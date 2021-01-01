« previous next »
Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers

Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 08:47:41 pm
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 09:06:29 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:47:41 pm
What's happened mate it's asking for subscriptions to read it?

Its on BBC site now.

8-10 shot by two gunmen at parade celebrating Superbowl win.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 09:08:50 pm
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 09:06:29 pm
Its on BBC site now.

8-10 shot by two gunmen at parade celebrating Superbowl win.

Cheers bud 👍
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 09:33:49 pm
One dead and nine injured.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 10:49:20 pm
These things happen.

Thoughts and Prayers.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 11:04:06 pm
Imagine if theyd lost.


Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Today at 12:23:28 am
Seriously,

Fuck this timeline / branch of the multiverse.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Today at 03:00:20 am
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Today at 06:17:11 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:33:49 pm
One dead and nine injured.

Now 1 dead and 21 injured including children.

