I appreciate the NRA are heavy hitters in the US political spectrum but forgive my ignorance, are they really THAT powerful? Why aren't the people uprising?



Are there really that many people in the States that refuse to give up the right to bear arms? I guess there is.





I find it hard to explain. I would not consider the NRA powerful but they are loud. Any politician going against them gets bombarded with anti patriotic type rhetoric that they are un American by going against the constitution. My interactions with every day Americans ranges from gun nuts to people who couldn't care less and hardly any who are actually anti gun. The latter is only one and his daughter was a news reporter shot on live TV. I have guy who works for me who wore a gun to work (construction field job) one day on his hip, an ex Uncle in law who owned 35 weapons to really the vast majority who do not own weapons and are politically unopinionated enough to care and numb to news tragedy.It happens over and over and no cares enough to do anything. That I cannot explain. Why gun laws are such a political third rail is something I do not understand. Why immigration is a bigger issue than gun law makes no sense to me. Why reasoned argument has no standing makes no sense. UK banned guns, Australia banned guns and no now more mass shootings. Yet Americans want to argue away murder will still happen and just pass over the fact that mass murder will happen less and less.Someone made the point here ages ago. Putting gun rights into the constitution fucked everything up. Now its untouchable.