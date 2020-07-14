« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: Loan Watch 2019/20  (Read 154351 times)

Offline Oskar

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #920 on: July 14, 2020, 08:03:19 PM »
Quote from: firstornothing on July 14, 2020, 07:33:29 PM
I'm probably wrong (I often am) and not a professional by any degree of imagination but I think the very least you need to even be able to train or stay around with our current squad is to put a proper shift in and not let your head drop.  In that respect Ben may have just taken 2 steps back.

I'm just not seeing anything to suggest he hasn't been putting a proper shift in.

He was thrown on in the last five minutes of a play-off final, his team were losing, the game was frenetic, Oxford were desperate and Wycombe just wanted to get the ball as far away from their penalty area as possible. To draw any kind of definitive conclusion about Woodburn's attitude or work ethic from that is incredibly harsh. Karl Robinson has already said he wants Woodburn back at Oxford next season, so he's done something right there in spite of the injuries he's had.

Quote from: firstornothing on July 14, 2020, 07:33:29 PM
He should have been by far one of the best players in League One. He wasn't.

It's difficult to be one of the best players in the league when you're out injured for most of the season - the play-off games were his first appearances since last October.

Quote from: firstornothing on July 14, 2020, 07:33:29 PM
**Personally I think Chris Coleman did untold damage.

That's a bit ridiculous.

Based on what?

« Last Edit: July 14, 2020, 09:23:21 PM by Oskar »
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #921 on: July 14, 2020, 09:19:18 PM »
Wow..When me and Oskar agree then you know you must be talking nonsense.

How can anyone judge Woodburn. He's been out since October and got thrown on for 5 mins when chasing a game.

This is what I am starting to hate about loans with our club. Just because a player goes out on loan doesn't mean they won't make it.

Woodburn is highly rated by the club but will more than likely need another loan because he was unlucky last season.
Logged

Offline dakid

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,540
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #922 on: July 31, 2020, 09:35:33 AM »
Quote from: Fordy on July 13, 2020, 09:48:05 PM
Yeah he is a talent but needs another loan. Back to Oxford maybe or Stevie might take him but another loan and hopefully he stays fit.

Think he should also consider thinking about playing as an 8.
His agent already acknowledged this change of position back in April, see the quote below.

"Position-wise, Ben is now a slightly different player to when he first burst onto the scene. He can still play wide, but I would call him more of an attacking midfielder, more like a number 8 or a 10 in a more central role. He can go wide if he needs to but I see his long-term future operating more centrally.

I think he will be loaned out again but I wouldn't be surprised if he was sold. He is already getting passed by for that position in the team by Jones and with Clarkson, Cain and with both having signed long term deals they won't all fit. With all three you can see stand out attributes with Woodburn he is a decent all round player without in my option any stand out attributes and he lacks pace and strength.
« Last Edit: July 31, 2020, 09:41:33 AM by dakid »
Logged

Offline FilthyBloke

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 157
  • We all live. Thats enough for me.
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #923 on: July 31, 2020, 08:39:38 PM »
Thing is with Woodburn is he is 21 in October.
Brewster is slightly younger but has impressed in championship where as Woodburn has stalled in league 1. He had potential but with injuries he has not progressed enough.

I cant see him making it here now.
Logged
Schadenfreude. Pretty much sums me up.

Offline Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,140
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #924 on: September 28, 2020, 06:21:18 PM »
Couldn't see a thread for this year's loans:-

Loris Karius has completed a loan move to Bundesliga side Union Berlin for the duration of the 2020-21 season.
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/amp/news/first-team/410363-loris-karius-completes-loan-switch-to-union-berlin

Good luck to him, Union are a brilliant club
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,140
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #925 on: September 28, 2020, 07:55:34 PM »
Kamil Grabara has also gone out on loan to Danish club AGF Aarhus until the end of the season
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 456
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #926 on: October 31, 2020, 02:50:22 PM »
Ben Woodburn hast tested positive for covid 19 at Blackpool.

Mild symptoms only.
Logged

Offline aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #927 on: October 31, 2020, 03:21:01 PM »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on October 31, 2020, 02:50:22 PM
Ben Woodburn hast tested positive for covid 19 at Blackpool.

Mild symptoms only.
Get well soon Ben!
Logged

Offline saanvishah

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #928 on: November 2, 2020, 09:04:45 AM »
Little is known about the impact of coronavirus pandemic on pregnant women or fertility treatments. Although there are some facts that doctors have learned after handling such cases. The facts are:

There is no definite data or study suggesting that pregnant women are at higher risk of contracting coronavirus, however, there might be a slightly higher risk of severe illness.
There have been some cases in which a pregnant mother infected by coronavirus has also passed the infection to her baby.
If you or your partner is not affected by coronavirus then there is no reason to halt your plans for having a baby. However, the availability of medical help during this pandemic cannot be predicted. Although, it is not necessary that it will affect you or your plans in any way.
If you are planning to go for a fertility treatment like In vitro Fertilization or IUI then you can try finding a clinic which is open in your city and is located in a place which is less affected by the coronavirus.
Many hospitals and fertility center open or planning to open soon with the COVID 19 protocols in place as mentioned by the government. Hence, these places can be safe for fertility treatment.
If you have already started your fertility treatment during the pandemic then you should ask your doctor on how to proceed further.
If the doctors find that you are covid positive during your IVF or IUI treatment, then you may have to pause your treatment until the illness subsides.
More importantly, whatever you do, it is advised to take all the precautionary measures to avoid getting infected by coronavirus; this includes always wearing a mask while going out and sanitizing your hands frequently among others.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #929 on: November 2, 2020, 09:44:27 AM »
Quote from: saanvishah on November  2, 2020, 09:04:45 AM
Little is known about the impact of coronavirus pandemic on pregnant women or fertility treatments. Although there are some facts that doctors have learned after handling such cases. The facts are:

There is no definite data or study suggesting that pregnant women are at higher risk of contracting coronavirus, however, there might be a slightly higher risk of severe illness.
There have been some cases in which a pregnant mother infected by coronavirus has also passed the infection to her baby.
If you or your partner is not affected by coronavirus then there is no reason to halt your plans for having a baby. However, the availability of medical help during this pandemic cannot be predicted. Although, it is not necessary that it will affect you or your plans in any way.
If you are planning to go for a fertility treatment like In vitro Fertilization or IUI then you can try finding a clinic which is open in your city and is located in a place which is less affected by the coronavirus.
Many hospitals and fertility center open or planning to open soon with the COVID 19 protocols in place as mentioned by the government. Hence, these places can be safe for fertility treatment.
If you have already started your fertility treatment during the pandemic then you should ask your doctor on how to proceed further.
If the doctors find that you are covid positive during your IVF or IUI treatment, then you may have to pause your treatment until the illness subsides.
More importantly, whatever you do, it is advised to take all the precautionary measures to avoid getting infected by coronavirus; this includes always wearing a mask while going out and sanitizing your hands frequently among others.
Shouldn't this be in the Youth and Under 23 thread?
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,723
  • The first five yards........
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #930 on: November 2, 2020, 09:45:58 AM »
Quote from: saanvishah on November  2, 2020, 09:04:45 AM
Little is known about the impact of coronavirus pandemic on pregnant women or fertility treatments. Although there are some facts that doctors have learned after handling such cases. The facts are:

There is no definite data or study suggesting that pregnant women are at higher risk of contracting coronavirus, however, there might be a slightly higher risk of severe illness.
There have been some cases in which a pregnant mother infected by coronavirus has also passed the infection to her baby.
If you or your partner is not affected by coronavirus then there is no reason to halt your plans for having a baby. However, the availability of medical help during this pandemic cannot be predicted. Although, it is not necessary that it will affect you or your plans in any way.
If you are planning to go for a fertility treatment like In vitro Fertilization or IUI then you can try finding a clinic which is open in your city and is located in a place which is less affected by the coronavirus.
Many hospitals and fertility center open or planning to open soon with the COVID 19 protocols in place as mentioned by the government. Hence, these places can be safe for fertility treatment.
If you have already started your fertility treatment during the pandemic then you should ask your doctor on how to proceed further.
If the doctors find that you are covid positive during your IVF or IUI treatment, then you may have to pause your treatment until the illness subsides.
More importantly, whatever you do, it is advised to take all the precautionary measures to avoid getting infected by coronavirus; this includes always wearing a mask while going out and sanitizing your hands frequently among others.


Great first post.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,140
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #931 on: November 2, 2020, 03:47:49 PM »
Quote from: saanvishah on November  2, 2020, 09:04:45 AM
Little is known about the impact of coronavirus pandemic on pregnant women or fertility treatments. Although there are some facts that doctors have learned after handling such cases. The facts are:

There is no definite data or study suggesting that pregnant women are at higher risk of contracting coronavirus, however, there might be a slightly higher risk of severe illness.
There have been some cases in which a pregnant mother infected by coronavirus has also passed the infection to her baby.
If you or your partner is not affected by coronavirus then there is no reason to halt your plans for having a baby. However, the availability of medical help during this pandemic cannot be predicted. Although, it is not necessary that it will affect you or your plans in any way.
If you are planning to go for a fertility treatment like In vitro Fertilization or IUI then you can try finding a clinic which is open in your city and is located in a place which is less affected by the coronavirus.
Many hospitals and fertility center open or planning to open soon with the COVID 19 protocols in place as mentioned by the government. Hence, these places can be safe for fertility treatment.
If you have already started your fertility treatment during the pandemic then you should ask your doctor on how to proceed further.
If the doctors find that you are covid positive during your IVF or IUI treatment, then you may have to pause your treatment until the illness subsides.
More importantly, whatever you do, it is advised to take all the precautionary measures to avoid getting infected by coronavirus; this includes always wearing a mask while going out and sanitizing your hands frequently among others.


Can't wait to see what you post in the half time thread!
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline dutchkop

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #932 on: November 2, 2020, 04:43:33 PM »
aAre there any recent updates on our loan players?
this is what I could find
Ojo seemed to be doing well

Harvey Elliott  Blackburn  scoring goals and assists    Match 4 (0) 1 goal  2 assists
Harry Wilson  Cardiff scored on Debut   Match 2 (1) 1 goal
Marko Grujic  Porto    sub appearance  Match  (1) 
Ben Woodburn  Blackpool   Match 2 (1) 0 goal
Loris Karius  Union Berlin    - apparently has accepted his Liverpool  career is over.
Kamil Grabara  AGF Aarhus
Sheyi Ojo  Cardiff - scoring  Match 9 (0) 2 goals & 1 assist
Adam Lewis  Amiens
Morgan Boyes  Fleetwood Town
Tony Gallacher  Toronto FC
Taiwo Awoniyi  Union Berlin
Anderson Arroyo  Salamanca
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,681
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #933 on: November 2, 2020, 05:07:43 PM »
From what I understand Elliott, Woodburn, Karius, Ojo, Lewis, Gallagher, Awoniyi and Aroyo are already pregnant and the others are awaiting fertility treatment.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,512
  • YNWA
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #934 on: November 2, 2020, 05:19:08 PM »
Spoken more sense in that post than some have in thousands on here  ;D
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #935 on: November 3, 2020, 04:22:11 AM »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on November  2, 2020, 03:47:49 PM
Can't wait to see what you post in the half time thread!

ha ha  ;D
Logged

Offline 19th Nervous Title

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 383
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #936 on: November 3, 2020, 05:18:16 AM »
Quote from: saanvishah on November  2, 2020, 09:04:45 AM
Little is known about the impact of coronavirus pandemic on pregnant women or fertility treatments. Although there are some facts that doctors have learned after handling such cases. The facts are:

There is no definite data or study suggesting that pregnant women are at higher risk of contracting coronavirus, however, there might be a slightly higher risk of severe illness.
There have been some cases in which a pregnant mother infected by coronavirus has also passed the infection to her baby.
If you or your partner is not affected by coronavirus then there is no reason to halt your plans for having a baby. However, the availability of medical help during this pandemic cannot be predicted. Although, it is not necessary that it will affect you or your plans in any way.
If you are planning to go for a fertility treatment like In vitro Fertilization or IUI then you can try finding a clinic which is open in your city and is located in a place which is less affected by the coronavirus.
Many hospitals and fertility center open or planning to open soon with the COVID 19 protocols in place as mentioned by the government. Hence, these places can be safe for fertility treatment.
If you have already started your fertility treatment during the pandemic then you should ask your doctor on how to proceed further.
If the doctors find that you are covid positive during your IVF or IUI treatment, then you may have to pause your treatment until the illness subsides.
More importantly, whatever you do, it is advised to take all the precautionary measures to avoid getting infected by coronavirus; this includes always wearing a mask while going out and sanitizing your hands frequently among others.

Fair enough. What are your thoughts on mens moisturizers?
Logged
It's all good.

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #937 on: November 3, 2020, 09:56:27 PM »
Wilson scores again.

Smashing it up at Cardiff.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,681
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #938 on: November 3, 2020, 09:57:36 PM »
Excellent news, seems more his level. Hopefully a great loan spell maintains his value.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,183
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #939 on: November 3, 2020, 10:01:22 PM »
Another 90 minutes for Elliot too, loans are going well.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #940 on: Yesterday at 10:38:57 AM »
Quote from: Fordy on November  3, 2020, 09:56:27 PM
Wilson scores again.

Smashing it up at Cardiff.
Scored from outside the box and won a penalty for one of the other goals.
Logged

Offline Kadafi

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #941 on: Yesterday at 03:30:27 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on November  3, 2020, 09:57:36 PM
Excellent news, seems more his level. Hopefully a great loan spell maintains his value.

Harry had a pretty good season in the Prem last year, I'd say lower Premier league is his level. Cardiff have lucked into getting him on loan
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,681
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #942 on: Yesterday at 03:40:59 PM »
Quote from: Kadafi on Yesterday at 03:30:27 PM
Harry had a pretty good season in the Prem last year, I'd say lower Premier league is his level. Cardiff have lucked into getting him on loan

He didnt really to be honest, he scored a few goals but his all round game was poor. From what I gather at Cardiff he seems more involved which is good, it does seem his level but no reason he cant improve like you say to be a solid lower PL player
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online Knight

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #943 on: Today at 11:11:17 AM »
I mostly agree with you about Wilson (you've made the point above enough times!) but I do wonder if you downplay goals a little. If you can score in the premier league you're already a long way to being good enough for the premier league.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,681
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #944 on: Today at 11:22:57 AM »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:11:17 AM
I mostly agree with you about Wilson (you've made the point above enough times!) but I do wonder if you downplay goals a little. If you can score in the premier league you're already a long way to being good enough for the premier league.

Go back to any random PL season and youll find a decent amount of players around 6/7 goals who arent particularly good players

11/12 for example. Steve Morison on 9. Bendtner, Anthony Pilkington and Helguson on 8. Di Santo, Hoillet and Jamie Mackie on 7. Grant Holt got 15!

If it meant that much with all due respect he wouldnt be playing for Cardiff on loan right now
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 