I've watched hundreds of films with guns in. I've played hundreds of games that use guns to fight baddies and other players.



I've never ever been tempted to get a military grade weapon so I can go out and randomly murder a load of people. Amazingly, there are literally millions of people in the UK that have seen the same films and played the same games and neither do they.



How do you explain that?



I got an air rifle at 12, used to shoot rats in the woods. Was a member of a gun club for over a decade, had a .357 Colt King Cobra, a 9mm CZ75 and after the handgin ban, a .22 rifle that was a replica of an M16. YThe whole culture around guns in the UK is a sport, we did target shooting, some went hunting, mainly rabbits and the gun club was a social place for men and women with an interest in target shooting, macho stuff, wearing camouflage clothing, etc was heavily discouraged. If you didn't fit in with that, you were quietly spoken to and if that didn't change your behaviour, you were expelled from the club. If you were expelled from a club, you lost your FAC and your guns ere confiscated (except for Thomas Hamilton, but that was a failure of the Police in the area).There is definately something wrong in the psyche of the Americans that makes them want to settle issues by killing each other.