Author
Topic: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Ghost Town
Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,121
mundus vult decipi
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
«
Reply #5160 on:
Today
at 12:54:53 am
35 school shootings so far this year - averaging more than 3 a month.
Another day, week, month and year inside the cult
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
"Giving absolutely
everything
doesn't mean you get
anything
... but its the only chance to get
something
!
Jurgen Klopp
