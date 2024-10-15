Think you mean "liebt", with ie, not ei. In German, these are two different sounds. It's a really common error that English speakers make, but it's irritating, because it looks so wrong, lol. (I've seen so many pseudo-German jokes saying "Auf Weidersehen"ei = ay soundie = ee (ihhh) sound, as in seeIn general "e" behind other vowels is special, because it affects the sound of the first vowel, but is silent itself.With a, o, u it turn the vowel into an umlaut: ae = ä, oe = ö, ue = ü. With i, and e, it just turns it into a long sound ie = ihh, ee = ehh. (Incidently "h" behind vowels also elongates the sound.)As a side note, the word "leibt" exists too, but is old-fashioned and only used in certain phrases. It come from "Leib" an old word for the (living) body. Think it's most often used in the phase "wie sie leibt und lebt".