Author Topic: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
November 23, 2022, 10:39:33 pm
I so enjoy it when "Christians" say the quiet part out loud.



Quote
Jenna Ellis, one of the right-wing lawyers who represented former President Donald Trump in his failed attempts to overturn the 2020 election, proclaimed on Wednesday's edition of The Jenna Ellis Show that the five victims who were murdered in the massacre at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado early Sunday morning are burning in Hell.

"The five people who were killed in the nightclub that night, there is no evidence at all that they were Christians. So assuming that they were not, that they had not accepted the truth of the gospel of Christ and affirmed Jesus Christ as the lord of their life, they are now reaping the consequences of having eternal damnation," Ellis said. "And that is far, far greater  we should be having that conversation. Instead of just the tragedy of what happened to the body, we need to be talking about what happened to the soul and the fact that they are now in eternal separation from our lord and savior Jesus Christ."


Fucking ghoul.
FlashGordon

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
November 23, 2022, 11:34:56 pm
How anyone, in any position of power or role in the public spotlight, can speak like that in the 21st century can speak like that and not be laughed out of the building is insane. In a fully developed 'Western Democracy' as well.
Ghost Town

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 12:07:43 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on November 23, 2022, 11:34:56 pm
How anyone, in any position of power or role in the public spotlight, can speak like that in the 21st century can speak like that and not be laughed out of the building is insane. In a fully developed 'Western Democracy' as well.
I've no idea who the woman is or what she really believes but I imagine her publically saying such a thing is mostly about deflection; get people fulminating about crazy religious ghoulishness rather than gun control. Anything but gun control.

Despite the feeling from those of us looking in that gun control seems impossible there, the pro-gun nutters must be panicking after each incident, terrified that the sudden turning point could come at any time. These kind of mass direction changes often happen suddenly when a tipping point is reached.
Chakan

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 12:20:20 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:07:43 am
I've no idea who the woman is or what she really believes but I imagine her publically saying such a thing is mostly about deflection; get people fulminating about crazy religious ghoulishness rather than gun control. Anything but gun control.

Despite the feeling from those of us looking in that gun control seems impossible there, the pro-gun nutters must be panicking after each incident, terrified that the sudden turning point could come at any time. These kind of mass direction changes often happen suddenly when a tipping point is reached.

I really don't think there is a turning point. I mean obviously some day in the far far faaaaar future it'll turn, but that will be generations down the line.

Everything that should have changed it has already happened.
Ghost Town

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 12:33:14 am
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:20:20 am
I really don't think there is a turning point. I mean obviously some day in the far far faaaaar future it'll turn, but that will be generations down the line.

Everything that should have changed it has already happened.
Like I said, when turning points happen, they are often relatively sudden, and usually not predicted in the run up. No guarantees of course.

In any case the point was that as most pro-gun types are seethingly paranoid anyway, they are probably convinced it's going to happen tomorrow even as they trot out their 'cold dead hands' bluster and grandiose rhetoric
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 12:38:55 am
The slaughter of primary school children wasn't enough,so I doubt there's anything that would tip the needle other than Trump getting hit with a pellet or pea shooter.

I've seen rabid dogs who were more pro life than the c*nts.
FlashGordon

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 01:04:49 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:07:43 am
I've no idea who the woman is or what she really believes but I imagine her publically saying such a thing is mostly about deflection; get people fulminating about crazy religious ghoulishness rather than gun control. Anything but gun control.

Despite the feeling from those of us looking in that gun control seems impossible there, the pro-gun nutters must be panicking after each incident, terrified that the sudden turning point could come at any time. These kind of mass direction changes often happen suddenly when a tipping point is reached.

There's always a chance that's the case, but I'm more inclined to think she actually believes that shit. It's scary.
BarryCrocker

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 01:29:24 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November 23, 2022, 10:39:33 pm
I so enjoy it when "Christians" say the quiet part out loud.

Quote
Jenna Ellis, one of the right-wing lawyers who represented former President Donald Trump in his failed attempts to overturn the 2020 election, proclaimed on Wednesday's edition of The Jenna Ellis Show that the five victims who were murdered in the massacre at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado early Sunday morning are burning in Hell.

"The five people who were killed in the nightclub that night, there is no evidence at all that they were Christians. So assuming that they were not, that they had not accepted the truth of the gospel of Christ and affirmed Jesus Christ as the lord of their life, they are now reaping the consequences of having eternal damnation," Ellis said. "And that is far, far greater  we should be having that conversation. Instead of just the tragedy of what happened to the body, we need to be talking about what happened to the soul and the fact that they are now in eternal separation from our lord and savior Jesus Christ."


Fucking ghoul.

She's going to be pretty fucking disappointed when she eventually dies. Others naturally won't be.
ScottScott

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 10:35:53 am
Quote from: rob1966 on November 23, 2022, 04:22:55 pm
It can't be done - they don't have the manpower, the time, the logisgtical ability or the will to do it.

Would you surrender your guns while millions are still being held illegally and while mass shootings (4 or more people shot) will still happen on a daily basis and cities like Chicago and Baltimore continue to lose at least one person per day to a shooting?

This is serious question for you and anybody else who is either supportive of the gun laws in the US or just doesn't think anything can be done. What would you having a gun do in those situations? Take the one in Walmart the other night or the gay nightclub the night before, what would owning a gun at home have done to prevent that? Hell, how many of the 600 (or 6000, I can't remember) mass shootings have been prevented by the fabled 'good guy with a gun'?
Corkboy

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 11:24:38 am
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 10:35:53 am
This is serious question for you and anybody else who is either supportive of the gun laws in the US or just doesn't think anything can be done. What would you having a gun do in those situations? Take the one in Walmart the other night or the gay nightclub the night before, what would owning a gun at home have done to prevent that? Hell, how many of the 600 (or 6000, I can't remember) mass shootings have been prevented by the fabled 'good guy with a gun'?

My current understanding is that if you are in a mass shooting situation, you would hope to be surrounded by brave people like drag queens, rather than pants shitting cowards like Uvalde cops.
PhilV

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 11:39:13 am
Quote from: skipper757 on November 23, 2022, 05:41:34 pm
The number of households with guns do, especially if you compare to Australia.  So does the difference in state laws and such especially with this Supreme Court.

It isn't easy, even if it's the right thing to do (I'm not arguing against that).

It would be hard but this is one of those that would need a law passed to make it happen, federal level.

I cannot fathom how people can keep defending guns everywhere, it is a mental country and not that Americans will care but it puts me off America a lot.
BarryCrocker

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 11:48:09 am
Quote from: PhilV on Yesterday at 11:39:13 am
It would be hard but this is one of those that would need a law passed to make it happen, federal level.

I cannot fathom how people can keep defending guns everywhere, it is a mental country and not that Americans will care but it puts me off America a lot.

Surely a federal law banning the manufacture and import on weapons/bullets (Chris Rock Theory) would put a cap on what's in the economy.

Technically, you're not banning weapons just their manufacture.
Dench57

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 11:52:04 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 12:38:55 am
The slaughter of primary school children wasn't enough,so I doubt there's anything that would tip the needle

Yup. If Sandy Hook wasn't enough, nothing will be.
stewil007

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 11:54:03 am
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 11:52:04 am
Yup. If Sandy Hook wasn't enough, nothing will be.

Taking down the multiple members of the house of representatives might get the conversation going.

They will only do something when they are severely directly impacted
liverbloke

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 12:21:24 pm
thinking outside the box here...

how's about they keep all the guns - own as many as you want

the right to bear arms still stands...

just ban lethal ammunition - so you can still fire rubber bullets (or whatever is similar as i don't know) and save yourself from the oncoming (delete as applicable to you) zombie apocalypse/new world order/jews/black uprising/white supremacists/aliens/the police/vampires/republicans/democrats/qanon/apes/seinfeld apocalypse - you get the picture
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 12:29:01 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November 23, 2022, 10:39:33 pm
I so enjoy it when "Christians" say the quiet part out loud.




Fucking ghoul.

That's crackers that.

American Christians are a world away from those outside America.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 12:38:00 pm
It seems like a lot of the shootings that aren't gang related happen because someone just flips out. Take the gun away from that person and they probably go home, have a wank and get over it. They aren't murderers that would have access to an illegal firearm, and they aren't murderers that would find another way to kill. The same could probably be said for a lot of the suicide victims too.

We've probably all been in a situation where we've lost our heads, punched someone or shouted in a fit of rage or something. I know I have. I'd like to think I would never shoot someone, but if I had a gun on me at those times, who knows. And that right there is enough for me to support a ban - sure it wouldn't stop a lot of killings, at least not right away, but for every gun off the streets you're potentially saving a life, if not dozens of them.
PaulF

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 12:38:29 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 10:35:53 am
This is serious question for you and anybody else who is either supportive of the gun laws in the US or just doesn't think anything can be done. What would you having a gun do in those situations? Take the one in Walmart the other night or the gay nightclub the night before, what would owning a gun at home have done to prevent that? Hell, how many of the 600 (or 6000, I can't remember) mass shootings have been prevented by the fabled 'good guy with a gun'?

I am in no way supportive, but is it possible, that most people think the guns are a deterrent. ie if the good guys have guns, then the bad ones are less likely to go round shooting people? Clearly the evidence from other countries is overwhelming.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on November 23, 2022, 10:39:33 pm
I so enjoy it when "Christians" say the quiet part out loud.
I really don't know what you mean by the quiet part, and out loud.  I guess it's phrasing, but I can't process. Would you mind elaborating specifically what you mean? Mainly to appease my anal hating of not understanding things.
Chakan

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 12:44:21 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:38:29 pm
I really don't know what you mean by the quiet part, and out loud.  I guess it's phrasing, but I can't process. Would you mind elaborating specifically what you mean? Mainly to appease my anal hating of not understanding things.

Usually after mass shooting Christians/Republicans just say terrible, horrible, thoughts and prayers see Lauren Boeberts comments, all the whole thinking happy gay/trans people died

This one decided to say the happy gay/trans people died out loud.
Alan_X

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 01:04:35 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:07:43 am
I've no idea who the woman is or what she really believes but I imagine her publically saying such a thing is mostly about deflection; get people fulminating about crazy religious ghoulishness rather than gun control. Anything but gun control.

Despite the feeling from those of us looking in that gun control seems impossible there, the pro-gun nutters must be panicking after each incident, terrified that the sudden turning point could come at any time. These kind of mass direction changes often happen suddenly when a tipping point is reached.

I think you underestimate the power of Evangelical Christianity in the US. She's not deflecting - that's her sincere belief. There's another video doing the rounds of a preacher saying he's not upset about the shooting - he sais he's glad they were killed because they won't be attacking children...

Corkboy

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 01:39:08 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 01:04:35 pm
I think you underestimate the power of Evangelical Christianity in the US. She's not deflecting - that's her sincere belief. There's another video doing the rounds of a preacher saying he's not upset about the shooting - he sais he's glad they were killed because they won't be attacking children...

She also hated Trump before she loved him. I don't think any of the prominent right wing folks have sincere beliefs. It's all just a racket, a grift for them. They say whatever keeps them relevant in the conservative ecosystem so they can keep getting booked on Fox.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 01:53:33 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 11:54:03 am
Taking down the multiple members of the house of representatives might get the conversation going.

They will only do something when they are severely directly impacted

Exactly.  If you've lost a loved one to these shootings and are suicidal etc, don't throw your life away pointlessly. Get something useful in return.  Find a  solution,  you can't get that through changing the law... then band together with those in a similar place,  make a list of the republicans in the house and Senate most vocal on this to benefit their own agenda,  kill them off methodically.  At this point,  for me,  we know enough of the grifters and cowards on the opposite side of the issue to assess this move will work spectacularly well in enacting that change,  well before you need to go too far down that list.
Yorkykopite

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 01:54:11 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 22, 2022, 08:41:30 am
Fucker Carlson's feelings about the whole thing.


You might have to take that extract away. The reek is sickening. It's making everyone feel very ill.
PaulF

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 01:56:31 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:44:21 pm
Usually after mass shooting Christians/Republicans just say terrible, horrible, thoughts and prayers see Lauren Boeberts comments, all the whole thinking happy gay/trans people died

This one decided to say the happy gay/trans people died out loud.

Ah, thank you.  I understand what was meant now.
Yorkykopite

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 02:04:22 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:29:01 pm
That's crackers that.

American Christians are a world away from those outside America.

The ones in Rwanda didn't exactly excel themselves.
Corkboy

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 02:06:50 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:04:22 pm
The ones in Rwanda didn't exactly excel themselves.

Pretty sure all that clerical child sex abuse wasn't confined to American shores, either.
rob1966

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 03:00:20 pm
Quote from: Byrnee on November 23, 2022, 10:20:07 pm
Just to be clear, are you saying that in the decades since Dunblane, had guns continued to proliferate society, we wouldn't have seen mass shootings in the UK as we see in the US? The few we have had surely contradict this nonsense. You don't think angry teens and psychopaths getting hold of a gun when they are readily available in your local supermarket wouldn't lead to immeasurably greater acts of mass slaughter?

If so, I'm bewildered as to how you can argue that. The biggest issue in the US is semi automatics, military grade weapons being used. Not a shotgun. Had we continued to allow handguns these types of weapons would obviously also be available here. And obviously people who wish to enact harm would be far more likely to be able to get hold of said weapons of war than they can today.

You obviously have absolutely no idea how the gun laws worked in the UK, so I'll leave it at that
Boston always unofficial

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 03:46:32 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 01:04:35 pm
I think you underestimate the power of Evangelical Christianity in the US. She's not deflecting - that's her sincere belief. There's another video doing the rounds of a preacher saying he's not upset about the shooting - he sais he's glad they were killed because they won't be attacking children...

The video interview with the Colorado shooters dad is also disturbing as fuck.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 05:13:27 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:38:29 pm

I really don't know what you mean by the quiet part, and out loud.  I guess it's phrasing, but I can't process. Would you mind elaborating specifically what you mean? Mainly to appease my anal hating of not understanding things.


She went off script because of the victims,it's usually thoughts and prayers but she couldn't bring herself to saying that due to their pronouns.
GreatEx

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Today at 04:18:19 am
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 10:35:53 am
This is serious question for you and anybody else who is either supportive of the gun laws in the US or just doesn't think anything can be done. What would you having a gun do in those situations? Take the one in Walmart the other night or the gay nightclub the night before, what would owning a gun at home have done to prevent that? Hell, how many of the 600 (or 6000, I can't remember) mass shootings have been prevented by the fabled 'good guy with a gun'?

I remember there was one potential mass shooting in a shopping mall that was foiled by a GGWAG earlier this year. Thanks to him, only 3 people were murdered, so that was a huge win for 2A and freedom lovers everywhere (because you need 4 kills to make it a mass shooting). I remember reading in the article that the GGWAG fired something like a dozen rounds from a distance of some 30-50 metres, which naturally made me wonder how good his accuracy was and whether the 3 deaths were all attributable to the same shooter, but it would be uncouth to ask such questions.
