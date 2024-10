One question I do have is about the word groß



I see groß can be used to describe large or tall.



So if I said a certain person was groß. Would it be taken as they are large (fat, obesse, stocky etc) or that they are indeed tall (in height)?



Referring to a person in 99 percent of the cases it will be taken as they are tall and not fat or stocky. To say someone is fat or stocky you would use other words like "dick" (not very polite) or "untersetzt". A special case with "groß" in connection with a person is, if you say "Er ist mein großer Bruder" or "Sie ist meine große Schwester" meaning that they are your older sibling and not necessarily that they are tall. It only works that way with siblings though.