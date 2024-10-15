/snip



Cheers RB.At the time, I was chatting to a Turkish developer at work who is also learning Deutsch. I wanted to tell him I was enjoying learning German using the grammar and words I already knew. I clearly went the long way around.As for 'gerne'. That is an adverb I was not aware of until now but shall be using it more often going forward.There is something very satisfying about getting your verb conjugation correct, but frustrating when it's wrong.