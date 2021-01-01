« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Down

Author Topic: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers  (Read 415413 times)

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,121
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5160 on: Today at 12:54:53 am »
35 school shootings so far this year - averaging more than 3 a month.

Another day, week, month and year inside the cult
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Up
« previous next »
 