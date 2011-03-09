I was in California in the summer to see family. One of their kids is 13 and goes to junior high, she told me theyd had two lock downs in the last year. One for potential knife and one for potential gun.



Now I happened to drive past this school (on my way to the most amazing cake shop!) and it was on the Main Street and had no perimeter fencing whatsoever. Anyone could walk in. The high school down the road was the same.



Seems to me that there are some pretty major steps forwards they could make just by putting in place some fencing. This happened in nearly all UK schools after dunblane. In the majority of cases, you just cant enter the grounds easily.



Why dont the US do the same. Yes, the real issue is the guns obviously, but not doing anything to reduce the risk seems utterly bizarre to me.