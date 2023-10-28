Quote

The perpetrator was checking her pulse which was really bad. I saw him checking her pulse, and then he stabbed her three times. Then as I yelled, hey, he turned around and looked at me then ran, Amador said.

About 17 people walked out of their homes with guns. Amador said the police quickly showed up.

Another for the file where guns are useless in an actual life and death situation. Dr. Talat Khan was stabbed to death in her condos common area in Conroe, Texas. The murderer had time to check her pulse and continue stabbing her. 17 people with guns rushed out, but he got away and was later apprehended. The first guy grabbed his gun and his sword. Like what the fuck.