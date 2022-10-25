Tony Earls hung his head before a row of television cameras, staring down, his life upended. Days before, Mr. Earls had pulled out his handgun and opened fire, hoping to strike a man who had just robbed him and his wife at an A.T.M. in Houston.Instead, he struck Arlene Alvarez, a 9-year-old girl seated in a passing pickup, killing her.Is Mr. Earls licensed to carry? a reporter asked during the February news conference, in which his lawyer spoke for him.He didnt need one, the lawyer replied. Everything about that situation, we believe and contend, was justified under Texas law. A grand jury later agreed, declining to indict Mr. Earls for any crime.