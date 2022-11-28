Fancy leaving a loaded gun lying around where someone with mental health issues live.



When my sis was still married I was terrified someone would get hold of one of her husband's guns whilst they were fighting and harm someone.



Even though they were kept in a locked cabinet the kids still knew where the keys were kept.



The Americans whole attitude to firearm security is an absolute joke. In the UK, you have to, by Law, store your firearms in a Police Approved gun safe, that is securly affixed to the structure of the house and you keep your ammunition seperate, its a condition of the Firearms Certificate (shotguns are different). The firearm can only be out of the safe when cleaning it, or when travelling to/from the range. Mine's hidden away and bolted to an internal brick wall with anchor bolts. Its not coming off that wall without ripping the wall out. The Yanks, leave it on the bedside table is OK.You can get easy access safes if you are that worried about burglars/home invaders as they call them, that are fingerprint activated, you put your whole hand in to unlock. It should be Law that they have to store them this way.