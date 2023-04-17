I've tried to imagine it, but I just can't put myself in the mental state necessary to understand how the most rational course of action for someone seeing an unfamiliar car turn in their drive, or someone they don't recognise knock on their door, is to immediately grab a gun (shouldn't these things be in secured storage?) and start blasting.
That's not 'brandish a gun to intimidate potential intruders'. It's not even 'fire a warning shot in the air', but it's literally to aim at an unknown person with unknown intentions, with the goal to injure & potentially kill.
How does a society become so... frail? So feeble & fearful?