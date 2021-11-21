The areas that don't need to throw up fences sound much more civilised don't they?
In my experience, the fencing around UK schools is primarily for the purposes of dissuading vandals and petty burglars.
Or the kids as we more normally call them
The father of a 14-year-old boy accused of killing four people at his high school in the US state of Georgia has been arrested.Colin Gray, 54, is facing four charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight of cruelty to children, said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).Authorities have charged his son, Colt Gray, with four counts of murder and said they plan to prosecute him as an adult.These charges stem from knowingly allowing his son to possess a weapon, GBI Director Chris Hosey said in a news conference on Thursday evening.He said agents would "work tirelessly to complete this investigation as we move forward", but declined to answer questions about how the child acquired the gun.The father was arrested by the GBI in co-ordination with Jackson County District Attorney Brad Smith, and is currently being held in custody, officials said.Authorities are investigating whether the AR-style weapon used in the attack was a gift purchased by Mr Gray in December 2023, law enforcement sources told CBS News, the BBC's US partner.https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c9wj0vyl8xko
Im a member of a few running groups on Facebook. Ive seen many women on there say they run with a gun, as they dont feel safe. How does any American government start on reducing gun shooting when they are so deeply engrained in the culture and pysche of a whole nation.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
I've read that the murdering little shit had posted far-right anti-trans hate bollocks on social media.A 14 year old is only going to get that sort of toxic rhetoric from a parent - which explains why his c*nt of a father is also charged.I'll admit I just don't get the hate.
Hate of who?Anyway this article gives a bit more background to the murders;https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c9wj0vyl8xko
Feel uncomfortable with the proceedings of a 14 year old being televised if Im honest. And, whilst the actions are utterly abhorrent, there is no civilised country that should be using the death sentence, let alone on 14 year olds
The judge has clarified that the 14 year old wont be facing the death penalty
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]