Author Topic: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers  (Read 453696 times)

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,264
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5600 on: Yesterday at 09:34:56 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:20:51 pm
American knife crime is higher than here as well, you wouldn't think so if you listened to the RW tossers though.
I assume, for clarity, and for future in person discussions I'll probably have at some point, that these are per capita knife crimes? And pretty much undisputed stats?
Ie can I quote you?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5601 on: Yesterday at 09:46:23 pm »
Per capita mate & has been since 2016

You're best to google yourself, this is one of them.

https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/stabbing-deaths-by-country


This year

UK   0.08
USA 0.49
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,048
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5602 on: Yesterday at 10:54:10 pm »
I do intuitively agree with the idea that there's a rich tapestry of insanity in America- I've spent about 6 or 7 months there in total and loved it while also finding it emotionally exhausting - but have there been any empirical studies into the effects of violent or sexually explicit entertainment, or just rhetorical arguments? Whereas with the high powered, high capacity rifles, you can look to the experiences of other countries like my own (Australia) for compelling evidence that restrictions work. Put simply: if the AR15 had been banned after Sandy Hook, how many more Americans would be alive today? And what number should be considered acceptable collateral damage for their supposed benefit?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5603 on: Yesterday at 11:09:03 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:54:10 pm
I do intuitively agree with the idea that there's a rich tapestry of insanity in America- I've spent about 6 or 7 months there in total and loved it while also finding it emotionally exhausting - but have there been any empirical studies into the effects of violent or sexually explicit entertainment, or just rhetorical arguments? Whereas with the high powered, high capacity rifles, you can look to the experiences of other countries like my own (Australia) for compelling evidence that restrictions work. Put simply: if the AR15 had been banned after Sandy Hook, how many more Americans would be alive today? And what number should be considered acceptable collateral damage for their supposed benefit?


God would've just given all the kids that he had planned to have gunned down an incurable cancer or poisoned Milk Duds.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,947
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5604 on: Today at 01:04:39 am »
Land of the free. Home of the terrified.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5605 on: Today at 01:35:08 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:34:56 pm
I assume, for clarity, and for future in person discussions I'll probably have at some point, that these are per capita knife crimes? And pretty much undisputed stats?
Ie can I quote you?


Should also add that our Knife Crime stats are skewed compared to the States as just owning one outside gets you lifted over here, where as you can stroll around with just about any knife in the States as they're legal.
Offline carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,330
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5606 on: Today at 05:40:29 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:36:29 pm

It isn't deflection.The easy access to guns is the end result.But the effect of religion/movies/games/social media/music can't be ignored.

It should be ignored if it's helping deflect from the main issue.  Focus everything on the solution that works for every other country that consumes the same media - getting rid of the guns.  Then afterwards you can talk about computer games  when you're not being distracted by the children who have been shot that week.
Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,970
  • i neither know nor care
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5607 on: Today at 08:35:22 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:34:38 pm
Blaming Hollywood  :lmao

now that's deflection - placing words in other people's mouths and resorting to ridicule

of course there are many many other things that cause violence - no shit sherlock - but glorifying violence does not help

gun control, the banning of guns, knife control, the banning of knives, alcohol, parenting, gang culture etc etc all need addressing but so does any media - including youtube - that glorifies

not the banning of but the better control of

Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 07:09:41 pm
The Western world has violent films/video games, it has porn, drugs, mental health issues, Marlin Manson etc... and yet we don't see these massive shootings week in week out. If only we could put our finger on the problem...

All the deflection from the gun issue is MAGA level bullshit.

you've just made yourself look like an idiot

you happily quote all this violence in the media and then if we look at the world outside what do we see - violence

for mass gun shootings the problem is simple - it's guns and gun control

as i've said, media glorification is NOT the main cause (see above) but it does needs addressing

now go and have an original thought

and you 2 - no one is gonna take your little games away from you so there's no need to cry like babies and throw your dummies out of the pram
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,534
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5608 on: Today at 12:09:48 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 08:59:40 pm
I'm not ignoring the fact some movies/games/porn can have an effect on some people's minds but the fact remains people lose their shit in Belgium or Ireland or Spain or the UK every day and yes some end up killing others with a knife/axe/machete etc... but those same troubled minds can't kill scores of people because they can't walk into Tesco and buy an AR-15.
This

Quote from: carling on Today at 05:40:29 am
It should be ignored if it's helping deflect from the main issue.  Focus everything on the solution that works for every other country that consumes the same media - getting rid of the guns.  Then afterwards you can talk about computer games  when you're not being distracted by the children who have been shot that week.
And this.

It really is as simple as that. Gun crime is caused by guns.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:12:08 pm by Ghost Town »
Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,970
  • i neither know nor care
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5609 on: Today at 12:22:00 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:09:48 pm
This
And this.

It really is as simple as that. Gun crime is caused by guns.

i agree with you - nobody is saying it isn't

what was being discussed is media glorification of violence

but yeh, maybe we've derailed this thread talking about that and should leave it to talk solely about shootings - but to me, all glorification of violence can lead to violent people bring pushed over the edge (a very small minority but all the same it matters when it affects you)

to others - it's fine

let it be
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,901
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5610 on: Today at 12:23:51 pm »
Gun crime is caused by dickheads having easy access to guns, not guns.
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,264
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5611 on: Today at 12:26:40 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:23:51 pm
Gun crime is caused by dickheads having easy access to guns, not guns.

Is that like saying global warming is caused by gases in the air. Not humans?
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,264
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5612 on: Today at 12:27:35 pm »
Can Americans take guns on planes?
If not could malls and cinemas introduce a check your gun at the door policy? Commercial considerations might make it worth doing as a first step.
Heck , maybe allow handguns but not assault rifles as a first step.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,534
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5613 on: Today at 12:33:18 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:23:51 pm
Gun crime is caused by dickheads having easy access to guns, not guns.
This kind of pedantic sophistry is valueless, not to mention rehashing the gun lobby's cheap defences. It's time to move beyond it and mark out the gun as the KEY factor in gun crime. I don't care how much of a dickhead someone is if they haven't got a gun in their hands they won't be able to perpetuate a gun crime. This is the angle that needs to be hammered, over and over.

Ultimately a gun is a killing machine and where one exists the likelihood of it inflicting harm at some point, whether deliberately or even accidentally, is non-zero and therefore too high.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5614 on: Today at 12:33:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:27:35 pm
Can Americans take guns on planes?
If not could malls and cinemas introduce a check your gun at the door policy? Commercial considerations might make it worth doing as a first step.
Heck , maybe allow handguns but not assault rifles as a first step.
If I recall correctly, in some states, it is illegal for public establishments to screen patrons for guns.
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,173
  • Dutch Class
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5615 on: Today at 12:37:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:23:51 pm
Gun crime is caused by dickheads having easy access to guns, not guns.

Indeed. The Wild West had stronger gun laws

Quote
The Old West conjures up all sorts of imagery, but broadly, the term is used to evoke life among the crusty prospectors, threadbare gold panners, madams of brothels, and six-shooter-packing cowboys in small frontier towns  such as Tombstone, Deadwood, Dodge City, or Abilene, to name a few. One other thing these cities had in common: strict gun control laws.

"Tombstone had much more restrictive laws on carrying guns in public in the 1880s than it has today, says Adam Winkler, a professor and specialist in American constitutional law at UCLA School of Law. Today, you're allowed to carry a gun without a license or permit on Tombstone streets. Back in the 1880s, you weren't. Same goes for most of the New West, to varying degrees, in the once-rowdy frontier towns of Nevada, Kansas, Montana, and South Dakota.

Dodge City, Kansas, formed a municipal government in 1878. According to Stephen Aron, a professor of history at UCLA, the first law passed was one prohibiting the carry of guns in town, likely by civic leaders and influential merchants who wanted people to move there, invest their time and resources, and bring their families. Cultivating a reputation of peace and stability was necessary, even in boisterous towns, if it were to become anything more transient than a one-industry boom town.

Laws regulating ownership and carry of firearms, apart from the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment, were passed at a local level rather than by Congress. Gun control laws were adopted pretty quickly in these places, says Winkler. Most were adopted by municipal governments exercising self-control and self-determination. Carrying any kind of weapon, guns or knives, was not allowed other than outside town borders and inside the home. When visitors left their weapons with a law officer upon entering town, they'd receive a token, like a coat check, which they'd exchange for their guns when leaving town.

The practice was started in Southern states, which were among the first to enact laws against concealed carry of guns and knives, in the early 1800s. While a few citizens challenged the bans in court, most lost. Winkler, in his book Gunfight: The Battle Over the Right to Bear Arms in America, points to an 1840 Alabama court that, in upholding its state ban, ruled it was a state's right to regulate where and how a citizen could carry, and that the state constitution's allowance of personal firearms is not to bear arms upon all occasions and in all places.

Louisiana, too, upheld an early ban on concealed carry firearms. When a Kentucky court reversed its ban, the state constitution was amended to specify the Kentucky general assembly was within its rights to, in the future, regulate or prohibit concealed carry.

Still, Winkler says, it was an affirmation that regulation was compatible with the Second Amendment. The federal government of the 1800s largely stayed out of gun-law court battles.

People were allowed to own guns, and everyone did own guns [in the West], for the most part, says Winkler. Having a firearm to protect yourself in the lawless wilderness from wild animals, hostile native tribes, and outlaws was a wise idea. But when you came into town, you had to either check your guns if you were a visitor or keep your guns at home if you were a resident.

[...]

Frontier towns with and without gun legislation were violent places, more violent than family-friendly farming communities and Eastern cities of the time, but those without restrictions tended to have worse violence. I've never seen any rhetoric from that time period saying that the only thing that's going to reduce violence is more people with guns, says Winkler. It seems to be much more of a 20th-century attitude than one associated with the Wild West.

[...]

[F]rontier towns by and large prohibited the carrying of dangerous weapons of any type, concealed or otherwise, by persons other than law enforcement officers. Most established towns that restricted weapons had few, if any, killings in a given year.

The settlements that came closest to unchecked carry were the railroad and mining boom towns that tended to lack effective law enforcement, a functioning judicial system, and firearm law, says Aron, and it reflected in higher levels of violence
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/gun-control-old-west-180968013/
Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,177
  • Is it getting better?
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5616 on: Today at 12:41:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:23:51 pm
Gun crime is caused by dickheads having easy access to guns, not guns.

The reason dickheads have easy access to guns is because non dickheads want easy access to guns. When non dickheads realise that, they will also realise that they are, in fact, dickheads.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5617 on: Today at 12:42:26 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:33:18 pm
If I recall correctly, in some states, it is illegal for public establishments to screen patrons for guns.
https://leg.mt.gov/bills/mca/title_0700/chapter_0240/part_0010/section_0100/0700-0240-0010-0100.html

I expect there are other examples in other states.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,919
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5618 on: Today at 12:50:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:23:51 pm
Gun crime is caused by dickheads having easy access to guns, not guns.

Who makes it easy to get guns? I'll give you a clue, it's not the guns.

Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:27:35 pm
Can Americans take guns on planes?
If not could malls and cinemas introduce a check your gun at the door policy? Commercial considerations might make it worth doing as a first step.
Heck , maybe allow handguns but not assault rifles as a first step.

Yes and no. You can take a gun on an airplane if it's in the checked baggage, unloaded and in a firearm case. You can't take it through checkpoints and into the plane with you.

As for malls, depending on the state and signs posted, but most malls in my state if you have a permit you can carry a gun there.
Offline Salger

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5619 on: Today at 12:51:13 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:27:35 pm
Can Americans take guns on planes?
If not could malls and cinemas introduce a check your gun at the door policy? Commercial considerations might make it worth doing as a first step.
Heck , maybe allow handguns but not assault rifles as a first step.

Unloaded guns can be checked in as long as they're in locked containers. Doesn't stop some trying it though - Rep Congressman Madison Cawthorn just got stopped for a second time trying to take a loaded gun onto a plane.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,555
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5620 on: Today at 01:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:50:03 pm
Who makes it easy to get guns? I'll give you a clue, it's not the guns.

Yes and no. You can take a gun on an airplane if it's in the checked baggage, unloaded and in a firearm case. You can't take it through checkpoints and into the plane with you.

As for malls, depending on the state and signs posted, but most malls in my state if you have a permit you can carry a gun there.

There are some people who are allowed to carry loaded firearms on planes. The Pilot, Air Marshalls and Law Enforcement can take guns on planes if qualified to and have good reason. If in uniform, they can wear them, if in civilian clothes, they stay in the hand luggage. The exception to the last bit is Federal Air Marshalls, as they travel as if a normal passenger and are there to protect the plane as they have had intelligence of a threat, they are always armed. The use ammunition designed to break apart in the body, so as not to exit the person they shoot and penetrate the hull.

Mates of mine went hunting in the States, flying out of Manchester, late 90's. They had to check their guns into hold luggage and the check in staff made them open the gun cases in full view of everyone waiting to check in - there were some very scared looking people on their flight.


Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,919
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5621 on: Today at 01:15:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:11:08 pm
There are some people who are allowed to carry loaded firearms on planes. The Pilot, Air Marshalls and Law Enforcement can take guns on planes if qualified to and have good reason. If in uniform, they can wear them, if in civilian clothes, they stay in the hand luggage. The exception to the last bit is Federal Air Marshalls, as they travel as if a normal passenger and are there to protect the plane as they have had intelligence of a threat, they are always armed. The use ammunition designed to break apart in the body, so as not to exit the person they shoot and penetrate the hull.

Mates of mine went hunting in the States, flying out of Manchester, late 90's. They had to check their guns into hold luggage and the check in staff made them open the gun cases in full view of everyone waiting to check in - there were some very scared looking people on their flight.


Oh yeah of course air marshals and the likes get to carry guns, but I assumed he meant the average joe. I've seen people collect all sorts of guns from the baggage claim, big hard cases which I can only assume contain rifles and probably an automatic weapon or 2. The thing that always got me is there was literally nothing stopping someone from opening the case, loading the gun and going for it, if they wanted to do it of course. I mean baggage claim is always packed.
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,264
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5622 on: Today at 01:17:13 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:50:03 pm
Who makes it easy to get guns? I'll give you a clue, it's not the guns.

Yes and no. You can take a gun on an airplane if it's in the checked baggage, unloaded and in a firearm case. You can't take it through checkpoints and into the plane with you.

As for malls, depending on the state and signs posted, but most malls in my state if you have a permit you can carry a gun there.

Ok, so my point is. Most American's already get their guns taken off them in certain circumstances. Can they just widen that net?
I see JC's point about not being able to take guns off people, but can they just refuse entry to anyone who wants to enter with a gun. Though I can see the issue of trying to stop someone with an assault rifle going where they want to go.
If there's two malls, one allowing guns, one not, I know which one I'm going to with my kids.
@Rob - Uniformed people on planes are already vetted 'good guys'. Obviously the vetting isn't perfect , but I tihnk they have to approach this in steps. 
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,264
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5623 on: Today at 01:18:19 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:15:04 pm
Oh yeah of course air marshals and the likes get to carry guns, but I assumed he meant the average joe. I've seen people collect all sorts of guns from the baggage claim, big hard cases which I can only assume contain rifles and probably an automatic weapon or 2. The thing that always got me is there was literally nothing stopping someone from opening the case, loading the gun and going for it, if they wanted to do it of course. I mean baggage claim is always packed.
Yeah I did mean average Joe. But it's more about the idea that Americans can be separated from their guns.
Obviously you don't get people going for it baggage reclaim as a)thoughts and prayers b) good guys with guns.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,919
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5624 on: Today at 01:20:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:17:13 pm
Ok, so my point is. Most American's already get their guns taken off them in certain circumstances. Can they just widen that net?
I see JC's point about not being able to take guns off people, but can they just refuse entry to anyone who wants to enter with a gun. Though I can see the issue of trying to stop someone with an assault rifle going where they want to go.
If there's two malls, one allowing guns, one not, I know which one I'm going to with my kids.
@Rob - Uniformed people on planes are already vetted 'good guys'. Obviously the vetting isn't perfect , but I tihnk they have to approach this in steps. 

See now you get into the stage where American thinking comes into play, where there is a disconnect from reality. Of course the sensible thing would be to not allow guns into certain places. It's accepted at the airport because those dirty dirty arabs could use guns, whereas in the malls it's my god given right and the 2nd amendment to protect myself and carry a gun wherever I please. Also what happens if there's an incident at the mall, the bad guy with a gun isn't gonna follow the rules is he? So I should have the right to arm myself if that happens and I get to be the hero that stops this madman not following the rules with my gun.

Also people who owns malls don't want to alienate money, such as being restrictive to a certain demographic that carries guns.

See how that works?

Plus you have the NRA financing politicians so that gun laws don't get changed, because 'Merica and guns/money > people.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:23:37 pm by Chakan »
Offline Salger

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5625 on: Today at 01:25:20 pm »
Has a 'good guy with a gun' ever actually stopped a shooter? Not including law enforcement.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,919
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5626 on: Today at 01:26:33 pm »
Quote from: Salger on Today at 01:25:20 pm
Has a 'good guy with a gun' ever actually stopped a shooter? Not including law enforcement.

It happens yes, not so much that it makes a difference to be honest

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/midwest/how-often-does-a-good-guy-with-a-gun-end-an-attack/

Plus as John Stewart asked "If guns makes us safer, then what's the number when that happens? Cause right now there are over 450 million guns in america, what number should it be when we are all safe?"


« Last Edit: Today at 01:28:15 pm by Chakan »
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,934
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5627 on: Today at 02:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:36:29 pm

It isn't deflection.The easy access to guns is the end result.But the effect of religion/movies/games/social media/music can't be ignored.Also the shitshow that trump and covid created has a long way to run.It's messed up.There are an awful lot of damaged people out there.

I've watched hundreds of films with guns in. I've played hundreds of games that use guns to fight baddies and other players.

I've never ever been tempted to get a military grade weapon so I can go out and randomly murder a load of people. Amazingly, there are literally millions of people in the UK that have seen the same films and played the same games and neither do they.

How do you explain that?
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,919
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5628 on: Today at 02:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:02:08 pm
I've watched hundreds of films with guns in. I've played hundreds of games that use guns to fight baddies and other players.

I've never ever been tempted to get a military grade weapon so I can go out and randomly murder a load of people. Amazingly, there are literally millions of people in the UK that have seen the same films and played the same games and neither do they.

How do you explain that?

Because they're not talking about you.
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,264
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5629 on: Today at 02:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:02:08 pm
I've watched hundreds of films with guns in. I've played hundreds of games that use guns to fight baddies and other players.

I've never ever been tempted to get a military grade weapon so I can go out and randomly murder a load of people. Amazingly, there are literally millions of people in the UK that have seen the same films and played the same games and neither do they.

How do you explain that?

When you were younger, and impressionable, did you ever watch a footballer and think, I wanna be like him?
Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,264
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5630 on: Today at 02:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:20:31 pm
See now you get into the stage where American thinking comes into play, where there is a disconnect from reality. Of course the sensible thing would be to not allow guns into certain places. It's accepted at the airport because those dirty dirty arabs could use guns, whereas in the malls it's my god given right and the 2nd amendment to protect myself and carry a gun wherever I please. Also what happens if there's an incident at the mall, the bad guy with a gun isn't gonna follow the rules is he? So I should have the right to arm myself if that happens and I get to be the hero that stops this madman not following the rules with my gun.

Also people who owns malls don't want to alienate money, such as being restrictive to a certain demographic that carries guns.

See how that works?

Plus you have the NRA financing politicians so that gun laws don't get changed, because 'Merica and guns/money > people.

But surely there's a big enough demographic, with enough money that would shop at gun free malls. Sadly ones where heavily armed guards and airport style security are needed.
Although, knowing America, they'd probably open a gun store inside....
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,919
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5631 on: Today at 02:15:01 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:09:34 pm
But surely there's a big enough demographic, with enough money that would shop at gun free malls. Sadly ones where heavily armed guards and airport style security are needed.
Although, knowing America, they'd probably open a gun store inside....

The strange thing in America is that i'd say the majority of people want some sort of gun legislation passed, that makes it harder to own guns, but with the country so divided and a 2 party system of either one or other, the people in power remain in power and the legislation never changes. Also with the US leaning more and more to divide the country rather than diversity and inclusiveness, which is what the republicans want, it effects how certain legislation is treated. See abortion/gay rights and now the attack on trans people.

American is going backwards, not forwards. It's one of the most fucked up 1st world countries out there. While it didn't start with trump he did a lot to push it that way though.

You've got politicians flat out refusing to do anything about it, because whatever keeps them in power is what they care about, and money of course.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:16:59 pm by Chakan »
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,995
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5632 on: Today at 02:16:22 pm »
From what I've seen, the vast majority of Americans favour far tighter gun control laws, red flags, background checks etc. It seems to really just be coming down to the NRA or other lobbyists buying off politicians to stop it from happening.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,934
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5633 on: Today at 02:20:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:08:01 pm
When you were younger, and impressionable, did you ever watch a footballer and think, I wanna be like him?

Not sure I've ever been impressionable, I've always been an obtuse git :)
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5634 on: Today at 03:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:26:33 pm
It happens yes, not so much that it makes a difference to be honest

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/midwest/how-often-does-a-good-guy-with-a-gun-end-an-attack/

Plus as John Stewart asked "If guns makes us safer, then what's the number when that happens? Cause right now there are over 450 million guns in america, what number should it be when we are all safe?"
The linked webpage is unavailable to Europeans. But there is an archived version of the page:

https://archive.is/pAOaz
