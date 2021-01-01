« previous next »
Quote from: fintanmar on Yesterday at 02:58:20 pm
Would be brilliant if everyone actually sang it to the right tune

THIS!!!

Sung right and it sounds class.
How about Maggie May? I don't mean the Rod Stewart one i mean the classic maritime folk song indigenous to our fair city (the Spinners sang it?):

'Oh Maggie Maggie May, they've taken her away
She'll never walk down Lime Street anymore...
Cause she's robbed so many sailors, and captains of a whaler!
That thievin' no-good lyin' maggie May'

I wrote a Nat Phillips one to this tune but it could work for Jurgen too:

Oh Jurgen Jurgen Klopp, throws punches at the Kop!
He came from Germany to Liverpool
He's the best we've had since Shanks, and he f**kin hates the Mancs
Oh Our one n' only Jurgen Norbert Klopp! (repeat)

*2nd line's a bit shite needs tweaking
