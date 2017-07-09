Living in the States for 30 years now .. one time I had a late 70 year old woman say to me they aint taking my gun away  after one of the previous shootings I said they dont want to take your gun, keep it use it for self defense (as she lives in rural New Hampshire), but you dont need the assault rifle semi automatic war gun but they dont get that part , they revert always to keeping their rights, but there is also this hardo/tough man attitude alongside. Its actually typical of most political conversations theres always another side no matter how bonkers it would seem to others.



Watching the police chief press conference he was very forthcoming and as someone mentioned above it is unusual to get the footage so quickly but the police were fast and brave in that situation. Hearing the alarms blaring the lights flashing, the knowledge innocent kids are hiding under desks etc , you cant put a foot wrong , the chaos and just being a corner turn from facing some suicidal lunatic with AR 15s, well they are brave and they are to be commended. I was thinking how f*ing scary the kids in lockdown must have been its frightening on tv to watch through the police body cam never mind experience. 6 dead but how many affected for the rest of their lives.



And why doesnt the police chief at the press conference say these guns shouldnt be on the streets in the hands of the public, surely if after every shooting the police came out with messages that semi automatic war guns should not be sold to the public, maybe the police loving republicans would take note.

I dont see a solution, and minds only will change when it gets worse which is hard to stomach.

Ive two kids in school here, I dont know how anyone with kids in schools would support the republican politicians who do nothing but blame everything but guns.