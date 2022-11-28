« previous next »
This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5280 on: November 28, 2022, 07:50:27 am »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on November 26, 2022, 10:51:15 pm
And a transgender with a hell of a heel as I heard.
Hopefully she had anger issues.
Sorry not sure if that's the right pronoun.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5281 on: December 2, 2022, 05:10:36 pm »
https://t.co/GCPwxb2gz1
Not a mass shooting, but a 10 yr old shoots his mam because she wouldnt order him a VR headset. Kills her and then logs on and orders one from Amazon.
Seems like the kid has had mental health issues since he was very young. They are trying him as an adult
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5282 on: December 2, 2022, 05:12:57 pm »
Quote from: 12C on December  2, 2022, 05:10:36 pm
https://t.co/GCPwxb2gz1
Not a mass shooting, but a 10 yr old shoots his mam because she wouldnt order him a VR headset. Kills her and then logs on and orders one from Amazon.
Seems like the kid has had mental health issues since he was very young. They are trying him as an adult

That country is totally fucked.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5283 on: December 2, 2022, 05:16:33 pm »
Quote from: 12C on December  2, 2022, 05:10:36 pm
https://t.co/GCPwxb2gz1
Not a mass shooting, but a 10 yr old shoots his mam because she wouldnt order him a VR headset. Kills her and then logs on and orders one from Amazon.
Seems like the kid has had mental health issues since he was very young. They are trying him as an adult


If only his mum had been carrying, she'd have been able to defend herself and stop the shooting.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5284 on: December 2, 2022, 05:21:00 pm »
Quote from: 12C on December  2, 2022, 05:10:36 pm
https://t.co/GCPwxb2gz1
Not a mass shooting, but a 10 yr old shoots his mam because she wouldnt order him a VR headset. Kills her and then logs on and orders one from Amazon.
Seems like the kid has had mental health issues since he was very young. They are trying him as an adult

Fancy leaving a loaded gun lying around where someone with mental health issues live.

When my sis was still married I was terrified someone would get hold of one of her husband's guns whilst they were fighting and harm someone. 

Even though they were kept in a locked cabinet the kids still knew where the keys were kept.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5285 on: December 2, 2022, 05:24:48 pm »
Rage issues, 5 imaginary people talking to him and psychopathic tendencies.

Yup seems like a gun would be a perfect thing to purchase.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5286 on: December 2, 2022, 05:31:01 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  2, 2022, 05:21:00 pm
Fancy leaving a loaded gun lying around where someone with mental health issues live.

When my sis was still married I was terrified someone would get hold of one of her husband's guns whilst they were fighting and harm someone. 

Even though they were kept in a locked cabinet the kids still knew where the keys were kept.

The Americans whole attitude to firearm security is an absolute joke. In the UK, you have to, by Law, store your firearms in a Police Approved gun safe, that is securly affixed to the structure of the house and you keep your ammunition seperate, its a condition of the Firearms Certificate (shotguns are different). The firearm can only be out of the safe when cleaning it, or when travelling to/from the range. Mine's hidden away and bolted to an internal brick wall with anchor bolts. Its not coming off that wall without ripping the wall out. The Yanks, leave it on the bedside table is OK.

You can get easy access safes if you are that worried about burglars/home invaders as they call them, that are fingerprint activated, you put your whole hand in to unlock. It should be Law that they have to store them this way.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5287 on: December 2, 2022, 05:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on December  2, 2022, 05:24:48 pm
Rage issues, 5 imaginary people talking to him and psychopathic tendencies.

Yup seems like a gun would be a perfect thing to purchase.

Maybe they were hoping to knock off the 5 imaginary people to relieve him of his symptoms.

Sorry if that's insensitive to anyone with psychosis but how stupid were those parents!
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5288 on: December 2, 2022, 05:37:36 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December  2, 2022, 05:31:01 pm
The Americans whole attitude to firearm security is an absolute joke. In the UK, you have to, by Law, store your firearms in a Police Approved gun safe, that is securly affixed to the structure of the house and you keep your ammunition seperate, its a condition of the Firearms Certificate (shotguns are different). The firearm can only be out of the safe when cleaning it, or when travelling to/from the range. Mine's hidden away and bolted to an internal brick wall with anchor bolts. Its not coming off that wall without ripping the wall out. The Yanks, leave it on the bedside table is OK.

You can get easy access safes if you are that worried about burglars/home invaders as they call them, that are fingerprint activated, you put your whole hand in to unlock. It should be Law that they have to store them this way.

I know the UK laws Rob, he had rifles and shotguns and I know the probability of anything happening was low but I still notified the police in case they got a call from her or the kids.

When you have a violent bully, guns and kids wanting to protect their mum and/or themselves I didn't want any of them getting done for murder when it was self defence. 

I'm going back to the 90s when women were still blamed for being beaten by their partners.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5289 on: December 2, 2022, 07:05:35 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  2, 2022, 05:37:36 pm
I know the UK laws Rob, he had rifles and shotguns and I know the probability of anything happening was low but I still notified the police in case they got a call from her or the kids.

When you have a violent bully, guns and kids wanting to protect their mum and/or themselves I didn't want any of them getting done for murder when it was self defence. 

I'm going back to the 90s when women were still blamed for being beaten by their partners.

Sorry, I was referring to the Americans shitty attitudes.

Yeah you did the right thing. In that situation, plod should have gone to visit and if they deemed necessary, confiscated his guns.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5290 on: December 2, 2022, 07:10:50 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December  2, 2022, 07:05:35 pm
Sorry, I was referring to the Americans shitty attitudes.

Yeah you did the right thing. In that situation, plod should have gone to visit and if they deemed necessary, confiscated his guns.

You'd have thought so but they didn't.

They were more interested in whether the kids would testify against their dad if anything happened, basically saying it was out of their hands if they didn't.

Americans are just batshit crazy when it comes to guns though.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5291 on: December 2, 2022, 07:32:54 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  2, 2022, 07:10:50 pm
You'd have thought so but they didn't.

They were more interested in whether the kids would testify against their dad if anything happened, basically saying it was out of their hands if they didn't.

Americans are just batshit crazy when it comes to guns though.

Where was this? Merseyside were right bastards with us, one of the blokes at our club split from his missus so she went to them with some made up story about fearing for her life and they took everything off him. A new member had a drink driving conviction from 15 years previously and they flatly refused him an FAC
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5292 on: December 2, 2022, 08:16:50 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December  2, 2022, 07:32:54 pm
Where was this? Merseyside were right bastards with us, one of the blokes at our club split from his missus so she went to them with some made up story about fearing for her life and they took everything off him. A new member had a drink driving conviction from 15 years previously and they flatly refused him an FAC

They lived in Holmeswood so I went to Ormskirk cop shop. 

Proper twats about it they were too basically saying "what's your problem, he's got a licence and they're locked away properly".
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5293 on: December 2, 2022, 08:39:45 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  2, 2022, 08:16:50 pm
They lived in Holmeswood so I went to Ormskirk cop shop. 

Proper twats about it they were too basically saying "what's your problem, he's got a licence and they're locked away properly".

Lancashire Plod - more concerned with speed limits ..............
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5294 on: December 2, 2022, 09:08:43 pm »
Kinda glad to see this thread get bumped and it's not involving some dude going apeshit crazy with an AR-15 in colorado.Can we get to xmas without a mass shooting?
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5295 on: December 14, 2022, 06:35:38 pm »
I saw the worst video this morning. Here's a link to the story, the video is embedded in a tweet at the bottom, but I'd advise you not to watch.

https://cwbchicago.com/2022/12/horrifying-video-captured-gunman-kill-3-wound-1-outside-chicago-bar-as-parolee-is-charged.html

This guy did a home invasion robbery of a dope house in 2009 where two people were executed. Somehow he was paroled from prison 3 months ago. Then this weekend, there was some altercation at a bar where there was a party going on. He gets thrown out and is outside. The video shows a guy come out of the bar to approach him, looking like he's ready to fight. This scumbag shoots that guy dead then walks around shooting everyone who was with him. Then calmly walks around again putting one in their heads. 3 dead, one in extremely critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head. Aside from the guy who was approaching him, the other three victims posed no threat whatsoever he just hunted them down.

There are some sick animals out here, I don't even know what else to say about it. Thank God they caught him. 

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5296 on: December 14, 2022, 06:51:42 pm »
It's the price of freedumb.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5297 on: December 14, 2022, 07:08:12 pm »
10 years since Sandy Hook.

Nothing has changed.

So sad.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5298 on: December 14, 2022, 07:09:44 pm »
Quote from: Col on December 14, 2022, 07:08:12 pm
10 years since Sandy Hook.

Nothing has changed.

So sad.

Lots of new places have allowed permitless concealed carry.

That's change.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5299 on: December 15, 2022, 02:33:12 pm »
The day when Americans looked at the shredded blood drenched bodies of little kids and said, yeah, we're good with that because we WANT guns. We don't need them, we just WANT them.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5300 on: December 15, 2022, 06:58:59 pm »
Ten years on from that blood-soaked day the cult. dismisses all the weak-ass mawkish reminising and explains: "The thing is, we're a cult. What do you expect from a cult? Logic? Sense? Shame and self-realisation? And the funniest thing is that although we legislate to allow small children to go to school and come home in body bags, none of you treat us like a mad cult pariah state. Looking forward to not a single peep of criticism when we host the World Cup in 4 years time. Love, the cult"
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5301 on: December 17, 2022, 08:45:52 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 14, 2022, 07:09:44 pm
Lots of new places have allowed permitless concealed carry.

That's change.

Sadly thats the truth. Its gotten a bit worse. Strength of the gun lobby is beyond insanity. Its really hard to square the circle of living here which in many ways is a good country of predominantly decent people but the guns issue and health care issues are beyond any level of normal common sense.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5302 on: January 7, 2023, 02:52:23 am »
Not a mass shooting but a fucking 6yr old has managed to take a handgun into school and shoot his teacher. Has life threatening injuries.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-64194407
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5303 on: January 7, 2023, 08:09:58 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on January  7, 2023, 02:52:23 am
Not a mass shooting but a fucking 6yr old has managed to take a handgun into school and shoot his teacher. Has life threatening injuries.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-64194407
The solution, obviously, is to arm teachers so that can shoot-up 6-year-olds when they become unruly and threatening.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5304 on: January 7, 2023, 09:37:38 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January  7, 2023, 08:09:58 am
The solution, obviously, is to arm teachers so that can shoot-up 6-year-olds when they become unruly and threatening.
Don't be so moronic.
The answer is to ensure all kids are packing heat. Then they can take down their rogue classmate.
That or make sure they have an angry transvestite with killer heels in every class.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5305 on: January 7, 2023, 09:45:31 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January  7, 2023, 08:09:58 am
The solution, obviously, is to arm teachers so that can shoot-up 6-year-olds when they become unruly and threatening.

The only way to stop a 6 year-old with a gun is to arm a 7 year-old with a gun.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5306 on: January 7, 2023, 10:03:30 am »
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5307 on: January 7, 2023, 02:45:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January  7, 2023, 09:37:38 am
Don't be so moronic.
The answer is to ensure all kids are packing heat. Then they can take down their rogue classmate.
That or make sure they have an angry transvestite with killer heels in every class.

I think the world would be a better place if every angry transvestite was accompanied by a RAWK stalwart. Why should KH have all the fun?
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5308 on: January 7, 2023, 06:33:19 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on January  7, 2023, 02:52:23 am
Not a mass shooting but a fucking 6yr old has managed to take a handgun into school and shoot his teacher. Has life threatening injuries.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-64194407

Detained by Police  :butt


But it doesn't matter because

Quote
Mayor Phillip Jones - who took office just three days ago - said the shooting marked "a dark day for Newport News".

"We're going to learn from this and we're going to come back stronger," he told reporters.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5309 on: January 10, 2023, 05:56:27 pm »
Did the video of the British mom at the school going on a anti-gun rant make the news? I only saw it flipping thru the internet last night.She was a bit off with the stats but spot on with the rage.
Found it here.https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/teacher-shot-virginia-abby-zwerner-parent-us-gun-laws-b2257996.html.
Dissing America,that's a no no!
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5310 on: January 11, 2023, 04:43:56 am »
Good on her, and good luck with the mountains of racist abuse to come.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5311 on: Yesterday at 04:46:27 pm »


I see a brilliant spoof of Gorey until P when I realise this actually fucking happens
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5312 on: Today at 12:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on January 10, 2023, 05:56:27 pm
Did the video of the British mom at the school going on a anti-gun rant make the news? I only saw it flipping thru the internet last night.She was a bit off with the stats but spot on with the rage.
Found it here.https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/teacher-shot-virginia-abby-zwerner-parent-us-gun-laws-b2257996.html.
Dissing America,that's a no no!

Its the same rage as plenty of American parents from Sandy Hook or even from the American students after Parkland. Always the same words 'we need change', and there never is any change of any significant meaning and frankly it just gets worse with 'always one more' tragedy.

It is hard to imagine what kind of change is required before the general consensus of the country will change.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5313 on: Today at 03:14:18 pm »
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5314 on: Today at 06:05:07 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 12:12:53 pm
Its the same rage as plenty of American parents from Sandy Hook or even from the American students after Parkland. Always the same words 'we need change', and there never is any change of any significant meaning and frankly it just gets worse with 'always one more' tragedy.

It is hard to imagine what kind of change is required before the general consensus of the country will change.

It would be the kind of thing that would normally ring the changes immediately (gun battles throughout the country: either politically or racially fueled), but they would spin it to pro-gun rhetoric.

"Thankully, by the grace of God, this is the United States of America, where we are granted our right to bare arms. I dread to think how nasty this could have got without that right".  :butt
