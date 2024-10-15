Happy to help whether in this thread or via PM. I'm not good at explaining the theoretical stuff though as I might have learned that in school some 30 years ago, but never needed it since...
Same here
I need to think very hard about what a modal verb might be
With regards to Pete's sentence, while the Stoa and Chacha have corrected the grammar, I'd probably not use "genießen" in that context. It's not wrong, but sounds a bit strong to be. Maybe like "I'm savouring learning German". But maybe you mean it like that!
I'd probably just say "Ich lerne gerne Deutsch".
There's soooo many other options:
Ich mag es, Deutsch zu lernen.
Ich mag Deutsch lernen (gerne).
Deutsch lernen gefällt mir.
I'll leave ChaCha to explain the Grammar!