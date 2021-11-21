« previous next »
Author Topic: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers  (Read 571429 times)

Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5840 on: Yesterday at 09:02:30 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:30:38 pm
The areas that don't need to throw up fences sound much more civilised don't they?
;D

Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5841 on: Yesterday at 09:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:26:25 pm
In my experience, the fencing around UK schools is primarily for the purposes of dissuading vandals and petty burglars.

Or the kids as we more normally call them
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5842 on: Yesterday at 09:36:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:03:32 pm
Or the kids as we more normally call them

Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5843 on: Yesterday at 09:59:11 pm »
One of the grimmest things Ive read.

https://xcancel.com/davejorgenson/status/1831776816278950230?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

A video showing the text messages exchanged between a parent and her two girls at the school.

It is the case however, that these (desperately sad as they may be) are unhelpful.  Kids text their parentswhat happens? Hundreds of parents turn up to what is a major incident and add to the danger.  I mean I dont blame them.but
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5844 on: Today at 01:58:39 am »
Kids father now charged.

Quote
The father of a 14-year-old boy accused of killing four people at his high school in the US state of Georgia has been arrested.

Colin Gray, 54, is facing four charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight of cruelty to children, said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Authorities have charged his son, Colt Gray, with four counts of murder and said they plan to prosecute him as an adult.

These charges stem from knowingly allowing his son to possess a weapon, GBI Director Chris Hosey said in a news conference on Thursday evening.

He said agents would "work tirelessly to complete this investigation as we move forward", but declined to answer questions about how the child acquired the gun.

The father was arrested by the GBI in co-ordination with Jackson County District Attorney Brad Smith, and is currently being held in custody, officials said.

Authorities are investigating whether the AR-style weapon used in the attack was a gift purchased by Mr Gray in December 2023, law enforcement sources told CBS News, the BBC's US partner.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c9wj0vyl8xko
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5845 on: Today at 08:16:20 am »
Im a member of a few running groups on Facebook.    Ive seen many women on there say they run with a gun,  as they dont feel safe.    How does any American government start on reducing gun shooting when they are so deeply engrained in the culture and pysche of a whole nation.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5846 on: Today at 08:25:31 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 08:16:20 am
Im a member of a few running groups on Facebook.    Ive seen many women on there say they run with a gun,  as they dont feel safe.    How does any American government start on reducing gun shooting when they are so deeply engrained in the culture and pysche of a whole nation.
I'm a member of a US-based reefing forum. In the middle of talking about reef scapes, wrasses and the ideal calcium levels for LPS corals a member mentioned he's an armed guard (not the exact term he used) at a school. I'm thinking WTF? How do you get to place where armed guards at schools is normalised.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5847 on: Today at 09:06:39 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 08:16:20 am
Im a member of a few running groups on Facebook.    Ive seen many women on there say they run with a gun,  as they dont feel safe.    How does any American government start on reducing gun shooting when they are so deeply engrained in the culture and pysche of a whole nation.

At best they might be able to restrict or ban things like assault rifles or other kids of guns capable of high rates of fire but thats about all, guns will always be everywhere, shootings will carry on and if not already treated like road accidents where people just become used to them.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5848 on: Today at 06:46:32 pm »
I've read that the murdering little shit had posted far-right anti-trans hate bollocks on social media.

A 14 year old is only going to get that sort of toxic rhetoric from a parent - which explains why his c*nt of a father is also charged.

I'll admit I just don't get the hate.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5849 on: Today at 06:50:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:46:32 pm
I've read that the murdering little shit had posted far-right anti-trans hate bollocks on social media.

A 14 year old is only going to get that sort of toxic rhetoric from a parent - which explains why his c*nt of a father is also charged.

I'll admit I just don't get the hate.

Hate of who?

Anyway this article gives a bit more background to the murders;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c9wj0vyl8xko
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5850 on: Today at 07:03:15 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 06:50:07 pm
Hate of who?

Anyway this article gives a bit more background to the murders;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c9wj0vyl8xko


Hate of trans people
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5851 on: Today at 07:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:46:32 pm
I've read that the murdering little shit had posted far-right anti-trans hate bollocks on social media.

A 14 year old is only going to get that sort of toxic rhetoric from a parent - which explains why his c*nt of a father is also charged.

I'll admit I just don't get the hate.


Nah that shit is all over the internet and easy to fall into, a bunch of right wing influencers were recently found to be getting funded directly by Russia for example.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/sep/05/tim-pool-benny-johnson-influencers-russia-disinformation

Kids are growing up watching immature grifters online and picking up all kinds of nasty habits.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5852 on: Today at 07:34:36 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:46:32 pm
I've read that the murdering little shit had posted far-right anti-trans hate bollocks on social media.

A 14 year old is only going to get that sort of toxic rhetoric from a parent - which explains why his c*nt of a father is also charged.

I'll admit I just don't get the hate.

Youtube is enough to send kids wappy.

He's probably angry because a local trans kid had better hair that he does.

Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5853 on: Today at 07:39:20 pm »
Feel uncomfortable with the proceedings  of a 14 year old being televised if Im honest. 
And, whilst the actions are utterly abhorrent, there is no civilised country that should be using the death sentence, let alone on 14 year olds
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5854 on: Today at 07:48:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:39:20 pm
Feel uncomfortable with the proceedings  of a 14 year old being televised if Im honest. 
And, whilst the actions are utterly abhorrent, there is no civilised country that should be using the death sentence, let alone on 14 year olds

The judge has clarified that the 14 year old wont be facing the death penalty
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5855 on: Today at 07:49:16 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:48:16 pm
The judge has clarified that the 14 year old wont be facing the death penalty
Ah, must have misheard the tv earlier.  Cheers
