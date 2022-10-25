Texas Goes Permitless on Guns, and Police Face an Armed Publichttps://www.nytimes.com/2022/10/26/us/texas-guns-permitless.html
Tony Earls hung his head before a row of television cameras, staring down, his life upended. Days before, Mr. Earls had pulled out his handgun and opened fire, hoping to strike a man who had just robbed him and his wife at an A.T.M. in Houston.
Instead, he struck Arlene Alvarez, a 9-year-old girl seated in a passing pickup, killing her.
Is Mr. Earls licensed to carry? a reporter asked during the February news conference, in which his lawyer spoke for him.
He didnt need one, the lawyer replied. Everything about that situation, we believe and contend, was justified under Texas law. A grand jury later agreed, declining to indict Mr. Earls for any crime.