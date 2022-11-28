I saw the worst video this morning. Here's a link to the story, the video is embedded in a tweet at the bottom, but I'd advise you not to watch.This guy did a home invasion robbery of a dope house in 2009 where two people were executed. Somehow he was paroled from prison 3 months ago. Then this weekend, there was some altercation at a bar where there was a party going on. He gets thrown out and is outside. The video shows a guy come out of the bar to approach him, looking like he's ready to fight. This scumbag shoots that guy dead then walks around shooting everyone who was with him. Then calmly walks around again putting one in their heads. 3 dead, one in extremely critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head. Aside from the guy who was approaching him, the other three victims posed no threat whatsoever he just hunted them down.There are some sick animals out here, I don't even know what else to say about it. Thank God they caught him.