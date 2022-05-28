Does that mean we should stop reporting on the Tories being evil?
The Tories affect us in the UK and we have the power to deal with them if we choose to, the gun deaths in America don't affect us and we can do nothing about it.
This thread, like the media, only ever focuses on the mass shootings, if it actually concentrated on all shootings in America, the page count would be in the tens of thousands and people would crack up. Memorial weekend in Chicago saw 51 shot, 9 dead, the latest shootings yesterday brought the count to 224 shot dead in 2022 in the city , fucking impressive that, killing an average of 45 people a month. Chicago and Baltimore alone will lose over 1000 people to gun violence this year alone, the USA just appears to accept this as the way it is.