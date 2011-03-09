« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Down

Author Topic: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers  (Read 460733 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5640 on: May 9, 2023, 04:34:21 pm »



Quote
Louisiana man accused of shooting 14-year-old in the back of head as she played hide-and-seek

A Louisiana man was arrested in connection with the shooting of a 14-year-old girl in the back of the head while she was playing hide-and-seek over the weekend, KPLC reports.

David V. Doyle, 58 of Starks, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and the illegal discharge of a firearm. He was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center.

The girl was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and family members told the television station that she is recovering and appears to be OK.

Deputies early Sunday morning responded to the Starks home on the report of the shooting.


Detectives determined that several juveniles who were playing hide-and- seek were on the neighbors property.

Doyle told investigators that he went to retrieve a firearm from his home after seeing shadows outside his home, and that when he returned he saw people running away from his property and opened fire, striking the girl, the report said.

Louisiana has a stand your ground law that can be used to justify deadly force when acting in self defense, preventing a violent crime or if someone unlawfully enters a home, vehicle or place of business.

We've no idea how we would react if you we young children laughing and giggling outside of our locked and secured home, the obvious thing to do is unlock your door and shoot a child who is running away in the head.

Especially if you know that you will get away with it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,208
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5641 on: May 9, 2023, 04:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on May  9, 2023, 02:02:08 pm
I've watched hundreds of films with guns in. I've played hundreds of games that use guns to fight baddies and other players.

I've never ever been tempted to get a military grade weapon so I can go out and randomly murder a load of people. Amazingly, there are literally millions of people in the UK that have seen the same films and played the same games and neither do they.

How do you explain that?

I got an air rifle at 12, used to shoot rats in the woods. Was a member of a gun club for over a decade, had a .357 Colt King Cobra, a 9mm CZ75 and after the handgin ban, a .22 rifle that was a replica of an M16. YThe whole culture around guns in the UK is a sport, we did target shooting, some went hunting, mainly rabbits and the gun club was a social place for men and women with an interest in target shooting, macho stuff, wearing camouflage clothing, etc was heavily discouraged. If you didn't fit in with that, you were quietly spoken to and if that didn't change your behaviour, you were expelled from the club. If you were expelled from a club, you lost your FAC and your guns ere confiscated (except for Thomas Hamilton, but that was a failure of the Police in the area).

There is definately something wrong in the psyche of the Americans that makes them want to settle issues by killing each other.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,842
  • Never Forget
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5642 on: May 10, 2023, 02:26:17 am »
The gun culture runs rife here. Guns adverts are all macho. Politicians have their picture taken with large caliber weapons. It is completely insane.

Thread name should be changed to daily mass shooting.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,017
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5643 on: May 10, 2023, 08:31:05 am »
Changed.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Salger

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5644 on: May 10, 2023, 09:42:54 am »
For obvious reasons mass shootings take the headlines but the sheer volume of gun related deaths in the US is also horrific. Almost 14,000 people killed through gun violence in 2023 to the beginning of May (just over half of these are suicide).
Logged
Wir Glauben
2016 Cheltenham Tipster Competition Winner
2022 Aintree Tipster Competition Winner

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,813
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5645 on: May 10, 2023, 12:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Salger on May 10, 2023, 09:42:54 am
For obvious reasons mass shootings take the headlines but the sheer volume of gun related deaths in the US is also horrific. Almost 14,000 people killed through gun violence in 2023 to the beginning of May (just over half of these are suicide).
Yep. As I mentioned earlier, whereever a gun exists there's a non-zero likelihood that it will at some point maim or kill someone, even if just by accident.

Restricting the existence of guns as much as possible is the best and only way of fixing this. Everything else is just blah blah.

Personally I'd ban even the manufacture of guns, let alone sale, possession or use. But I know that's something that will never come to pass. The thanatotic urge lies deep in the human psyche. A weapon, of some sort, was probably the first thing ever created by a human and a weapon, of awesome deadliness, will probably also be the last thing ever used by humanity.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,182
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5646 on: May 10, 2023, 01:27:39 pm »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5647 on: May 10, 2023, 01:31:45 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,493
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5648 on: May 10, 2023, 03:15:37 pm »
I was liking my idea of gun free malls.
Then I realised they'd become a target.
What America 'needs' now is for an Islamic attack on a mall. Then they can use the same reasoning that prevents them from taking guns into the cabin of a plane.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,243
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5649 on: May 10, 2023, 03:22:29 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 10, 2023, 03:15:37 pm
I was liking my idea of gun free malls.
Then I realised they'd become a target.
What America 'needs' now is for an Islamic attack on a mall. Then they can use the same reasoning that prevents them from taking guns into the cabin of a plane.

Unfortunately that rule was in place before an attack, so while in theory you'd think it would work, it would probably have the opposite effect and people would campaign for more guns in the mall.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,452
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5650 on: May 11, 2023, 05:50:15 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May  8, 2023, 07:42:36 pm
It's pure deflection & total bullshit.

It's up there with "Guns don't kill people"

Latest research shows that in states where open carry and concealed carry are the norm, are now the top areas for gun theft, particularly from vehicles
Apparently putting a sticker in your truck window proclaiming your beliefs in 2A and your Glock, is taken as an advertisement that there is a gun in the car, to which criminals react by taking it.
More guns to replace those the criminals now have, say the NRA
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,452
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5651 on: May 11, 2023, 06:03:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  9, 2023, 04:39:00 pm
I got an air rifle at 12, used to shoot rats in the woods. Was a member of a gun club for over a decade, had a .357 Colt King Cobra, a 9mm CZ75 and after the handgin ban, a .22 rifle that was a replica of an M16. YThe whole culture around guns in the UK is a sport, we did target shooting, some went hunting, mainly rabbits and the gun club was a social place for men and women with an interest in target shooting, macho stuff, wearing camouflage clothing, etc was heavily discouraged. If you didn't fit in with that, you were quietly spoken to and if that didn't change your behaviour, you were expelled from the club. If you were expelled from a club, you lost your FAC and your guns ere confiscated (except for Thomas Hamilton, but that was a failure of the Police in the area).
There is definately something wrong in the psyche of the Americans that makes them want to settle issues by killing each other.

People may scoff, but Hollywood/TV is a key factor in promoting the macho gun culture.
Think cowboy movies where the good guy with the gun always wins, through to John Wayne winning the war, on land sea and in the air, and then coming back for an encore in Vietnam. Fast forward to Dirty Harry, and the huge numbers of films where the hero shoots the bad guy.
Now we have Netflix and Sky making series where gun violence, even just men waving guns is the thing. I had the misfortune to see part of a movie where the hero is a retired hitman who in response to his dog getting hurt, perpetrated a mass shooting at a nightclub, but it was OK becaue the victims were all baddies.
Added into the mix are young insecure males, who cant get the girl, or are told that the reason they cant get the girl is that the other guy is getting them all. They cant get a job because the other guy wont let them. They got fired, not because they are stupid, but because of the other guy. The other guy can be their mum, the kid in class, the black kid who was jogging down their street, anyone who they feel treats them unfairly.
The other guy soon becomes the bad guy, and we all know that the good guy shoots the bad guy in the end.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5652 on: May 11, 2023, 07:18:31 pm »
Always amazes me that Americans like building their homes out of wood, the weather is enough to put me off but add guns & your home is not a safe space.

Quote
Parents outraged over 90-day jail sentence for neighbor who shot and killed their son

The parents of a 20-year-old man who was shot and killed as he slept when his neighbor's gun accidentally discharged are outraged after learning the neighbor will only serve 90 days in jail, Newsweek reported.

 Austin Salyer was asleep in bed on September 16, 2021, when a bullet accidentally fired by his neighbor Gabriel Brown struck him in both his lungs. Brown, now 24, turned himself in to police and was later indicted and pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide.

Brown claimed he was modifying a gun when it discharged, and was initially sentenced to 180 days in jail, which was later shortened to 90 days.

Salyer's family is calling the sentence a miscarriage of justice.

"We've got our decades left to live without him," Rodney Salyer told The University Star in November last year. "He was our only child. So it's just us. We don't have other children to turn to. We'll never see grandchildren. We won't have anybody to help care for us when we're older. We won't be able to do all the plans that we had with him, so it's something we're going to have to live with for many, many years with a lot of pain."

The Salyers have asked for a hearing to review the shortened sentence, but have been denied.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,813
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5653 on: May 11, 2023, 07:34:54 pm »
Awful tragedy. And yet another example of a gun eventually killing simply by dint of existing. The incident may technically be an 'accident' but it's no accident that a gun, a machine made for killing, existed, and fulfilled its grim purpose..
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,842
  • Never Forget
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5654 on: May 11, 2023, 07:41:47 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 11, 2023, 07:18:31 pm
Always amazes me that Americans like building their homes out of wood, the weather is enough to put me off but add guns & your home is not a safe space.


What kind of a fuck wit modifies a loaded gun.

I love how the first four words of the 2nd amendment are always over looked 'a well regulated militia'. It is the total opposite of well regulated. There is no requirement for firearms training. No training for basic commons sense approach to firearms that every military members receives before they start fooling with weapons.

Its utterly negligent homicide. If he was speeding and crashed his car into the poor guy it would not be 90 days. The fact he did not immediately unload the weapon in a safe direction makes him negligent for me.

Sad sad sad.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5655 on: May 11, 2023, 07:46:52 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on May 11, 2023, 07:41:47 pm
What kind of a fuck wit modifies a loaded gun.

I love how the first four words of the 2nd amendment are always over looked 'a well regulated militia'. It is the total opposite of well regulated. There is no requirement for firearms training. No training for basic commons sense approach to firearms that every military members receives before they start fooling with weapons.

Its utterly negligent homicide. If he was speeding and crashed his car into the poor guy it would not be 90 days. The fact he did not immediately unload the weapon in a safe direction makes him negligent for me.

Sad sad sad.


A drunk & high or just plain stupid one.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,526
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5656 on: May 11, 2023, 07:57:49 pm »
I thought this was an interesting thread on reddit:

https://www.reddit.com/r/TikTokCringe/comments/13ejzr5/afearican_us_person_enjoying_freedom_in_a_safe


There a lot of comments from americans talking about how guns (actual and the idea of them) impact their day to day lives.

Even the ones who seems okay with it are interesting.
There is one guy who talks about how there was a gun threat at a school so all the parents turned up with their guns - apparently seeing that as an example of "guns are good" rather than an incredibly fucked up situation that is one misunderstanding or slip of a finger from turning into a bloodbath.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,208
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5657 on: May 11, 2023, 09:41:43 pm »
Quote from: 12C on May 11, 2023, 06:03:07 pm
People may scoff, but Hollywood/TV is a key factor in promoting the macho gun culture.
Think cowboy movies where the good guy with the gun always wins, through to John Wayne winning the war, on land sea and in the air, and then coming back for an encore in Vietnam. Fast forward to Dirty Harry, and the huge numbers of films where the hero shoots the bad guy.
Now we have Netflix and Sky making series where gun violence, even just men waving guns is the thing. I had the misfortune to see part of a movie where the hero is a retired hitman who in response to his dog getting hurt, perpetrated a mass shooting at a nightclub, but it was OK becaue the victims were all baddies.
Added into the mix are young insecure males, who cant get the girl, or are told that the reason they cant get the girl is that the other guy is getting them all. They cant get a job because the other guy wont let them. They got fired, not because they are stupid, but because of the other guy. The other guy can be their mum, the kid in class, the black kid who was jogging down their street, anyone who they feel treats them unfairly.
The other guy soon becomes the bad guy, and we all know that the good guy shoots the bad guy in the end.


Hell of a lot of truth in that, they always shoot the bad guy dead.

Biggest hypocrite is Liam Neeson, anti gun but makes movies like Taken
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,493
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5658 on: May 11, 2023, 10:10:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 11, 2023, 09:41:43 pm
Hell of a lot of truth in that, they always shoot the bad guy dead.

Biggest hypocrite is Liam Neeson, anti gun but makes movies like Taken
I'm not sure I agree with that. What if he also supported gay rights, but made films with no gay characters?
Also, weren't you saying the movies don't make you want to go out and shoot people.
Actually, that was Andy. I'll forgive you for wanting to shoot me for that mistake 😃
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,208
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5659 on: May 11, 2023, 10:35:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 11, 2023, 10:10:05 pm
I'm not sure I agree with that. What if he also supported gay rights, but made films with no gay characters?
Also, weren't you saying the movies don't make you want to go out and shoot people.
Actually, that was Andy. I'll forgive you for wanting to shoot me for that mistake 😃

With Neeson he's quite happy to earn huge amounts of money by glorifying the use of guns to kill the bad guys to rescue his daughter, his role is a man trying to protect his family and the only way he can do this is with a gun but then says its wrong that Americans who feel they need guns shouldn't have them. He's playing the whole good guy with a gun role, which they constantly say after every shooting, but then says you shouldn't have a good guy with a gun in real life. If you are anti gun, don't make films glorifying them.

Star wars made me wanna be a jedi but I've never wanted to actually shoot anyone after watching a film, but I don't live in a society that glorifies it.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,896
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5660 on: May 12, 2023, 10:37:07 am »
TV, film and games aren't the issue and you all sound like pensioners with that attitude. Plenty of people around the world play video games with guns or watch films with guns and don't then go out and murder people. I've never wanted to go out on a rampage because I played GTA growing up or watched John Wick. The issue is solely down to the US and the ease with which guns are available

Someone playing make believe in a film doesn't make them a hypocrite if they hold anti-gun views in real life  :butt
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,842
  • Never Forget
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5661 on: May 12, 2023, 08:32:25 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on May 12, 2023, 10:37:07 am
TV, film and games aren't the issue and you all sound like pensioners with that attitude. Plenty of people around the world play video games with guns or watch films with guns and don't then go out and murder people. I've never wanted to go out on a rampage because I played GTA growing up or watched John Wick. The issue is solely down to the US and the ease with which guns are available

Someone playing make believe in a film doesn't make them a hypocrite if they hold anti-gun views in real life  :butt

well said

I feel like the situation here can be distilled into

the fact that someone who is ...having their worst day ever/is clinically depressed/is very angry at someone/needs money ... etc can easily obtain a firearm

making that connection between sad/angry/violent people/criminals to guns is what perpetuates the grim body count

I dont see this as anything to do with Hollywood. Canadians, Brits and Austrailians all watch the same Hollywood movies, only the US has this level of gun violence

I see the problem here as purely a supply side situation
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5662 on: May 15, 2023, 06:33:50 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on May  7, 2023, 10:32:13 pm
Shortly after a gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets Saturday afternoon, Steven Spainhouer jumped into action.

Spainhouer rushed desperately to aid those wounded and dying after shots rang out a little after 3:30 p.m. May 6.

He said the victims had such horrific injuries that they had to be loaded into police cars because ambulances would not have gotten them to nearby trauma facilities fast enough.

When asked if he thought he saved any lives, Spainhouer said he's not sure, but knows he lost three people.

He said he raced to the shopping center when his son called to say there had been shots fired outside H&Mthe store where he worked.

"When the multiple shots happened, my heart just dropped," he said. "I was on the phone with 911 and I was telling them we have a mass casualty incident."

Spainhouer said he got there before any first responders and while a handful of people around him recorded videos of the bodies on the ground, he tried to save lives.

"I never imagined in 100 years I would be thrust into the position of being the first first responder on the site to take care of people," he shared. "The first girl I walked up to was crouched down covering her head in the bushes, so I felt for a pulse, pulled her head to the side and she had no face."

Spainhouer said he also found a child, who survived while covered by his protective mother who had been killed.

"When I rolled the mother over, he came out. I asked him if he was OK and he said, 'My mom is hurt, my mom is hurt.' So rather than traumatize him, I pulled him around the corner sat him down and he was covered from head to toe...like somebody poured blood on him."

Spainhouer said what he witnessed Saturday will haunt him for the rest of his life.

"No one can see what we saw today and not be affected by it," he said. "It's not a situation I would wish upon anybody, it's just unfathomable to see carnage."

Spainhouer's son says two customers inside the H&M store were among those injured. "It's tough when you see a family that's out shopping, having fun, get wiped off the face of the Earth because somebody with a gun has some other type of issue."

What the fuck is wrong with people? and while a handful of people around him recorded videos of the bodies on the ground, he tried to save lives

Police now saying this guy was full of shit:  https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-65597127

Weird...I'm sure he was there and saw some carnage, but then maybe tried to make himself more of the star of the show and added some extra spice to his account. All a bit unsettling really. It's not helpful when someone says all the right things (his account made for a powerful anti-gun message) and then they get discredited. Not that it changes anything
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,813
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5663 on: May 16, 2023, 02:37:08 am »
Following that link led me to read a story about the victims. Something I've avoided doing so far. My fault for reading it.

I'm speechless with anger at that fucked up country and its fucked up worship of guns.

And frankly anyone who works in manufacturing and selling guns can fuck off as well. Let's call them what they are: Murder tools. Tools to make life easier and more convenient for murderers.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5664 on: May 25, 2023, 03:15:11 pm »
At last a bit of action that will keep their tiny children safe.


Quote
Winnie-the-Pooh book teaches Texas kids to run, hide, fight in a shooting

Stay Safe book, produced by a law enforcement consulting firm in Houston, was sent home in backpacks of children

Texas schoolchildren as young as four years old are being given Winnie-the-Pooh cartoon books, teaching them to run, hide, fight if a gunman enters their building.

Parents and teachers in the Dallas area have expressed alarm and concern that the Stay Safe book, produced by a law enforcement consulting firm in Houston, has been sent home in the backpacks of children in pre-kindergarten and elementary classes.



The book features the honey-loving bear created by AA Milne and illustrator EH Shepard instructing kids about how to react to a mass shooting. It is not an official production, Winnie-the-Pooh has been in the public domain since 1 January 2022.

The subtitle to the Stay Safe book is: If there is danger, let Winnie-the-Pooh and his Crew show you what to do: Run Hide Fight.

Run, hide, fight are the tactics advised by the FBI should the unthinkable occur.

Inside pages of the book, featuring other characters from the Hundred Acre Wood, tell kids: If it is safe to get away, we should RUN like Rabbit instead of stay  If danger is near, do not fear, HIDE like Pooh does until the police appear.

The hide page has a drawing of Pooh burying his head in a pot of honey.

On the following page, Kanga and baby Roo are shown wearing boxing gloves. The text says: If danger finds us, dont stay, run away. If we cant get away, we have to FIGHT with all our might.

The book was given to children in Dallas-area schools on Monday without discussion or comment either with teachers or the families who received it. The move came on the week of the first anniversary of Uvalde, the mass shooting in a Texas elementary school in which 19 children and two teachers were killed.

A teacher from a Dallas elementary school of about 500 students told the Guardian she found the book terribly disturbing. She had been given a stack of copies, she said, to give to each child in her class.

I found it extremely disturbing, and was very uncomfortable with the whole contents of the book, the teacher said, requesting anonymity.

The teacher added that she was troubled by the distribution of a Winnie-the-Pooh book at a time when Republican politicians in Texas were loosening gun laws.

The fact that people think its a better idea to put out this book to a child rather than actually take any actions to stop shootings from happening in our schools, that really bothers me. It makes me feel so angry, so disappointed.

Its a year since Uvalde, and nothing has been done other than this book. That is putting it on the kids.

Parents also expressed distress that their children brought the book home without any further instruction in the week of the Uvalde anniversary.

The Democratic governor of California, Gavin Newsom, went further, saying the book illustrated the cowardice of the Republican-controlled legislature in Texas.

Winnie-the-Pooh is now teaching Texas kids about active shooters because the elected officials do not have the courage to keep our kids safe and pass common sense gun safety laws, he said on social media.

Texas has some of the most lax gun laws in the US. In 2021, after mass shootings in El Paso and Odessa which killed 30 people, the Republican governor, Greg Abbott, enacted a law allowing Texans to carry concealed handguns in public without a license.

As part of the Republican-led charge towards censorship in schools, meanwhile, Texas has banned more books that address LGTBQ+ issues, race, gender and abortion than any other state.


The Police will come quickly and then stand around outside whilst your little bodies go all explodey over your classmates.



Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,842
  • Never Forget
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5665 on: May 25, 2023, 03:15:19 pm »
11 year old boy calls 911 as there was a domestic disturbance at his house

gets shot by responding police officer, thankfully lives

https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/24/us/mississippi-police-shooting-11-year-old-boy/index.html

Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5666 on: May 26, 2023, 03:23:48 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on May 25, 2023, 03:15:19 pm
11 year old boy calls 911 as there was a domestic disturbance at his house

gets shot by responding police officer, thankfully lives

https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/24/us/mississippi-police-shooting-11-year-old-boy/index.html





Just seen that on CNN - poor kid. Cop has previous history of being a psycho. The legal analyst on CNN said he could get away with it as an accidental shooting. Quite a common successful defense apparently
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,842
  • Never Forget
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5667 on: May 26, 2023, 09:58:29 am »
Quote from: kavah on May 26, 2023, 03:23:48 am
Just seen that on CNN - poor kid. Cop has previous history of being a psycho. The legal analyst on CNN said he could get away with it as an accidental shooting. Quite a common successful defense apparently

The thing is, in general I dont entirely blame the Police. They are asked to do such a difficult job. Responding to incidents where people might be amped up and very probably armed. Its no wonder mistakes get made.

The root problem is the wide availability of guns.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5668 on: May 26, 2023, 07:12:26 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on May 26, 2023, 09:58:29 am
The thing is, in general I dont entirely blame the Police. They are asked to do such a difficult job. Responding to incidents where people might be amped up and very probably armed. Its no wonder mistakes get made.

The root problem is the wide availability of guns.

The Police help create the problem,hire ex-military types that think they are still fighting the 'towelheads',pay them 20 bux an hour,the fetish uniform/badge/gun worship,almost guarantee it'll be shoot first or you'll get not going in there, like the shitheads in Uvalde. The so called community needs to step up to the culture they swim as well but not the thread for that,Memorial weekend over/under on mass shootins coming up over the next 3 days,double figures?
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,842
  • Never Forget
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5669 on: Today at 10:42:17 am »
Classic example of how gun crime is viewed in UK and USA

Two people were shot and killed after a high school graduation in the middle of Richmond, Virginia. 500 happy students and families were outside in an open area when shots started and people start fleeing everywhere. It was a targeted shooting and no bystanders were shot, although some were injured in the mayhem to get away.

The story was in the Daily Telegraph.

It was not in my regional Virginia newspaper.

It has to be pretty horrific for shootings to be news here.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,493
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5670 on: Today at 11:13:34 am »
Just to play devil's advocate.  It's been shown that newspaper reports of such things can cause 'copycat' events . I think there's quite a long pyschological process. And not as simple, as "oh they've done, that , I'll do it too."
Could it be the paper doesn't report it for that reason?

I can see my 'argument' isn't overly strong, but thought I'd put it out there.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Up
« previous next »
 