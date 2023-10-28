« previous next »
Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers

Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
October 28, 2023, 01:27:27 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on October 28, 2023, 02:37:01 am
that was brilliant, who was the muffin getting tied up in knots?
It was from a while back, but great to see it again. I'm bookmarking it this time. :)
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
October 28, 2023, 01:34:46 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 28, 2023, 01:27:27 pm
It was from a while back, but great to see it again. I'm bookmarking it this time. :)

Great viewing indeed, unfortunately changed nothing.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5762 on: Today at 12:22:41 am »
Tragic, but at least he got the order of things around the right way.

Quote
Man kills himself instead of carrying out US amusement park shooting, police say

A heavily armed man killed himself rather than carrying out an apparent plan to shoot up a mountaintop amusement park in Colorado, authorities said Monday.

The 20-year-old man was found dead at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Saturday morning before it opened to the public, apparently breaking into the park while it was closed. He was armed with an AR-style rifle, a handgun and explosives and was wearing body armor and tactical clothing, authorities said.

The Garfield county sheriff Lou Vallario said a message saying: I am not a killer, I just want to get into the caves, was written on a wall of a womens bathroom where he was found. Vallario could not say for certain that the suspect left the message.

Multiple improvised explosive devices were also found in his vehicle, police had said. Authorities searched the rest of the park for other explosives but suggested no others were found.

While this investigation is still ongoing and very active, it is important to realize that given the amount of weaponry, ammunition and explosive devices found, the suspect could have implemented an attack of devastating proportions upon our community and first responders, said Walt Stowe, the Garfield county sheriffs office spokesperson.

The man, whose name has not been released, was from the area and had a semi-automatic rifle, semi-automatic handgun and multiple, loaded magazines for each weapon, he said. The mans clothing had patches and emblems that gave the appearance of him being associated with law enforcement, Stowe said.

On Saturday, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent cited Stowe as saying that police were investigating the mans death as a possible suicide.

The park is located on a mountain above the Colorado River in western Colorado. Its attractions include cave tours, an alpine coaster and a pendulum swing ride perched on the edge of a cliff that sends riders over the river canyon.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/oct/30/colorado-amusement-park-armed-man-dead
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5763 on: Today at 01:42:50 am »
Another for the file where guns are useless in an actual life and death situation. Dr. Talat Khan was stabbed to death in her condos common area in Conroe, Texas. The murderer had time to check her pulse and continue stabbing her. 17 people with guns rushed out, but he got away and was later apprehended. The first guy grabbed his gun and his sword. Like what the fuck.

Quote
The perpetrator was checking her pulse which was really bad. I saw him checking her pulse, and then he stabbed her three times. Then as I yelled, hey, he turned around and looked at me then ran, Amador said.
About 17 people walked out of their homes with guns. Amador said the police quickly showed up.

https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2023/10/29/suspect-detained-after-doctor-was-stabbed-to-death-at-conroe-apartment-complex/
