As a parent, I read these stories and wince and feel bad for those poor families.



There must be 1000s of families in the US now, well and truly activated on gun control...



But nothing ever sticks.



I'm not a parent, but I find it disgusting that the US still hasn't addressed this.I've had and have pets and you do everything you can to care for them and look after them. I can't get into my head how parents in the US think it's 'ok' that their kids are put into danger every day.Was listening to James O'Brien and in the US, it's apparantly more common for a child to be murdered in school than a police officer murdered doing his job on the front line._____________________________________________________________This article from 2022 touches on thisMore children have been shot and killed in the U.S. this year than police while on duty, according to new data.The Officer Down Memorial Page website records the death of police officers across the country and honors them for their service.As well as showing a picture of the deceased officer, it also shows where they were stationed, the date of their death and the cause.According to the website, in 2022, 20 officers have been killed after being involved in a shooting.In comparison, in 2022, 24 students have been killed as a result of shootings at school, according to data collected by Education Week."School shootings, terrifying to students, educators, parents and communities, always reignite polarizing debates about gun rights and school safety," the Education Week report read."To bring context to these debates, Education Week journalists began tracking shootings on K-12 school property that resulted in firearm-related injuries or deaths."According to the Education Week report, there have been 27 school shootings in 2022 and 119 in total since 2018, when they began tracking such incidents.The Robb Elementary School shooting, which resulted in 21 people being killed19 children and two adult staff, lifted the number of children killed in school shootings above the number of police officers shot dead in the line of duty.The other school shootings that brought the total number to 24 deaths included an attack at TangleWood Middle School, Greenville, South Carolina, on March 31.A 12-year old student was shot and killed at the school. At the time, this was the youngest age a student had been killed in a school shooting in 2022.Another incident that contributed was the Eisenhower High School shooting, Yakima, Washington, on March 15, that resulted in one student being killed and another injured.There was also a shooting at East High School in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 7 that resulted in a 15-year-old boy being killed and two female students getting injured.The second shooting of 2022 that resulted in a fatality of a student was at the South Education Center, Richfield, Minnesota, on February 1.A shooting outside the South Education Center left a 15-year-old student dead and a 17-year-old student critically wounded.The first incident of 2022 that resulted in a student's death was at Oliver Citywide Academy, in Pittsburgh, Pennysvlania on January 19. This resulted in a 15-year-old boy being shot and killed as he waited to go home.President Joe Biden addressed the issue in a speech on Tuesday and said it was time America stood up to the gun manufacturing industry. Biden also reflected on the frequency of mass shootings in America in his speech."It's been 3,448 days10 years since I stood up at a high school in Connecticuta grade school in Connecticut, where another gunman massacred 26 people, including 20 first-graders, at Sandy Hook Elementary School," he said."Since then, there have been over 900 incidents of gunfire reported on school grounds. Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Santa Fe High School in Texas. Oxford High School in Michigan. The list goes on and on," Biden said. "And the list grows when it includes mass shootings at places like movie theaters, houses of worship, and, as we saw just 10 days ago, at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.""I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. And don't tell me we can't have an impact on this carnage," Biden said.And this site:More than 348,000 students have experienced gun violence at school since Columbine