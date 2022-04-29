

148 - Since Jürgen Klopp's first game in charge of Liverpool in October 2015, Liverpool have won more points from losing positions than any other side across Europe's big-five leagues (148). Monsters.



Liverpool have scored more Premier League winning goals in stoppage time (17) under Klopp than Manchester United did under Ferguson (16).



Since Klopp was appointed, Chelsea have had eight managers; Tottenham and Man Utd have had five; Arsenal have had three; Man City two.



Klopp has beaten every big six rival more often than he has been beaten as Liverpool boss.