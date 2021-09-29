But surely there's a big enough demographic, with enough money that would shop at gun free malls. Sadly ones where heavily armed guards and airport style security are needed.

Although, knowing America, they'd probably open a gun store inside....



The strange thing in America is that i'd say the majority of people want some sort of gun legislation passed, that makes it harder to own guns, but with the country so divided and a 2 party system of either one or other, the people in power remain in power and the legislation never changes. Also with the US leaning more and more to divide the country rather than diversity and inclusiveness, which is what the republicans want, it effects how certain legislation is treated. See abortion/gay rights and now the attack on trans people.American is going backwards, not forwards. It's one of the most fucked up 1st world countries out there. While it didn't start with trump he did a lot to push it that way though.You've got politicians flat out refusing to do anything about it, because whatever keeps them in power is what they care about, and money of course.