It seems like the Parkland mass-shooter (shot and killed 17 people at a school in 2018) is going to get a rest-life sentence and not the death penalty.



Personally, I am against capital punishment, but in a country/state that does have it - what is the point of it, if it is not going to be delivered in this case? Again - I am not saying I would want it, but just curious why it was not used in this case. Is it simply because he pleaded guilty and apparently has demonstrated remorse?