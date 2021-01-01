« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 136 137 138 139 140 [141]   Go Down

Author Topic: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers  (Read 453137 times)

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,253
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5600 on: Yesterday at 09:34:56 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:20:51 pm
American knife crime is higher than here as well, you wouldn't think so if you listened to the RW tossers though.
I assume, for clarity, and for future in person discussions I'll probably have at some point, that these are per capita knife crimes? And pretty much undisputed stats?
Ie can I quote you?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5601 on: Yesterday at 09:46:23 pm »
Per capita mate & has been since 2016

You're best to google yourself, this is one of them.

https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/stabbing-deaths-by-country


This year

UK   0.08
USA 0.49
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,048
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5602 on: Yesterday at 10:54:10 pm »
I do intuitively agree with the idea that there's a rich tapestry of insanity in America- I've spent about 6 or 7 months there in total and loved it while also finding it emotionally exhausting - but have there been any empirical studies into the effects of violent or sexually explicit entertainment, or just rhetorical arguments? Whereas with the high powered, high capacity rifles, you can look to the experiences of other countries like my own (Australia) for compelling evidence that restrictions work. Put simply: if the AR15 had been banned after Sandy Hook, how many more Americans would be alive today? And what number should be considered acceptable collateral damage for their supposed benefit?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5603 on: Yesterday at 11:09:03 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:54:10 pm
I do intuitively agree with the idea that there's a rich tapestry of insanity in America- I've spent about 6 or 7 months there in total and loved it while also finding it emotionally exhausting - but have there been any empirical studies into the effects of violent or sexually explicit entertainment, or just rhetorical arguments? Whereas with the high powered, high capacity rifles, you can look to the experiences of other countries like my own (Australia) for compelling evidence that restrictions work. Put simply: if the AR15 had been banned after Sandy Hook, how many more Americans would be alive today? And what number should be considered acceptable collateral damage for their supposed benefit?


God would've just given all the kids that he had planned to have gunned down an incurable cancer or poisoned Milk Duds.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,947
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5604 on: Today at 01:04:39 am »
Land of the free. Home of the terrified.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 136 137 138 139 140 [141]   Go Up
« previous next »
 