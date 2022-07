This is going to run with the Fox News/GOP:



An armed bystander killed the man, Ison said. In total, four people were killed.

“The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began,” Ison told reporters. He described the armed bystander as a 22-year-old man.



The good man with a gun myth. The fact that the good man with a gun didn’t stop three people being killed will be ignored of course.



It ties in with the Uvalde story because even the ‘good man with a gun’ has to wait until the shooting starts before taking action. If it’s legal to carry a gun near a school or a food court the response will always be reaction not proaction.