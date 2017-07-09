« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Down

Author Topic: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers  (Read 442575 times)

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5400 on: Yesterday at 10:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:27:06 pm
Call me cynical.Quick to get the bodycam footage of the cops doing their job properly,no?

Goddamn dude, did you watch the video? How about a "good job guys"??

That was some impressive stuff. Uvalde cops will be hanging their heads in shame watching that
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,438
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5401 on: Yesterday at 10:48:20 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:34:50 pm
The only way you'll get Republicans to favour gun control is if all black and brown people start owning multiple guns

Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:20:49 pm
The first gun control laws were brought in by Republicans for exactly that reason.



https://californialocal.com/localnews/statewide/ca/article/show/4412-california-gun-control-reagan-black-panthers/

But as ever in the US, laws are not always applied equally.


I was just about to say I remember Alan X posting an article that said just that a couple of years ago!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,429
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5402 on: Yesterday at 11:59:09 pm »
Quote from: beardsley4ever on Yesterday at 10:13:18 pm
I'm trying to think of anything in my life that I wouldn't give up if it meant that kids didn't get killed at schools every day.  And these fukers won't give up the very weapons that are being used to do the killing?!?  Broken society.

You're looking at this the wrong way. The kids aren't getting killed by your weapons. They're killed by evil weapons. But gun laws want to take away your weapons, which are clearly not evil weapons, because you're a good guy. So, more gun control is uselss, because it only takes away your weapons while all the evil weapons are still out there. Not saying that's what I think or that that actually makes sense, but it's the way those people think.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,108
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5403 on: Today at 11:51:00 am »
130 mass shootings in the US so far this year and it's only 3 months old. What a truly fucked up country that would rather defend an outdated constitution than the rights of its children and people to not get shot!

It doesn't take a genius to work out that if you make it easy for people to buy guns then gun violence will follow.

Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,197
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5404 on: Today at 01:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:51:00 am
130 mass shootings in the US so far this year and it's only 3 months old. What a truly fucked up country that would rather defend an outdated constitution than the rights of its children and people to not get shot!

It doesn't take a genius to work out that if you make it easy for people to buy guns then gun violence will follow.



If each of those Constitution huggers had felt the pain of losing a child they wouldn't maintain this view. Lack of empathy as well as lack of intelligence is the key here.

I mean feckin' hell, why can't they go to a gun range and shoot up all kinds of crap and check the gun into a locker at the end?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Reds r coming up the hill

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5405 on: Today at 02:31:49 pm »
Living in the States for 30 years now ..  one time I had a late 70 year old woman say to me they aint taking my gun away   after one of the previous shootings  I said they dont want to take your gun, keep it use it for self defense (as she lives in rural New Hampshire), but you dont need the assault rifle semi automatic war gun  but they dont get that part , they revert always to keeping their rights, but there is also this hardo/tough man attitude alongside.  Its actually typical of most political conversations theres always another side no matter how bonkers it would seem to others.

Watching the police chief press conference he was very forthcoming and as someone mentioned above it is unusual to get the footage so quickly  but the police were fast and brave in that situation. Hearing the alarms blaring the lights flashing, the knowledge innocent kids are hiding under desks etc , you cant put a foot wrong , the chaos and just being a corner turn from facing some suicidal lunatic with AR 15s, well they are brave and they are to be commended. I was thinking how f*ing scary the kids in lockdown must have been its frightening on tv to watch through the police body cam  never mind experience. 6 dead but how many affected for the rest of their lives.

And why doesnt the police chief at the press conference say these guns shouldnt be on the streets in the hands of the public, surely if after every shooting the police came out with messages that semi automatic war guns should not be sold to the public, maybe the police loving republicans would take note.
I dont see a solution, and minds only will change when it gets worse which is hard to stomach.
Ive two kids in school here, I dont know how anyone with kids in schools would support the republican politicians who do nothing but blame everything but guns.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,290
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5406 on: Today at 02:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on Today at 02:31:49 pm
I dont see a solution, and minds only will change when it gets worse which is hard to stomach.

Quick question, what does worse look like?
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,611
  • i neither know nor care
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5407 on: Today at 03:34:49 pm »
i'm just glad that society does not glamourise guns whatsoever within its culture

i mean, imagine if movies, books, tv series and games all did - where would we be?
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,411
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5408 on: Today at 03:48:28 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:02:43 pm
If each of those Constitution huggers had felt the pain of losing a child they wouldn't maintain this view. Lack of empathy as well as lack of intelligence is the key here.

I mean feckin' hell, why can't they go to a gun range and shoot up all kinds of crap and check the gun into a locker at the end?

Just rewatched Simon Schamas history of Britain dealing with the American Revolution.

One of the main gripes of the Founding Fathers was paying taxes for a professional standing army, hence the Constitutional rights to bear arms was to satisfy the need for a well regulated militia in place of professional forces.

So scrap the Defence Department and all the fun nuts can have as many fights as they want when the Russians take back Alaska and the Mexicans seize Texas and California. Id suggest we could occupy the North East and the French Louisiana but wed only end up re running the Seven Years War.

So scrap the pro
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,404
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5409 on: Today at 03:52:01 pm »


Gotta protect those homesteads
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,411
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5410 on: Today at 03:55:21 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 03:52:01 pm


Gotta protect those homesteads

They look a right pair of mingers. Maybe they should sell some of their Arsenal and invest in a shower.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,336
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5411 on: Today at 04:04:23 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:55:21 pm
They look a right pair of mingers. Maybe they should sell some of their Arsenal and invest in a shower.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,001
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5412 on: Today at 04:11:31 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 03:52:01 pm
Gotta protect those homesteads

They must have an extensive system of secured storage for all that.

 -------------

So in the wake of Tennessee's recent shooting, neighbouring North Carolina today abolished a permit required to purchase a handgun.

3 Democrats in the State House abstained and so allowed the Republican supermajority to override the Governor's veto on repealing the permit.

Top work lads, top work. Oh wait, there's more?

The enacted bill also would allow guns on some school properties where religious services are held.
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,290
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5413 on: Today at 04:41:04 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 04:11:31 pm
They must have an extensive system of secured storage for all that.

 -------------

So in the wake of Tennessee's recent shooting, neighbouring North Carolina today abolished a permit required to purchase a handgun.

3 Democrats in the State House abstained and so allowed the Republican supermajority to override the Governor's veto on repealing the permit.

Top work lads, top work. Oh wait, there's more?

The enacted bill also would allow guns on some school properties where religious services are held.

*sigh guess which state I live in :(

Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5414 on: Today at 07:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 10:32:45 pm
Goddamn dude, did you watch the video? How about a "good job guys"??

That was some impressive stuff. Uvalde cops will be hanging their heads in shame watching that

Doing their jobs properly is praise enough from me,i'll leave it to others to kiss cop ass,cos they'll be loads of that coming. Thoughts and  prayers that helps...
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5415 on: Today at 07:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:41:04 pm
*sigh guess which state I live in :(

Time to move? I know a few from down south including N.C that got the hell outta there.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,290
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5416 on: Today at 07:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 07:34:33 pm

Time to move? I know a few from down south including N.C that got the hell outta there.

I dunno, moving is a huge undertaking and where could I possibly go that guns aren't going to be problem, in the US I mean.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5417 on: Today at 08:11:36 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 03:52:01 pm


Gotta protect those homesteads


They'd be fucked if more than 4 people wanted to rob them.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5418 on: Today at 08:58:07 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 03:52:01 pm


Gotta protect those homesteads

No words, just wow
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,429
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5419 on: Today at 08:59:19 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:11:36 pm

They'd be fucked if more than 4 people wanted to rob them.

The feds better keep an eye on them, because all three look like they're mere days away from completely snapping and going on a rampage for different reasons...
« Last Edit: Today at 09:03:20 pm by stoa »
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,391
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5420 on: Today at 10:01:10 pm »
I'm reminded of Kathleen's line in ep 5 of The Last of Us. "Kids die all the time".

Could have been spoken by pretty much any Republican politician these past few days.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Up
« previous next »
 