandemic on pregnant women or fertility treatments. Although there are some facts that doctors have learned after handling such cases. The facts are:
There is no definite data or study suggesting that pregnant women are at higher risk of contracting coronavirus, however, there might be a slightly higher risk of severe illness.
There have been some cases in which a pregnant mother infected by coronavirus has also passed the infection to her baby.
If you or your partner is not affected by coronavirus then there is no reason to halt your plans for having a baby. However, the availability of medical help during this pandemic cannot be predicted. Although, it is not necessary that it will affect you or your plans in any way.
If you are planning to go for a fertility treatment like In vitro Fertilization
or IUI then you can try finding a clinic which is open in your city and is located in a place which is less affected by the coronavirus.
Many hospitals and fertility center open or planning to open soon with the COVID 19 protocols in place as mentioned by the government. Hence, these places can be safe for fertility treatment.
If you have already started your fertility treatment during the pandemic then you should ask your doctor on how to proceed further.
If the doctors find that you are covid positive during your IVF or IUI treatment, then you may have to pause your treatment until the illness subsides.
More importantly, whatever you do, it is advised to take all the precautionary measures to avoid getting infected by coronavirus; this includes always wearing a mask while going out and sanitizing your hands frequently among others.