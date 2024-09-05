Trying to put the gun genie back in the bottle is never going to happen. What I don't get is why Republicans try to block common sense gun laws at every turn. For example, why does a normal citizen need an assault rifle? Why do you have to pass a test to drive a car but you don't have to pass a test to own a gun?



because they would be creating political suicide. For millions of people common sense gun laws are basically a back door to taking their guns. Considering elections are basically decided over there every four years by a hand full of states, pissing off even a small minority of people could decide the election, never mind the tens of millions who are against common sense gun reform. So the republicans would never do it.That aint changing so the democratics should throw the idea out of the window and just try and work out how to invest schools with technology, security and more education/mental health programs. Its fuckijng shit but I think its the only way to try and mitigate it in this political climate.