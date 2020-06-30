« previous next »
Author Topic: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)

Red Berry

Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12720 on: June 30, 2020, 06:13:02 pm »
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12721 on: June 30, 2020, 06:26:50 pm »




"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Red Berry

Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12722 on: June 30, 2020, 07:02:16 pm »


I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Dim Glas

Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12723 on: June 30, 2020, 07:05:24 pm »
Flashback to when Kloppo arrived  ;D

"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Red Berry

Re: New Liverpool Manager Discussion
« Reply #12724 on: June 30, 2020, 07:06:01 pm »
Quote from: Twitter.com on October  5, 2015, 10:59:10 pm
Guillem Balague@GuillemBalague

I think Klopp is waiting for Bayern. That doesn't stop his ppl talking to LFC. I'd give it to McAllister and in the summer Roger Schmidt




Fun going through some of the old posts. ;D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Red Berry

Re: New Liverpool Manager Discussion
« Reply #12725 on: June 30, 2020, 07:08:09 pm »
I didn't know Pickford played for the NFL.  8)


Quote from: TobyLFC on October  5, 2015, 11:04:53 pm

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

soxfan

Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12726 on: August 18, 2020, 01:13:24 am »
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski
― Christine Szymanski

soxfan

Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12727 on: August 18, 2020, 01:20:45 am »
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski
― Christine Szymanski

Avens

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Liverpool Manager Discussion
« Reply #12728 on: August 18, 2020, 09:52:30 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 30, 2020, 07:06:01 pm
Fun going through some of the old posts. ;D

Incredible memories, going back over the old posts. It surprised me how many people wanted Ancelotti over Klopp at first. He obviously had a great track record but Jurgen always seemed perfectly suited to us. The slowly building excitement is amazing to relive. The way it snowballed into the absolute chaos of gifsteria was wonderful  ;D

Going back is also a reminder of how far we've come and what an incredible job he's done. It's only been 5 years and the club is unrecognisable really.

Also read some bizarre criticisms of FSG. Not those who were disappointed at Rodgers' sacking, I get how some might've felt like that at the time, but the likes of Chopper who were criticising them for sacking Hodgson. Unbelievable.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Red Berry

Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12729 on: Yesterday at 05:39:05 pm »
Will probably get into trouble for resurrecting this, but I don't care right now. ;D

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Seebab

Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12730 on: Yesterday at 05:57:49 pm »
Why would you get in trouble mate? This will always be one of the best threads on rawk if you want to laugh and be happy. The hysteria starts around page 80.
Some folks are born into a good life
Other folks get it anyway anyhow

Mr_Shane

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12731 on: Yesterday at 06:06:41 pm »
Ah the memories.

from the time the plane-tracking started up to now. What a journey we have all been on.
fiveways

Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12732 on: Yesterday at 06:07:12 pm »
My favourite thread of all time - i had booked the day off to cut my hedge with a hired petrol hedge trimmer... But I spent the whole day on this thread tracking his flight - brilliant stuff
Indomitable_Carp

  From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12733 on: Yesterday at 06:56:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 30, 2020, 06:13:02 pm


Which match is that?? Absolute belter!!
Fordy

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12734 on: Yesterday at 06:59:51 pm »
Buzzing news
Desert Red Fox

  Orange and Red!
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12735 on: Yesterday at 07:05:46 pm »
Boston always unofficial

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12736 on: Yesterday at 07:15:08 pm »
Contract finishes in 2024 no?
Desert Red Fox

  Orange and Red!
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12737 on: Yesterday at 07:22:29 pm »
Dave D

Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12738 on: Yesterday at 07:40:45 pm »
ScouserAtHeart

  Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12739 on: Yesterday at 07:51:10 pm »
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

elsewhere

Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12740 on: Yesterday at 07:55:46 pm »
Oldmanmick

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12741 on: Yesterday at 07:58:09 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 06:56:33 pm
Which match is that?? Absolute belter!!

Think it was an U18's match against United.
Desert Red Fox

  Orange and Red!
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12742 on: Yesterday at 07:58:23 pm »
Son of Spion

  BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12743 on: Yesterday at 08:21:49 pm »
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Son of

  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12744 on: Yesterday at 08:30:38 pm »
Will he sign......

Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Red Berry

Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12745 on: Yesterday at 08:32:12 pm »
Quote from: Seebab on Yesterday at 05:57:49 pm
Why would you get in trouble mate? This will always be one of the best threads on rawk if you want to laugh and be happy. The hysteria starts around page 80.

Well admittedly, as long as there is a strong justification for resurrecting an old topic, it's mostly allowed. ;D

Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 06:56:33 pm
Which match is that?? Absolute belter!!

Honestly not sure - they all blur together for me! ;D

Maybe the Newcastle game where Origi scored? ;)

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Morgana

  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12746 on: Yesterday at 08:33:06 pm »
Offline rob1966

Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12747 on: Yesterday at 09:09:11 pm »
Hey Ped, how many times has Klopp signed an extension now?

Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline DonkeyWan

  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12748 on: Yesterday at 09:14:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:09:11 pm
Hey Ped, how many times has Klopp signed an extension now?


heh

GREAT NEWAS
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline 67CherryRed

Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12749 on: Yesterday at 09:31:06 pm »
Just read through the first 25 or so pages of this thread, and wow, the Carlo love was definitely defeating the Jurgen love.
Offline RedSince86

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12750 on: Yesterday at 09:46:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on June 30, 2020, 06:13:02 pm

My All time fav Klopp gif that.

Fans behind him going Ape makes me smile.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline SenorGarcia

  • He drinks sangria...
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12751 on: Yesterday at 09:47:57 pm »
This thread is one of my favourite RAWK memories. I fucking love it. Pure madness.

"A football club isn't just made up of players, coaches and directors. More than anything else it's the supporters who make a club, and that perhaps is the ingredient which best distinguishes Liverpool Football Club from every other team. The supporters." - Luis Javier García Sanz

Thanks Kenny, for making us believe again. YNWA

Online Dim Glas

  • 🇺🇦
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12752 on: Yesterday at 10:06:37 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 09:31:06 pm
Just read through the first 25 or so pages of this thread, and wow, the Carlo love was definitely defeating the Jurgen love.

Hilariously, RAWKs champion skier Cantona had it right:

I reckon you must have Klopp in the bag if you've sacked Rodgers this early.
Hope not.

As indeed, that is what had happened, Kloppo had already got the job before Rodgers was sacked.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Desert Red Fox

  • Orange and Red!
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12753 on: Yesterday at 10:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:06:37 pm
Hilariously, RAWKs champion skier Cantona had it right:

I reckon you must have Klopp in the bag if you've sacked Rodgers this early.
Hope not.

As indeed, that is what had happened, Kloppo had already got the job before Rodgers was sacked.

did he ever return from that skiing trip? ;D ;D ;D
Offline NCarolinaRed

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12754 on: Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm »
Thanks to whoever revived this glorious thread.  Those 5 days in OCT '15 will long live in my memory.  I got f@#% all accomplished at work, as I was on RAWK refreshing the page for 16 hours a day. 

Doubters to believers indeed.

I'm so glad that Jurgen is a Red!
Offline IgorBobbins

  • BOBBINS!
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12755 on: Yesterday at 10:40:01 pm »
Klopp was a decent appointment, but just imagine how many trophies we wouldve won if wed hired Walter Mazzari instead  :( #slidingdoors
Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12756 on: Yesterday at 11:11:53 pm »
2026 !!!

There's only one GIF to celebrate this fantastic news with !!



 ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
YNWA

Offline M4tt

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12757 on: Yesterday at 11:16:55 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 07:51:10 pm


Fucking hell Ian Ayre's head is massive. Looks like one of those big head patients in theme hospital
Online rep

Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12758 on: Yesterday at 11:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 06:56:33 pm
Which match is that?? Absolute belter!!

It was the game vs Spurs in Feb 2018 when Salah scored
Online ABZ Rover

  • Hates Poodles
Re: Jürgen Klopp: New Liverpool Manager Gifsteria! (Safe for Work Gifs only!)
« Reply #12759 on: Today at 12:31:25 am »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Yesterday at 10:12:51 pm
did he ever return from that skiing trip? ;D ;D ;D

Sadly lost beneath an avalanche of Red glory, never to be seen again.
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!
