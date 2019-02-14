« previous next »
Author Topic: Hunted  (Read 6149 times)

Re: Hunted
« Reply #40 on: February 14, 2019, 11:05:08 pm »
Well that was fucking shit
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Hunted
« Reply #41 on: February 15, 2019, 10:31:44 am »
Spoiler
If the hunters figure out the extraction point, there is literally no way anyone can win the show.

The whole chase scene was ridiculous as well really. All they needed to do was position someone on the roof next to where the helicopter was landing.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: Hunted
« Reply #42 on: February 15, 2019, 02:56:02 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on February 15, 2019, 10:31:44 am
Spoiler
If the hunters figure out the extraction point, there is literally no way anyone can win the show.

The whole chase scene was ridiculous as well really. All they needed to do was position someone on the roof next to where the helicopter was landing.
Spoiler
Exactly. It seemed more contrived than usual and the extraction point was so easy to narrow down, in an area swimming with CCTV.

I was hoping at least one participant would make it to the helicopter and that especially arrogant prick of a hunter would repeat his dive-at-the-boat stunt of last year, but this time at the helicopter, and this time go over the side of the multi-story.
Re: Hunted
« Reply #43 on: February 15, 2019, 05:42:13 pm »
Spoiler
It was indeed total shit. How the hunters just happened to figure out it was a helicopter coming to pick them up in about 10 seconds.
Re: Hunted
« Reply #44 on: February 18, 2019, 02:58:47 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on February 15, 2019, 05:42:13 pm
Spoiler
It was indeed total shit. How the hunters just happened to figure out it was a helicopter coming to pick them up in about 10 seconds.
Spoiler
Also the fact someone apparently had to write down that the extraction was in Birmingham incase they forgot...
Re: Hunted
« Reply #45 on: February 19, 2019, 04:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on February 18, 2019, 02:58:47 pm
Spoiler
Also the fact someone apparently had to write down that the extraction was in Birmingham incase they forgot...
He cost his mate 50 grand.
Re: Hunted
« Reply #46 on: March 9, 2020, 03:15:49 pm »
I'm still shouting "Nooo! Don't do that, you stupid bellend!!" at the telly when this is on.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Hunted
« Reply #47 on: March 9, 2020, 03:51:46 pm »
Love this show.

That contestant who had a friend with Tourettes called Badger.   ;D

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Hunted
« Reply #48 on: March 13, 2020, 01:54:48 pm »
One of the hunters is an old mate of mine from Rugby.

Good lad and says this is one of the easiest months work he has ever had
Re: Hunted
« Reply #49 on: March 30, 2023, 01:42:21 pm »
This series of Celebrity Hunted is the most over-scripted shite
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Hunted
« Reply #50 on: March 30, 2023, 02:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 30, 2023, 01:42:21 pm
This series of Celebrity Hunted is the most over-scripted shite

Yeah it's a weird one. I've not watched Hunted since the first couple of series, I thought that they kept tweaking it to make it harder and harder for the contestants and also the whole nature of the surveillance etc is so contrived. They don't have access to CCTV or ANPR so they have to pretend that they do but it's so unclear how they work it in practice. Case in point this week was Ed and James suddenly being "seen on CCTV" in Birmingham. Who saw them, are they reviewing in real time all "hypothetical" CCTV footage from the centre of Birmingham?

The celeb one is ridiculously scripted and it makes all of the hunters look like pricks. I'm only watching it because I like James Acaster and Ed Gamble. I mean it's a laugh but it's impossible to pretend that they're actually trying to catch them.
Re: Hunted
« Reply #51 on: March 30, 2023, 06:09:18 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on March 30, 2023, 02:32:09 pm
The celeb one is ridiculously scripted and it makes all of the hunters look like pricks. I'm only watching it because I like James Acaster and Ed Gamble. I mean it's a laugh but it's impossible to pretend that they're actually trying to catch them.
Was going to watch it because of these two. Not sure now if actual show is shite?
Re: Hunted
« Reply #52 on: March 30, 2023, 07:22:24 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 30, 2023, 06:09:18 pm
Was going to watch it because of these two. Not sure now if actual show is shite?

Probably still worth watching on the basis of the first episode though I'd very happily see a cut with just them ;D
Re: Hunted
« Reply #53 on: March 31, 2023, 07:34:33 am »
Im not sure its to be taken seriously lads :D
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Hunted
« Reply #54 on: March 31, 2023, 12:26:27 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on March 30, 2023, 07:22:24 pm
Probably still worth watching on the basis of the first episode though I'd very happily see a cut with just them ;D
Quote from: El Lobo on March 31, 2023, 07:34:33 am
Im not sure its to be taken seriously lads :D
Acaster & Gamble are proof of that ;D

Having that food and throwing shoes out of window. Worth watching for them 2 only.
Re: Hunted
« Reply #55 on: April 13, 2023, 09:11:19 pm »
Eat piss :lmao
Re: Hunted
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:27:33 pm »
New series of this.

The pube headed toff is clearly the most objectionable c*nt youve ever met
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Hunted
« Reply #57 on: Today at 10:21:28 pm »
It's so scripted now, shame as it used to be decent TV
Re: Hunted
« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:40:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:27:33 pm
New series of this.

The pube headed toff is clearly the most objectionable c*nt youve ever met

I think the one hes with is worse? Both could do with being hit by a bus running from a hunter.
