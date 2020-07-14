Yeah he is a talent but needs another loan. Back to Oxford maybe or Stevie might take him but another loan and hopefully he stays fit.



Think he should also consider thinking about playing as an 8.



His agent already acknowledged this change of position back in April, see the quote below."Position-wise, Ben is now a slightly different player to when he first burst onto the scene. He can still play wide, but I would call him more of an attacking midfielder, more like a number 8 or a 10 in a more central role. He can go wide if he needs to but I see his long-term future operating more centrally.I think he will be loaned out again but I wouldn't be surprised if he was sold. He is already getting passed by for that position in the team by Jones and with Clarkson, Cain and with both having signed long term deals they won't all fit. With all three you can see stand out attributes with Woodburn he is a decent all round player without in my option any stand out attributes and he lacks pace and strength.