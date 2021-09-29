Blaming Hollywood
now that's
deflection - placing words in other people's mouths and resorting to ridicule
of course there are many many other things that cause violence - no shit sherlock - but glorifying violence does not help
gun control, the banning of guns, knife control, the banning of knives, alcohol, parenting, gang culture etc etc all need addressing but so does any media - including youtube - that glorifies
not the banning of but the better control of
The Western world has violent films/video games, it has porn, drugs, mental health issues, Marlin Manson etc... and yet we don't see these massive shootings week in week out. If only we could put our finger on the problem...
All the deflection from the gun issue is MAGA level bullshit.
you've just made yourself look like an idiot
you happily quote all this violence in the media and then if we look at the world outside what do we see - violence
for mass gun shootings the problem is simple - it's guns and gun control
as i've said, media glorification is NOT the main cause (see above) but it does needs addressing
now go and have an original thoughtand you 2 - no one is gonna take your little games away from you so there's no need to cry like babies and throw your dummies out of the pram