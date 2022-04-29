« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)  (Read 1405571 times)

Offline paisley1977

Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12760 on: April 29, 2022, 06:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on April 29, 2022, 06:17:17 pm
so, 7 years after, only Hendo, Milner, Firmino and Origi remain from that squad!

Same with the lineup + bench from the Europa League final vs Sevilla.





And Joe Gomez
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline Desert Red Fox

Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12761 on: April 29, 2022, 06:30:53 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on April 29, 2022, 06:29:33 pm
And Joe Gomez

true, realized that after I'd posted!
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12762 on: April 29, 2022, 07:40:33 pm »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on April 29, 2022, 06:17:17 pm
so, 7 years after, only Hendo, Milner, Firmino and Origi remain from that squad!

Quote from: paisley1977 on April 29, 2022, 06:29:33 pm
And Joe Gomez

True, although Klopp thought highly of Coutinho, Lovren, Lallana, Sturridge and Ings as well, enough to keep them around for a while (and for some, when we were winning the Champions League and league title.
Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12763 on: April 29, 2022, 09:42:53 pm »
Long Live the Quad!
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12764 on: January 28, 2024, 09:10:23 am »
It is time to bump, my friends.

Post your favourite, most endearing and funny Jurgen Klopp gifs here.









Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12765 on: January 28, 2024, 06:33:16 pm »

OptaJoe
@OptaJoe
·
Follow
148 - Since Jürgen Klopp's first game in charge of Liverpool in October 2015, Liverpool have won more points from losing positions than any other side across Europe's big-five leagues (148). Monsters.

--

Liverpool have scored more Premier League winning goals in stoppage time (17) under Klopp than Manchester United did under Ferguson (16).

--

Since Klopp was appointed, Chelsea have had eight managers; Tottenham and Man Utd have had five; Arsenal have had three; Man City two.

--

Klopp has beaten every big six rival more often than he has been beaten as Liverpool boss.
Online Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12766 on: January 28, 2024, 06:47:33 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on April 29, 2022, 06:29:33 pm
And Joe Gomez

He's going to be the only player to outlast Klopp  :o
Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12767 on: January 29, 2024, 12:25:27 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on January 28, 2024, 06:33:16 pm
OptaJoe
@OptaJoe

Liverpool have scored more Premier League winning goals in stoppage time (17) under Klopp than Manchester United did under Ferguson (16).

Hmm wonder if theyll start calling it Klopp time instead of Fergie time
Online newterp

Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12768 on: January 29, 2024, 12:32:25 am »
Looking back at the first 4-5 pages of this thread is interesting. And bittersweet.


Maybe after the season I'm going to spend 2-3 hours with some bottles and read the whole thing from the start to where ever it is at that point.

(I realize this became a gif thread - so maybe some of the other threads).
Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12769 on: January 29, 2024, 11:13:48 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 29, 2024, 12:25:27 am
Hmm wonder if theyll start calling it Klopp time instead of Fergie time

Kloppage time, surely?

:)
Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12770 on: January 29, 2024, 12:11:04 pm »
Quote from: newterp on January 29, 2024, 12:32:25 am
Looking back at the first 4-5 pages of this thread is interesting. And bittersweet.


Maybe after the season I'm going to spend 2-3 hours with some bottles and read the whole thing from the start to where ever it is at that point.

(I realize this became a gif thread - so maybe some of the other threads).

It really is. Lot of names mentioned that were the flavour of the month back then that turned out to be shit. Will be interesting to see how the replacement thread looks in 9 years time with some of the names being mentioned.
Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
Re: New Liverpool Manager Discussion
« Reply #12771 on: May 14, 2024, 05:21:06 pm »
Quote from: Stussy on October  4, 2015, 06:43:43 pm
If we get Klopp I'm on the ale for a week

Try 9 years
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12772 on: May 14, 2024, 05:32:01 pm »
Only time I've been a proper ITK, I was told as soon as the news on Brendan broke who the new manager was. That'll never happen again ;D
Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......rejects own eyebrows, the vain banana-hammock-wearin' get
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12773 on: May 14, 2024, 05:35:02 pm »


  :(

Thank you Jurgen. YNWA
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12774 on: May 14, 2024, 06:24:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October  4, 2015, 06:41:03 pm
I'd be ecstatic with both but I'd like Ancelotti. 

Look at Samie wanting an Everton manager. tut tut
Offline Chakri

Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12775 on: May 14, 2024, 08:23:06 pm »
still remember following this thread and some point it went all over food that's the first time I come across patagonian lamb   :rollseyes :lickin
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12776 on: May 15, 2024, 12:22:02 pm »
Given his age, I dare not think what Ancelotti health would be like now if we got him back then.
Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12777 on: May 15, 2024, 01:56:20 pm »
Well that was a quick (almost) decade. Fun times. May the gifs rain.

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12778 on: May 15, 2024, 04:24:52 pm »
Quiz Question.
During his reign, this site saw its most posters ever online in one day (17k)
What game inspired so many people to log on.
No looking.
Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12779 on: May 15, 2024, 04:29:48 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on May 15, 2024, 04:24:52 pm
Quiz Question.
During his reign, this site saw its most posters ever online in one day (17k)
What game inspired so many people to log on.
No looking.

I already looked this up a few weeks ago as I was curious then :D
Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12780 on: May 15, 2024, 04:30:52 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on May 15, 2024, 04:29:48 pm
I already looked this up a few weeks ago as I was curious then :D

Haha, its the first time Ive ever scrolled down that far
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12781 on: May 15, 2024, 05:08:41 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on May 15, 2024, 04:24:52 pm
Quiz Question.
During his reign, this site saw its most posters ever online in one day (17k)
What game inspired so many people to log on.
No looking.

The 4-3 defeat to Bournemouth?

IIRC
Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12782 on: May 15, 2024, 06:02:48 pm »
Thanks for all the answers - too many to count.
It was losing to Brentford last Jan.
i naively thought it would be the league or CL win. Or Barcelona.
But I should never have doubted this place.
Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
Re: New Liverpool Manager Discussion
« Reply #12783 on: May 15, 2024, 06:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October  4, 2015, 06:41:03 pm
I'd be ecstatic with both but I'd like Ancelotti.
Quote from: Gnurglan on October  4, 2015, 06:42:50 pm
My wish - Ancellotti.
Quote from: anil_vedala on October  4, 2015, 06:44:38 pm
Ancelloti please. Experienced guys like him can instantly bring results.
Quote from: HighSix on October  4, 2015, 06:56:53 pm
We lack experience on & off the pitch. Ancelotti should be the first call & would love us to be the club he settles at.

Everything about the guy fits us perfectly.

 ;D
Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12784 on: Yesterday at 01:25:04 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on January 29, 2024, 11:13:48 am
Kloppage time, surely?

:)

Kloppage time, y'all!
Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12785 on: Yesterday at 01:31:59 pm »
Crazy how fast a decade can fly by.........enjoy yourself it's later than you think....
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12786 on: Yesterday at 02:22:53 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 01:31:59 pm
Crazy how fast a decade can fly by.........enjoy yourself it's later than you think....

Its mad

My eldest leaves 5th year (yr 11) next Friday, seems like yesterday I was taking a 4 yr old him to nursery.
Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12787 on: Yesterday at 03:17:31 pm »
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12788 on: Today at 09:21:35 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on October  5, 2015, 08:38:13 pm

Hopefully this German actually conquers Europe.
Just having a scan back through this thread and this one made me chuckle ;D
Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: New Liverpool Manager Discussion
« Reply #12789 on: Today at 09:25:48 am »
Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12790 on: Today at 11:09:37 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 29, 2024, 12:25:27 am
Hmm wonder if theyll start calling it Klopp time instead of Fergie time

Fergie time was a reference to bent refs i thought
Offline gamble

  • andproctor
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12791 on: Today at 11:19:45 am »
Who bumped this up?? brings back memories. Life goes too fast.
Online John C

Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12792 on: Today at 10:09:11 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on May 15, 2024, 04:24:52 pm
Quiz Question.
During his reign, this site saw its most posters ever online in one day (17k)
What game inspired so many people to log on.
No looking.
There were 2 days when there was a display like that but the surge never actually happened, it was a technical thing. I think Ben explained it once.
Online mattD

Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12793 on: Today at 10:21:32 pm »
Quote from: soxfan on May 14, 2024, 05:35:02 pm


  :(

Thank you Jurgen. YNWA

From this in October 2015....





to this May 2024....



It turned out exactly how we wanted it to. Danke Jurgen.


Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12794 on: Today at 10:37:29 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:09:11 pm
There were 2 days when there was a display like that but the surge never actually happened, it was a technical thing. I think Ben explained it once.

Im going to stick with dick heads getting there knickers in a twist  ;)
