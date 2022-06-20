« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Down

Author Topic: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers  (Read 396499 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,389
  • The first five yards........
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5040 on: June 20, 2022, 11:14:16 am »
This very good.

https://twitter.com/TheGoodLiars/status/1531019935308304386

Apologies if posted before.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5041 on: June 20, 2022, 04:21:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 20, 2022, 11:14:16 am
This very good.

https://twitter.com/TheGoodLiars/status/1531019935308304386

Apologies if posted before.
Yes, it was posted here at the time. But worth bumping for those who missed it. :)
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,821
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5042 on: June 20, 2022, 04:24:18 pm »
That's very good, but I'm not sure the crowd really got it.

This one in the thread also caught my attention

https://twitter.com/ItzKyleHomie/status/1531088426702934016?s=20&t=1ry6ddzMGhnN4d2Buql9lw
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5043 on: June 20, 2022, 06:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 20, 2022, 04:24:18 pm
That's very good, but I'm not sure the crowd really got it.

This one in the thread also caught my attention

https://twitter.com/ItzKyleHomie/status/1531088426702934016?s=20&t=1ry6ddzMGhnN4d2Buql9lw
Again, posted a few weeks back. And, again, worth the bump. :)
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5044 on: June 21, 2022, 02:44:51 pm »
Transcripts from Law Enforcement in Uvalde, what a clusterfuck that was for 77 minutes. :(

https://www.texastribune.org/2022/06/20/uvalde-police-shooting-response-records/?utm_source=digg
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5045 on: June 22, 2022, 08:46:21 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June 21, 2022, 02:44:51 pm
Transcripts from Law Enforcement in Uvalde, what a clusterfuck that was for 77 minutes. :(

https://www.texastribune.org/2022/06/20/uvalde-police-shooting-response-records/?utm_source=digg

There are plans to demolish the school now.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,688
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5046 on: June 23, 2022, 09:39:55 pm »
After everything that has happened, surely there will be more controls on gun ownership?

Surely there would be some restrictions on gun ownership?

Take New York for example. They are about to limit the use carrying concealed firearms in public. That would be great. It would follow other states that have limited concealed firearms to specific reasons that need to be stated and recorded.....

I mean say if the law is challenged in the supreme court and they force any law on the limitations on concealed carry of firearms to automatically be null and void then it would basically open the floodgates for every other state to allow anyone who owns a firearm to carry it outside in public legally....

Surely they wouldn't be stupid enough to do that? Would they?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-61915237

Oh
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,793
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5047 on: June 23, 2022, 09:40:10 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-61915237

The US Supreme Court has struck down a New York law restricting gun-carrying rights, in its most important judgement on guns in over a decade.

It expands gun rights amid a fierce national debate over the issue.

The decision, which jeopardises similar regulations in states like California and New Jersey, is expected to allow more people to carry guns legally.

About a quarter of Americans live in states that could be affected if their own rules are challenged.

The court found that a New York law requiring residents to prove "proper cause" to carry concealed firearms in public violates the US Constitution.

Justice Clarence Thomas, writing on behalf of the six conservative judges who make up the court's majority, ruled that Americans have a right to carry "commonly used" firearms in public for personal defence.

The three liberal justices - Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer - dissented, meaning they disagreed with the majority opinion.

The decision comes amid political divisions over how to address gun violence, which were deepened by high-profile shootings at a primary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a grocery store in Buffalo, New York last month.

Ahead of the Supreme Court ruling, the US Senate had announced steps towards new legislation tightening access to firearms.

President Joe Biden said he was "deeply disappointed" by the court decision, which he said "contradicts both common sense and the Constitution, and should trouble us all".

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he would review other ways to restrict gun access, such as by tightening the application process for buying firearms and looking at bans at certain locations.

"We cannot allow New York to become the wild, wild west," he added.

The National Rifle Association (NRA), on the other hand, celebrated the judgement.

The gun lobby had helped back plaintiffs in the case, Robert Nash and Brandon Koch - two New Yorkers who had applied for a concealed carry permit but were denied them, despite having licences for recreational gun ownership.

More than 390 million guns are owned by civilians in the US. In 2020 alone, more than 45,000 Americans died from firearms-related injuries including homicides and suicides.

Thursday's decision from the top US court continued a steady pattern of rulings that have expanded gun rights, holding that the right to carry firearms both at home and in public is guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the US Constitution.

Even in the shadow of mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo, the six-justice majority on the Supreme Court stood by a broad interpretation of the Second Amendment first outlined by a narrower court majority in 2008.

The last landmark gun decision issued by the court was in 2010, which affirmed the right to bear arms for states as well as individuals.

As these court precedents pile up, it will be increasingly difficult for future Supreme Court justices to change course and interpret the Constitution as permitting broader gun restrictions.

In his dissent, Justice Breyer noted that gun violence has taken a significant number of lives in the US this year.

"Since the start of this year alone (2022), there have already been 277 reported mass shootings - an average of more than one per day," he said.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,213
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5048 on: June 23, 2022, 09:43:29 pm »
It's getting hard to think of a more dumb country on the planet
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,278
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5049 on: June 24, 2022, 04:06:39 am »
I assume guns in court are now OK too, right?
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5050 on: June 24, 2022, 07:07:36 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June 23, 2022, 09:43:29 pm
It's getting hard to think of a more dumb country on the planet

Stop thinking. Just know.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,278
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5051 on: June 24, 2022, 07:33:39 am »
The other day I was reading about the modern history of the Central African Republic. They'd give the US a run for their money on bad decision-making. Beyond that it's a tough ask.
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,549
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5052 on: June 24, 2022, 07:35:18 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June 23, 2022, 09:43:29 pm
It's getting hard to think of a more dumb country on the planet

Happens mate.

In a nation when people are concerned/bothered/arsed about protecting the constitution than protecting the people, its expected. It was said earlier - its a shitehole of a nation.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,302
  • Never Forget
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5053 on: June 24, 2022, 08:49:50 am »
Supreme Court decision is beyond the pale. Connecting guns to the Constitution is about the stupidest the framers ever made. Set the USA on a very bad path. It is beyond everyone elses common sense view outside the USA.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,666
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5054 on: Yesterday at 09:52:56 pm »
https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/atlanta/too-much-mayo-sandwich-1-dead-1-surgery-after-being-shot-by-customer-apd-says/ERSZ6VTFOBDY5K7ELGH4IXU2WY/

Next time you don't like your Subway Sandwich, just shoot and kill the person who made it.
Ridiculous country.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,821
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5055 on: Yesterday at 10:32:10 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:52:56 pm
https://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/atlanta/too-much-mayo-sandwich-1-dead-1-surgery-after-being-shot-by-customer-apd-says/ERSZ6VTFOBDY5K7ELGH4IXU2WY/

Next time you don't like your Subway Sandwich, just shoot and kill the person who made it.
Ridiculous country.

Quote
Atlanta police officers said that this was a case of someone with a gun who didnt know how to resolve conflict without resorting to violence.
Yeah that's right, it's a conflict resolution training issue. Nothing to do with the bang bangs

 
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,382
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5056 on: Yesterday at 10:34:07 pm »
Arm the servers, it's the only way.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,278
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5057 on: Today at 12:18:02 am »
Yeah come on guys, guns aren't the problem, people just need to learn to be mentally stable and always capable of resolving conflict calmly and rationally.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5058 on: Today at 07:37:48 am »
They really are heading back to the wild west where those with the biggest or most guns, wins.

No need for police or justices or lawyers, no just bring a gun and that'll sort it 👍
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Up
« previous next »
 