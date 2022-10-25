« previous next »
35 school shootings so far this year - averaging more than 3 a month.

Another day, week, month and year inside the cult
Texas Goes Permitless on Guns, and Police Face an Armed Public

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/10/26/us/texas-guns-permitless.html

Tony Earls hung his head before a row of television cameras, staring down, his life upended. Days before, Mr. Earls had pulled out his handgun and opened fire, hoping to strike a man who had just robbed him and his wife at an A.T.M. in Houston.

Instead, he struck Arlene Alvarez, a 9-year-old girl seated in a passing pickup, killing her.

Is Mr. Earls licensed to carry? a reporter asked during the February news conference, in which his lawyer spoke for him.

He didnt need one, the lawyer replied. Everything about that situation, we believe and contend, was justified under Texas law. A grand jury later agreed, declining to indict Mr. Earls for any crime.
Fucking insanity
Absolutely crazy country.
Ah yes, the "collateral damage" defence.
