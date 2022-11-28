« previous next »
This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5280 on: November 28, 2022, 07:50:27 am
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on November 26, 2022, 10:51:15 pm
And a transgender with a hell of a heel as I heard.
Hopefully she had anger issues.
Sorry not sure if that's the right pronoun.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5281 on: Today at 05:10:36 pm
https://t.co/GCPwxb2gz1
Not a mass shooting, but a 10 yr old shoots his mam because she wouldnt order him a VR headset. Kills her and then logs on and orders one from Amazon.
Seems like the kid has had mental health issues since he was very young. They are trying him as an adult
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5282 on: Today at 05:12:57 pm
That country is totally fucked.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5283 on: Today at 05:16:33 pm
If only his mum had been carrying, she'd have been able to defend herself and stop the shooting.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5284 on: Today at 05:21:00 pm
Fancy leaving a loaded gun lying around where someone with mental health issues live.

When my sis was still married I was terrified someone would get hold of one of her husband's guns whilst they were fighting and harm someone. 

Even though they were kept in a locked cabinet the kids still knew where the keys were kept.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5285 on: Today at 05:24:48 pm
Rage issues, 5 imaginary people talking to him and psychopathic tendencies.

Yup seems like a gun would be a perfect thing to purchase.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5286 on: Today at 05:31:01 pm
The Americans whole attitude to firearm security is an absolute joke. In the UK, you have to, by Law, store your firearms in a Police Approved gun safe, that is securly affixed to the structure of the house and you keep your ammunition seperate, its a condition of the Firearms Certificate (shotguns are different). The firearm can only be out of the safe when cleaning it, or when travelling to/from the range. Mine's hidden away and bolted to an internal brick wall with anchor bolts. Its not coming off that wall without ripping the wall out. The Yanks, leave it on the bedside table is OK.

You can get easy access safes if you are that worried about burglars/home invaders as they call them, that are fingerprint activated, you put your whole hand in to unlock. It should be Law that they have to store them this way.
