This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Louisiana man accused of shooting 14-year-old in the back of head as she played hide-and-seek

A Louisiana man was arrested in connection with the shooting of a 14-year-old girl in the back of the head while she was playing hide-and-seek over the weekend, KPLC reports.

David V. Doyle, 58 of Starks, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and the illegal discharge of a firearm. He was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center.

The girl was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and family members told the television station that she is recovering and appears to be OK.

Deputies early Sunday morning responded to the Starks home on the report of the shooting.


Detectives determined that several juveniles who were playing hide-and- seek were on the neighbors property.

Doyle told investigators that he went to retrieve a firearm from his home after seeing shadows outside his home, and that when he returned he saw people running away from his property and opened fire, striking the girl, the report said.

Louisiana has a stand your ground law that can be used to justify deadly force when acting in self defense, preventing a violent crime or if someone unlawfully enters a home, vehicle or place of business.

We've no idea how we would react if you we young children laughing and giggling outside of our locked and secured home, the obvious thing to do is unlock your door and shoot a child who is running away in the head.

Especially if you know that you will get away with it.


Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton!
I've watched hundreds of films with guns in. I've played hundreds of games that use guns to fight baddies and other players.

I've never ever been tempted to get a military grade weapon so I can go out and randomly murder a load of people. Amazingly, there are literally millions of people in the UK that have seen the same films and played the same games and neither do they.

How do you explain that?

I got an air rifle at 12, used to shoot rats in the woods. Was a member of a gun club for over a decade, had a .357 Colt King Cobra, a 9mm CZ75 and after the handgin ban, a .22 rifle that was a replica of an M16. YThe whole culture around guns in the UK is a sport, we did target shooting, some went hunting, mainly rabbits and the gun club was a social place for men and women with an interest in target shooting, macho stuff, wearing camouflage clothing, etc was heavily discouraged. If you didn't fit in with that, you were quietly spoken to and if that didn't change your behaviour, you were expelled from the club. If you were expelled from a club, you lost your FAC and your guns ere confiscated (except for Thomas Hamilton, but that was a failure of the Police in the area).

There is definately something wrong in the psyche of the Americans that makes them want to settle issues by killing each other.

