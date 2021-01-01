How about Maggie May? I don't mean the Rod Stewart one i mean the classic maritime folk song indigenous to our fair city (the Spinners sang it?):



'Oh Maggie Maggie May, they've taken her away

She'll never walk down Lime Street anymore...

Cause she's robbed so many sailors, and captains of a whaler!

That thievin' no-good lyin' maggie May'



I wrote a Nat Phillips one to this tune but it could work for Jurgen too:



Oh Jurgen Jurgen Klopp, throws punches at the Kop!

He came from Germany to Liverpool

He's the best we've had since Shanks, and he f**kin hates the Mancs

Oh Our one n' only Jurgen Norbert Klopp! (repeat)



*2nd line's a bit shite needs tweaking

