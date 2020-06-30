Fun going through some of the old posts.



Incredible memories, going back over the old posts. It surprised me how many people wanted Ancelotti over Klopp at first. He obviously had a great track record but Jurgen always seemed perfectly suited to us. The slowly building excitement is amazing to relive. The way it snowballed into the absolute chaos of gifsteria was wonderfulGoing back is also a reminder of how far we've come and what an incredible job he's done. It's only been 5 years and the club is unrecognisable really.Also read some bizarre criticisms of FSG. Not those who were disappointed at Rodgers' sacking, I get how some might've felt like that at the time, but the likes of Chopper who were criticising them for sacking Hodgson. Unbelievable.