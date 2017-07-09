« previous next »
This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5360 on: Yesterday at 11:29:32 pm
Adopting right wing debating tactics in reverse, I think it's clear America needs to ban all guns in case they fall into the hands of a trans person. No point doing anything about gender treatment because those people will always find a way. Only a total gun ban can work.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5361 on: Yesterday at 11:34:13 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:29:32 pm
Adopting right wing debating tactics in reverse, I think it's clear America needs to ban all guns in case they fall into the hands of a trans person. No point doing anything about gender treatment because those people will always find a way. Only a total gun ban can work.

Nah they'll carry right on, the NRA will jump at this chance to promote more guns, because looks the crazy trans people have them!! Only a good american with a gun can stop the crazy trans people.

This is gonna sound terrible, but this is a republican's wet dream. Marjorie Green, Boebert and the like have been waiting for this day.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5362 on: Yesterday at 11:40:01 pm
Fair point. Then I guess the trans woman was an FBI plant.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5363 on: Today at 08:16:32 am
Quote from: stoopid yank on Yesterday at 09:07:34 pm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cleveland_Elementary_School_shooting_(San_Diego)

You are correct. We only do remakes now.
SMF forum software bug messes up your link [that trailing ) is ignored]. Add URL tags around the link and it will then work correctly:
Code: [Select]
[url]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cleveland_Elementary_School_shooting_(San_Diego)[/url]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cleveland_Elementary_School_shooting_(San_Diego)
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5364 on: Today at 09:03:11 am
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:34:13 pm
Nah they'll carry right on, the NRA will jump at this chance to promote more guns, because looks the crazy trans people have them!! Only a good american with a gun can stop the crazy trans people.

This is gonna sound terrible, but this is a republican's wet dream. Marjorie Green, Boebert and the like have been waiting for this day.

Good call.

Quote
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸
@RepMTG
How much hormones like testosterone and medications for mental illness was the transgender Nashville school shooter taking?

Everyone can stop blaming guns now.
7:45 AM · Mar 28, 2023
3.4M Views
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5365 on: Today at 10:50:40 am

If the roles were reversed and Democrats were pro-gun and the Republicans were pro-gun control but in all other respects the parties were as they are now, do we think Republicans would be quietly pleading for greater control measures while wringing their hands? Of course not, they would be calling Democrats murderers.

Every time there is a mass shooting, the Dems should be saying explicitly that Republicans have blood on their hands instead of trying to gently coax them to bring in some half-baked measure that they'll reject anyway. It's a straightforward slogan - "30,000 gun deaths a year. Republicans, doing ISIS' work for free"

The voting public share some of the blame here (just as the British public share the blame for Brexit). We are told that a majority are supportive of gun control but too many buy into the culture war bullsh*t once it comes to actually voting for Senate, House and State offices, voting in NRA lobby fodder time and again.

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5366 on: Today at 10:57:05 am
Quote from: stoopid yank on Yesterday at 11:20:22 pm
Now it turns out it was a transgender woman, ( biological male. )
The right is really going to have a field day with this:
 "The gays really are coming for our children" "They attacked a Christian school"

Outlets I've read say it was a trans man (biological female).
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5367 on: Today at 11:17:01 am
As a parent, I read these stories and wince and feel bad for those poor families.

There must be 1000s of families in the US now, well and truly activated on gun control...

But nothing ever sticks.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5368 on: Today at 11:22:28 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:17:01 am
As a parent, I read these stories and wince and feel bad for those poor families.

There must be 1000s of families in the US now, well and truly activated on gun control...

But nothing ever sticks.

I'm not a parent, but I find it disgusting that the US still hasn't addressed this.

I've had and have pets and you do everything you can to care for them and look after them. I can't get into my head how parents in the US think it's 'ok' that their kids are put into danger every day.

Was listening to James O'Brien and in the US, it's apparantly more common for a child to be murdered in school than a police officer murdered doing his job on the front line.


_____________________________________________________________


https://www.newsweek.com/american-children-shot-dead-more-police-2022-line-duty-school-shootings-gun-crime-1710684

This article from 2022 touches on this


More Children Have Been Shot Dead in 2022 Than Police in the Line of Duty

More children have been shot and killed in the U.S. this year than police while on duty, according to new data.

The Officer Down Memorial Page website records the death of police officers across the country and honors them for their service.

As well as showing a picture of the deceased officer, it also shows where they were stationed, the date of their death and the cause.

According to the website, in 2022, 20 officers have been killed after being involved in a shooting.

In comparison, in 2022, 24 students have been killed as a result of shootings at school, according to data collected by Education Week.

"School shootings, terrifying to students, educators, parents and communities, always reignite polarizing debates about gun rights and school safety," the Education Week report read.

"To bring context to these debates, Education Week journalists began tracking shootings on K-12 school property that resulted in firearm-related injuries or deaths."

According to the Education Week report, there have been 27 school shootings in 2022 and 119 in total since 2018, when they began tracking such incidents.

The Robb Elementary School shooting, which resulted in 21 people being killed19 children and two adult staff, lifted the number of children killed in school shootings above the number of police officers shot dead in the line of duty.

The other school shootings that brought the total number to 24 deaths included an attack at TangleWood Middle School, Greenville, South Carolina, on March 31.

A 12-year old student was shot and killed at the school. At the time, this was the youngest age a student had been killed in a school shooting in 2022.

Another incident that contributed was the Eisenhower High School shooting, Yakima, Washington, on March 15, that resulted in one student being killed and another injured.

There was also a shooting at East High School in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 7 that resulted in a 15-year-old boy being killed and two female students getting injured.

The second shooting of 2022 that resulted in a fatality of a student was at the South Education Center, Richfield, Minnesota, on February 1.

Large Number of School Shootings

A shooting outside the South Education Center left a 15-year-old student dead and a 17-year-old student critically wounded.

The first incident of 2022 that resulted in a student's death was at Oliver Citywide Academy, in Pittsburgh, Pennysvlania on January 19. This resulted in a 15-year-old boy being shot and killed as he waited to go home.

President Joe Biden addressed the issue in a speech on Tuesday and said it was time America stood up to the gun manufacturing industry. Biden also reflected on the frequency of mass shootings in America in his speech.

"It's been 3,448 days10 years since I stood up at a high school in Connecticuta grade school in Connecticut, where another gunman massacred 26 people, including 20 first-graders, at Sandy Hook Elementary School," he said.

"Since then, there have been over 900 incidents of gunfire reported on school grounds. Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Santa Fe High School in Texas. Oxford High School in Michigan. The list goes on and on," Biden said. "And the list grows when it includes mass shootings at places like movie theaters, houses of worship, and, as we saw just 10 days ago, at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York."

"I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. And don't tell me we can't have an impact on this carnage," Biden said.


And this site:

More than 348,000 students have experienced gun violence at school since Columbine

https://www.washingtonpost.com/education/interactive/school-shootings-database/
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5369 on: Today at 11:31:46 am
There are a number of organisations in the UK as well who love the guns though Andy, we shouldn't think we don't have our own issues with it. Especially with a Government who is backed by criminals, and bloodsports organisations who slaughter anything that moves.

I feel extremely sorry for those in the US who have to contend with yet another senseless massacre of their children. You have to wonder what it will take for the Republicans to realise they cannot allow the endless slaughter to continue. I just have this feeling the gun culture is something that has become over important to a type of person in the US, when anything reaches those limits, it becomes terribly dangerous for everyone else.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5370 on: Today at 11:52:59 am
If it hasn't already clicked with them, it seemingly never will.

Such a frustratingly painful situation.

Thoughts with the families that lost loved ones. It was just a week or so ago I was watching an animated, short film on Netflix about this scenario that has become all too familiar. It's called 'If Anything Happens, I Love you'. Just a heads up though, it's quite a tough watch - but incredibly well made.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5371 on: Today at 12:23:23 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:31:46 am
There are a number of organisations in the UK as well who love the guns though Andy, we shouldn't think we don't have our own issues with it. Especially with a Government who is backed by criminals, and bloodsports organisations who slaughter anything that moves.

I feel extremely sorry for those in the US who have to contend with yet another senseless massacre of their children. You have to wonder what it will take for the Republicans to realise they cannot allow the endless slaughter to continue. I just have this feeling the gun culture is something that has become over important to a type of person in the US, when anything reaches those limits, it becomes terribly dangerous for everyone else.


Totally different ballgame in the UK though (From Wiki)

United Kingdom

A GunPolicy.org page has a rate of 5.03 firearms per 100 people in 2017. 3.44 registered plus 1.59 illicit. That totals 5.03 per 100 people

United States

120.5 per 100 people



The United States has the highest number of guns per person than any nation on Earth - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Estimated_number_of_civilian_guns_per_capita_by_country
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5372 on: Today at 12:25:53 pm

The problem is that it isn't a question of Republicans finally understanding that the current gun laws don't work. They know it already. But they need working class and middle class voters to live in fear that their way of life is under threat from nebulous forces (immigrants, Black and Hispanic people, Antifa, Trans folk, Climate Change activists etc) in order to persuade them to vote against their own economic self-interest, and guns are the very representation of the people's defence against that with a neat tie-in to Article 2 of the Constitution. This lies at the very heart of the culture war.

Without this sense of constant fear, voters of all races and genders would likely vote based on policies for a strong economy, jobs, education, healthcare and security in old age. The modern Republican party can't fight on those issues.

It's a deeply cynical, evil strategy.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5373 on: Today at 12:34:50 pm
Sorry, I meant the US, not the UK 

Cheers PaulF
