RAWK's official German training course thread

rob1966

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
October 15, 2024, 05:20:48 pm
Buck Pete:
I really got my head around the use of first, second, and third-person singular verbs today.

Ich masturbiere oft
Du masturbierst oft
Er masturbiert oft

Very productive day then ;D
Jurgen YNWA

Buck Pete

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Today at 02:53:25 pm
Quick question guys.  I was telling a workmate on Teams earlier that "I enjoy learning German".

I worked out I could type:   Ich genieße Deutsch lerne.

But when I ran it through ChatGPT, it said it was wrong and that I should use:  Ich genieße Deutsch lernen.

Is chatgpt wrong? I thought I would use the first-person singular for both verbs.  In this case genieße & lerne

Just need clarification on the verb usage. cheers
stoa

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Today at 03:14:02 pm
Buck Pete:
Quick question guys.  I was telling a workmate on Teams earlier that "I enjoy learning German".

I worked out I could type:   Ich genieße Deutsch lerne.

But when I ran it through ChatGPT, it said it was wrong and that I should use:  Ich genieße Deutsch lernen.

Is chatgpt wrong? I thought I would use the first-person singular for both verbs.  In this case genieße & lerne

Just need clarification on the verb usage. cheers

You were both wrong. The translation would be: "Ich genieße es, Deutsch zu lernen". It's like "I love to swim" with "genießen" being treated the same as "love" and "zu lernen" being the same as "to swim".
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Today at 03:15:01 pm
Buck Pete:
Quick question guys.  I was telling a workmate on Teams earlier that "I enjoy learning German".

I worked out I could type:   Ich genieße Deutsch lerne.

But when I ran it through ChatGPT, it said it was wrong and that I should use:  Ich genieße Deutsch lernen.

Is chatgpt wrong? I thought I would use the first-person singular for both verbs.  In this case genieße & lerne

Just need clarification on the verb usage. cheers

The main verb "lernen" stays in the infinitive after the modal verb.
That's why it’s "Deutsch lernen" and not "Deutsch lerne."

But the correct form of sentence is what Stoa mentioned.
rob1966

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Today at 03:40:11 pm
Never believe what ChatGPT tells you, its just harvesting the internet, so if what it finds is wrong, it'll give you the wrong answer
Jurgen YNWA

Buck Pete

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Today at 04:08:55 pm
rob1966:
Never believe what ChatGPT tells you, its just harvesting the internet, so if what it finds is wrong, it'll give you the wrong answer

Yeah I know ChatGPT isn't infallible mate.  Can you recommend a good translation tool to test my syntax?

Unless CCMM or Stoa wants to give me their WhatsApp number :)

Buck Pete

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Today at 04:24:25 pm
stoa:
You were both wrong. The translation would be: "Ich genieße es, Deutsch zu lernen". It's like "I love to swim" with "genießen" being treated the same as "love" and "zu lernen" being the same as "to swim".

Thanks Stoa.  To be fair to ChatGPT, when I run "I enjoy learning German" through it, your translation is exactly what it comes up with.  Initially, I only ran my own crap translation through ChatGPT to check its validity and it rightly corrected my grammar from lerne to lernen.

This is explained by...

ChaChaMooMoo:
The main verb "lernen" stays in the infinitive after the modal verb.
That's why its "Deutsch lernen" and not "Deutsch lerne."

So is the modal verb in this case genieße?

Thanks, to you both. Really helpful stuff :) 

rob1966

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Today at 04:24:26 pm
Buck Pete:
Yeah I know ChatGPT isn't infallible mate.  Can you recommend a good translation tool to test my syntax?

Unless CCMM or Stoa wants to give me their WhatsApp number :)



I just use Duo, but I'd suggest trying to find a forum where people are learning German, that'd be the best I'd think. I'm going to look at getting proper Spanish lessons soon, when we retire we wanna do 3 or 4 weeks at a time in Spain, so I'd like to be competent in speaking before we do it.

Although stoa and CCMM should really volunteer to be your mentors ;D
Jurgen YNWA

rob1966

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Today at 04:25:52 pm
Buck Pete:
Thanks Stoa.  To be fair to ChatGPT, when I run "I love learning German" through it, your translation is exactly what it comes up with. Initially, I only ran my translation through ChatGPT to check its validity and it rightly corrected my grammar from lerne to lernen.

This is explained by...

So is the modal verb in this case genieße?

Thanks, to you both. Really helpful stuff :) 



That's only because it's now finding Stoa's answer and showing you that...............
Jurgen YNWA

Buck Pete

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Today at 04:30:03 pm
Mate, I work for one of the biggest German companies on the planet. No shortage of people to practice with and am doing so regularly. :)

Questions on here will be purely grammatical and structural questions to English speaking Reds who are also expert German speakers (eg.  CCM and Stoa etc)

rob1966

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Today at 04:40:53 pm
Buck Pete:
Mate, I work for one of the biggest German companies on the planet. No shortage of people to practice with and am doing so regularly. :)

Questions on here will be purely grammatical and structural questions to English speaking Reds who are also expert German speakers (eg.  CCM and Stoa etc)



I'd just email someone at work then ;D
Jurgen YNWA

stoa

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Today at 05:08:28 pm
Happy to help whether in this thread or via PM. I'm not good at explaining the theoretical stuff though as I might have learned that in school some 30 years ago, but never needed it since... ;)
Buck Pete

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Today at 05:22:49 pm
stoa:
Happy to help whether in this thread or via PM. I'm not good at explaining the theoretical stuff though as I might have learned that in school some 30 years ago, but never needed it since... ;)

Top man.

So is genieße the modal verb in my example above?
redbyrdz

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Today at 05:46:12 pm
stoa:
Happy to help whether in this thread or via PM. I'm not good at explaining the theoretical stuff though as I might have learned that in school some 30 years ago, but never needed it since... ;)

Same here :)

I need to think very hard about what a modal verb might be ???




With regards to Pete's sentence, while the Stoa and Chacha have corrected the grammar, I'd probably not use "genießen" in that context. It's not wrong, but sounds a bit strong to be. Maybe like "I'm savouring learning German". But maybe you mean it like that! :D
I'd probably just say "Ich lerne gerne Deutsch".



There's soooo many other options:
Ich mag es, Deutsch zu lernen.
Ich mag Deutsch lernen (gerne).
Deutsch lernen gefällt mir.


I'll leave ChaCha to explain the Grammar!
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

ChaChaMooMoo

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Today at 06:57:37 pm
Indian living in Germany since 2008.
Business fluent - meetings, PPTs, and conversations are all held in German. Been the case since 2013.
Sometimes I cant help n which case, I will also learn. But most of the times I can help - here or in PM.
Happy to help. Will also help me recall why some things are the way they are.
Buck Pete

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Today at 07:22:23 pm
redbyrdz:
/snip

Cheers RB.

At the time, I was chatting to a Turkish developer at work who is also learning Deutsch.  I wanted to tell him I was enjoying learning German using the grammar and words I already knew.  I clearly went the long way around.  :)

As for 'gerne'.  That is an adverb I was not aware of until now but shall be using it more often going forward.

There is something very satisfying about getting your verb conjugation correct, but frustrating when it's wrong. 
redbyrdz

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Today at 10:46:33 pm
Buck Pete:
Cheers RB.

At the time, I was chatting to a Turkish developer at work who is also learning Deutsch.  I wanted to tell him I was enjoying learning German using the grammar and words I already knew.  I clearly went the long way around.  :)

As for 'gerne'.  That is an adverb I was not aware of until now but shall be using it more often going forward.

There is something very satisfying about getting your verb conjugation correct, but frustrating when it's wrong. 

"Gerne" in this sense means "like" and is an very common word that you'll see everywhere now. :)
Ich gucke gerne Fußball.

It's also commonly used as a reply to a request:
Können Sie mir noch einen Kaffee bringen? - Gerne. (Short for "Das mache ich gerne".)

Or, in saying "you're welcome"
Danke für den Bericht. - Gern geschehen.

(Weirdly those are the use cases google seems to know about when it translates it as "gladly" or "with pleasure".)
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

redbyrdz

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Today at 10:48:02 pm
Buck Pete:
Yeah I know ChatGPT isn't infallible mate.  Can you recommend a good translation tool to test my syntax?

Unless CCMM or Stoa wants to give me their WhatsApp number :)



I've been told DeepL and OpenL are good. But I haven't tried either myself.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
