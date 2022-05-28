« previous next »
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Quote from: Chakan on May 27, 2022, 06:31:09 pm
Because politicians don't have a god damned clue what the fuck they are talking about. They never have and never will.


Well, l believe thats not quite true. Politicians like Abbott, Cruz and the other usual suspects know exactly whats what. Its just that, as you succinctly said earlier about making money from guns and death, these politicians have been put in place with industry money which helped convince voters. So who do we think theyre beholden to? Its ALWAYS been about the money. The US is an Uber capitalist society. For Americans, anything to do with government, especially the federal government, and administration in general is corrupt and inefficient. The answer is to privatise everything. So money drives everything especially politics. Whether its healthcare, environmental protection, guns etc.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
    :no

Trump, at the NRA event, just named off all the murdered kids from Texas. 
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Quote from: Chakan on May 27, 2022, 08:49:09 pm

I'm sure lone star red will be a long any minute to say i'm being overly dramatic again.

Yep, checks out.  :-*
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on May 28, 2022, 02:51:44 am
    :no

Trump, at the NRA event, just named off all the murdered kids from Texas. 


Surprise surprise

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/27/politics/uvalde-donald-trump-nra-convention/index.html
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Quote from: TSC on May 28, 2022, 08:08:39 am
Surprise surprise

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/27/politics/uvalde-donald-trump-nra-convention/index.html



Quote
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem attacked advocates of gun safety legislation.
"Let me tell you the truth about the enemies of the Second Amendment. They are schooled in the ways of Marx and Lenin," she said.

They are actually insane

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
At last! A good person with a gun kills a bad person with a gun.

Well never hear the last of this;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-61615236
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Quote from: Lone Star Red on May 28, 2022, 04:33:05 am
Yep, checks out.  :-*

Its fine bud, nothing will happen, kids will keep dying, more guns will get sold. Yay for everyone.

Murica fuck yeah.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May 28, 2022, 11:07:01 am
At last! A good person with a gun kills a bad person with a gun.

Well never hear the last of this;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-61615236
 
Hmm, when i read that my first thought was more than a coincidence.Hold on that"news"story.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Quote from: Jshooters on May 28, 2022, 09:03:53 am


They are actually insane
 

Wouldn't a good marxist want as many guns as they can get? Over throw the capitalist system blah blah blah.It's actually what USA needs to get some action a militant red army faction type group,Didn't the government start acting when the Black Panthers got legal guns and scared the shit outta white racist america?
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on May 28, 2022, 02:37:30 pm
 
Hmm, when i read that my first thought was more than a coincidence.Hold on that"news"story.

You mean a bit like Everton publishing stadium news when we are in a major European Final?
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Quote from: mallin9 on May 26, 2022, 03:12:53 pm

I dont think its NRA specific though. Its broader, bigger, cultural.

 Its tied up in the identity of broad swathes of the less empathetic.
Yep, as long as the cult persists nothing will improve.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
In 2021, photographer, Gabriele Galimbertis project, The Ameriguns, won the portrait category for the World Press Photo. In the wake of Uvalde, excerpts from that project are being posted across social media. Its eye opening to us non-Americans in trying to understand why they love guns so much. Obviously, the project was before Uvalde, but it is interesting how many kids are in the project, how if the question came up, all of them said the solution to a mass shooting is more guns, and their genuine fear of having guns taken away from them. It also reinforced to me: (a) that even if the laws covered new gun sales, these people are already building guns themselves from components; (b) these kids start shooting guns young, like 5 and 6; (c) many of these people were involved in the military.

http://www.gabrielegalimberti.com/the-ameriguns/
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Quote from: Mimi on May 30, 2022, 03:04:06 pm
In 2021, photographer, Gabriele Galimbertis project, The Ameriguns, won the portrait category for the World Press Photo. In the wake of Uvalde, excerpts from that project are being posted across social media. Its eye opening to us non-Americans in trying to understand why they love guns so much. Obviously, the project was before Uvalde, but it is interesting how many kids are in the project, how if the question came up, all of them said the solution to a mass shooting is more guns, and their genuine fear of having guns taken away from them. It also reinforced to me: (a) that even if the laws covered new gun sales, these people are already building guns themselves from components; (b) these kids start shooting guns young, like 5 and 6; (c) many of these people were involved in the military.

http://www.gabrielegalimberti.com/the-ameriguns/

Is that a land mine on the left in the first picture?
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on May 30, 2022, 04:55:02 pm
Is that a land mine on the left in the first picture?
I am actually hoping that it is a drum magazine. Never thought I'd be saying that.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Sounds awful but I devote very little emotional bandwidth to these shootings because they happen to frequently and the country is blinkered in its approach towards eradicating the root cause.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
And yet again.

This thread needs a title change from 'This month's' to 'Today's'.

Quote
Man opens fire in Tulsa, Oklahoma hospital, multiple deaths
June 2, 2022  9.06am

Tulsa: A man armed with a rifle opened fire inside a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, killing three people, police said, in the latest of a series of mass shootings in the United States.

The gunman had also died, police said, but it was not immediately clear how.

Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg told ABC that four people (were) shot and killed.

Meulenberg told ABC that police received a call about a man with a rifle on the second floor of a building on the medical campus and that it turned into an active shooter situation.

By the time officers arrived on the scene, they found a few people have been shot. A couple were dead at that point, Meulenberg said.

We also found who we believed to be the shooter and still believe to be the shooter because he had a long rifle and a pistol with him, Meulenberg added.

It was not immediately clear how the suspected gunman died.

St Francis Health System locked down its campus at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery centre and a breast health centre.

Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

A reunification centre for families to find their loved ones was set up at a nearby high school.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, a spokesperson said.

The White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting and that it is closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to state and local officials to offer support.

The Tulsa shooting follows two mass shootings in May that shocked Americans and reignited debates about gun control.

Last week, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Some of those victims were being laid to rest today in Uvalde.

Earlier in May, a shooter killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

https://www.smh.com.au/world/north-america/tulsa-police-captain-multiple-people-wounded-in-shooting-at-medical-centre-20220602-p5aqhp.html
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
The Tulsa shooting is eerily surreal to me.

I was in Tulsa only last Friday at a wedding. The friends I was staying with live less than half a mile from that hospital. Their grandfather is currently in that hospital recovering from a mild stroke. We watched the CL final on Saturday afternoon just up the road from there. We then had a dinner party that evening where most of the conversation revolved around the Texas shooting and the wider gun problem in America. I genuinely had to pinch myself when I saw this on the news a while ago. Thankfully my friends and their grandfather are all ok, which is a kind of weirdly selfish thing to say when 5 people are dead :(
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Very sad but it's very hard get worked up about these shootings now to be honest. If the American people are so stupid as to vote people into power who support massive amounts of gun ownership then its their own hole they are digging. In any other country this would be abnormal and dealt with, in America it's just another day.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Not really newsworthy is it. Just the american way of life. Who are we to  mess with their commandments.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Quote from: The North Bank on June  2, 2022, 08:32:20 am
Not really newsworthy is it. Just the american way of life. Who are we to  mess with their commandments.

Does that mean we should stop reporting on the Tories being evil?
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June  2, 2022, 10:14:27 am
Does that mean we should stop reporting on the Tories being evil?

The Tories affect us in the UK and we have the power to deal with them if we choose to, the gun deaths in America don't affect us and we can do nothing about it.

This thread, like the media, only ever focuses on the mass shootings, if it actually concentrated on all shootings in America, the page count would be in the tens of thousands and people would crack up. Memorial weekend in Chicago saw 51 shot, 9 dead, the latest shootings yesterday brought the count to 224 shot dead in 2022 in the city , fucking impressive that, killing an average of 45 people a month. Chicago and Baltimore alone will lose over 1000 people to gun violence this year alone, the USA just appears to accept this as the way it is.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Quote from: rob1966 on June  2, 2022, 01:29:30 pm
The Tories affect us in the UK and we have the power to deal with them if we choose to, the gun deaths in America don't affect us and we can do nothing about it.

This thread, like the media, only ever focuses on the mass shootings, if it actually concentrated on all shootings in America, the page count would be in the tens of thousands and people would crack up. Memorial weekend in Chicago saw 51 shot, 9 dead, the latest shootings yesterday brought the count to 224 shot dead in 2022 in the city , fucking impressive that, killing an average of 45 people a month. Chicago and Baltimore alone will lose over 1000 people to gun violence this year alone, the USA just appears to accept this as the way it is.

The Tories affect you in the UK. The rest of us Liverpool supporters can't do anything that you have the power to deal with. Doesn't it being a topic that those from afar care about or want to comment on.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
We should never stop caring about what's happening in the US. We should never 'leave them to it'. It's true there's not much we can do. But what we can, we should.

Same, of course, applies to every other country. That's a lot of caring, and I can see why some people just swerve it. It's overwhelming.

But it's also right.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Another shooting tonight.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
The Buffalo one?
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Quote
There have been 20 mass shootings since Uvalde, including on Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a gunman shot and killed four people and himself at a medical office. And just moments after Bidens speech, authorities reported yet another shooting  this time outside a megachurch in Iowa  that killed three, including the shooter.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Quote from: rob1966 on June  2, 2022, 01:29:30 pm
The Tories affect us in the UK and we have the power to deal with them if we choose to, the gun deaths in America don't affect us and we can do nothing about it.

This thread, like the media, only ever focuses on the mass shootings, if it actually concentrated on all shootings in America, the page count would be in the tens of thousands and people would crack up. Memorial weekend in Chicago saw 51 shot, 9 dead, the latest shootings yesterday brought the count to 224 shot dead in 2022 in the city , fucking impressive that, killing an average of 45 people a month. Chicago and Baltimore alone will lose over 1000 people to gun violence this year alone, the USA just appears to accept this as the way it is.
 

I'd wager that most of the Chicago shootings were gang related in the hood so even less reason for the great unwashed country bumpkins to care. The  news  is hyper localized so it didn't make the telly here.They did cover the Tulsa hospital shooting cos the Dr that was targeted trained at one of the Boston hospitals.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
I'm interested to see how the Canadian proposal goes down. Makes massive sense. No hand guns, no magazines, no assault rifles, hunting only with long guns.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
This is the new 'All Gas No Brakes' channel if anyone is familiar with that, the guy lost control of the original.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/v-qj2rqgChM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/v-qj2rqgChM</a>
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Don't worry it'll fail at the Senate though.

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/06/08/uvalde-school-shooting-us-house-votes-to-raise-age-to-buy-an-assault-rifle-to-21.html

Quote
The House on Wednesday passed a sweeping gun bill that would raise the minimum age to purchase an assault rifle in the U.S. from 18 to 21, even though the legislation doesnt stand much of a chance in the Senate.

The bill, called the Protecting Our Kids Act, would also bar the sale of large-capacity magazines and institute new rules that dictate proper at-home gun storage.

The Democratic-held chamber approved the legislation in a 223-204 vote. It passed in a mostly party line vote: Five Republicans supported the measure, while two Democrats opposed it.

The House earlier voted by a 228 to 199 margin to include the purchasing age provision  under heavy scrutiny after two recent massacres carried out by 18-year-olds  in the broader bill.

The package is a collection of several pieces of legislation designed to limit access to guns and other firearm equipment in the wake of last months mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, that left 31 Americans dead.

While House Democrats passed stronger gun laws in response to the massacres, their success is largely symbolic. Senate Republicans, who have the power to block legislation with a filibuster that requires 60 votes to overcome, are united in their opposition to the Houses restrictions on guns and will block the bill from advancing.

The 50-50 split in the Senate, which gives Vice President Kamala Harris the key tie-breaking vote, means Democrats must persuade 10 Republicans to endorse any legislation. A bipartisan group of senators are negotiating a narrower compromise bill that they say would strengthen background checks, improve mental health services and bolster school security.

Political analysts say that neither the May 24 elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, nor the May 14 racist rampage at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, are likely to drum up enough support for the bill passed by the House.

A gunman at Robb Elementary in Uvalde shot 19 children and two teachers to death, while the attacker in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo killed 10 people. Both gunmen were 18 years old and carried AR-15 style assault rifles.

Parents of the victims, law enforcement officials and one 11-year-old Uvalde shooting survivor appeared before Congress on Wednesday to urge lawmakers to pass new gun laws.

She was intelligent, compassionate and athletic. She was quiet, shy unless she had a point to make, Rubio told the House Oversight Committee. Somewhere out there, there is a mom listening to our testimony thinking, I cant even imagine their pain, not knowing that our reality will someday be hers. Unless we act now.

In the wake of the two massacres, Senate Leaders Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., blessed bipartisan talks in the upper chamber on a narrower set of new firearm rules.

Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, and Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, are leading those deliberations, which have thus far focused on stronger background checks and red flag laws.

Red flag laws allow family members, co-workers or police to petition a court to seize an individuals weapons for a set amount of time if the person is deemed to be a threat to themselves or the public.

The bipartisan Senate ideas  while far less stringent  are Democrats best shot to send any gun legislation to the desk of President Joe Biden for signature into law. The president, who has called upon federal lawmakers to pass any tighter gun laws, met with Murphy on Tuesday to discuss the bipartisan negotiations.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that Biden supports red-flag laws and more-rigorous background checks.

We understand not every component of what the president is calling for is going to stop every tragedy, Jean-Pierre said. But we have to take the steps, and we have to move forward, and we have to do something.

Despite overwhelming support from congressional Democrats and the White House, new gun legislation faces difficult odds in the Senate, aides say, since the vast majority of Republicans would never vote for even slightly-more-strict gun bills.

Cornyn acknowledged that political reality from the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon, but struck an upbeat tone on the cross-party talks.

Im glad to say on this topic we are making steady progress. It is early in the process, but Im optimistic about where things stand right now, he said. What am I optimistic about? Im optimistic that we can pass a bill in the Senate, it can pass the House and it will get a signature by President Biden. And it will become the law of the land.

The Texas Republican said hes focused on the importance of ensuring young adults have access to mental health services and that schools have sufficient security protocols.

He also noted that another idea under consideration is a law that would require states to upload juvenile records into the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

Because this young man in Uvalde turned 18 and there was no lookback at his juvenile record, he passed a background check. Its as if he were born on his 18th birthday and that nothing that had happened before was important, Cornyn said. Thats obviously a problem.


https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/06/08/ar15-prairie-dogs-thune-guns-republicans/

AR-15s useful to shoot prairie dogs, GOP leader says, as gun talks intensify

Quote
Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) speaks at a news conference at the Capitol on June 7. (Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg News)

As Senate negotiations continue on a possible deal to address gun violence, Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) was asked why Americans would need an AR-15. His argument to CNN on Tuesday: The semiautomatic rifle can be helpful in shooting prairie dogs in his home state.

They are a sporting rifle. Its something that a lot of people [use] for purposes of going out target shooting  in my state, they use them to shoot prairie dogs and, you know, other types of varmints, Thune said. And, so, I think there are legitimate reasons why people would want to have them. I think the challenge you have already is that there are literally millions of them available in this country.

Thune, the Senate minority whip, also echoed his fellow Republicans in calling for greater focus on guns and mental health issues, saying, So I just think that the issues that they should be focused on is how do you keep those types of weapons out of the hands of these young  in this case, male  very deranged, young men.


The remarks, which have been viewed millions of time on social media since Tuesday morning, follow arguments from other Republicans in the weeks after the mass shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde, Tex., and Tulsa that Americans needed access to AR-15s  a military-style rifle  to kill feral pigs, hunt hogs and get rid of raccoons. A prairie dog averages 12 to 16 inches in length and weighs 1 to 3 pounds, according to the National Park Service.


Thunes office did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Wednesday.

The discussion surrounding access to AR-15s comes as senators are calling for patience amid talks on a legislative package that could include the first significant federal gun restrictions in three decades, along with provisions dealing with school security and mental health. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said his chamber would vote on it in the near future, while Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) noted that it was way too soon to predict how many Republicans might ultimately come along.

We dont have an agreement yet, McConnell said, adding, I personally would prefer to get an outcome, and I hope that well have one sooner rather than later.

Hopes for quick gun deal fade as Senate negotiators plead for patience

As expectations for a quick deal faded Tuesday, actor Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, urged lawmakers to act on gun control in impassioned remarks delivered in a surprise appearance on the White House briefing rooms podium. An emotional McConaughey told the stories of the 19 children and two teachers killed by a shooter at an elementary school on May 24.

McConaughey urges gun measures in surprise White House appearance

Responsible gun owners are fed up with the Second Amendment being abused and hijacked by some deranged individuals, McConaughey said. These regulations are not a step back, theyre a step forward for civil society and the Second Amendment.

Actor Matthew McConaughey, who is native to Uvalde, Tex., spoke on gun regulation measures at the White House press briefing on June 7. (Video: The Washington Post)
A longtime supporter of gun rights, Thune has voted against mandatory background checks at gun shows and longer mandatory waiting periods to buy a firearm, according to the Mitchell Republic, a South Dakota newspaper. He was vocal in his opposition to any gun legislation last year that could violate the privacy of law-abiding citizens exercising their clear 2nd Amendment rights. The senator has an A-plus rating with the National Rifle Association, and his campaigns have received more than $638,000 in contributions from the NRA during his career, according to data compiled by the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence in 2019.

After Texas shooting, Republicans face online anger over NRA money

While more than 5 million prairie dogs were estimated to have roamed the American Plains before 1800, the range of prairie dogs has shrunk to 5 percent of its initial size and two of the five species in existence are threatened or endangered, according to the National Park Service. A 2008 outbreak of the sylvatic plague further decimated the population in South Dakota, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says. But the population of prairie dogs, which covers most of the western two-thirds of the state, has become so stable that control measures have been taken to limit the damage the animals cause on some private land, according to South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks.

Hunting prairie dogs is allowed year-round, and there are no restrictions on how many are killed  or what firearms are used.

There are no restrictions on caliber of rifles and/or handguns, the Game, Fish and Parks website says.

As Democrats and other critics push to restrict AR-15 sales, some Republicans have argued that the rifles are needed for hunting.

When Vice asked Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) last month why Americans should still have access to an AR-15, he pointed to the feral pig population in Louisiana, which the state estimates at 700,000.

If you talk to the people that own it, Cassidy said, killing feral pigs in the, whatever, the middle of Louisiana, theyll wonder: Why would you take it away from me? 

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) was asked the same question on Twitter last week. In addition to arguing that AR-15s are necessary for target sport and self-defense, Gaetz said the rifle is needed for hog hunting.

The issue came up again at a congressional hearing last week, when Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) said that blaming the gun for whats happening in America is small-minded. Then Buck, who was seen with an AR-15 mounted on his office wall in 2020, pointed to how the rifle was useful in killing raccoons.

In rural Colorado, an AR-15 is a gun of choice for killing raccoons before they get to our chickens, he said. It is a gun of choice for killing a fox, it is a gun that you control predators on your ranch, on your farm, on your property.

Buck added: The idea that somehow were going to deny access to  I think there are 20 million AR-15s in circulation in this country  it makes absolutely no sense. And its unfortunate.

Thunes prairie dog argument has faced blowback. Tennis legend Andy Roddick pointedly posted a photo of a grown prairie dog.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., reminded the Republican what AR-15-style rifles have done in school massacres.

@SenJohnThune in my state and many others, they use AR 15′s to shoot children, Guttenberg wrote.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) agreed, again pushing for something to be done to address the gun violence caused by AR-15s and similar firearms.

Across the country they use them to shoot human beings in schools, grocery stores, hospitals, churches, synagogues, malls, bars, and workplaces, Beyer tweeted. If you think shooting varmints is more important than preventing mass shootings of children at elementary schools, youre wrong.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Quote from: Chakan on June  9, 2022, 01:01:35 pm
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/06/08/ar15-prairie-dogs-thune-guns-republicans/

AR-15s useful to shoot prairie dogs, GOP leader says, as gun talks intensify
It might not be clear to all non-Americans here; but prairie dogs are ground squirrels. You'd have to be a proper lunatic to use an AR15 to shoot a squirrel. Same for those who suggest such a thing.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Not sure if I heard it read it, but apparently the way to stop school shootings isn't too outlaw guns. But to have more armed volunteers at schools.
Looking at those photos up the page made me think. Banning gun sales won't help. There's too many out there already ( and like someone says, they can print them). Banning them will leave a black market where the less desirables will buy up stock. Ive no idea why the approach should be .
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June  9, 2022, 01:12:46 pm
It might not be clear to all non-Americans here; but prairie dogs are ground squirrels. You'd have to be a proper lunatic to use an AR15 to shoot a squirrel. Same for those who suggest such a thing.
Agree totally. One should use an AK-47, an M16 or an Uzi. Failing that a bazooka.

I'm still not sure what weapons you can't legally buy. What's stopping Elon musk buying some cruise missiles ?
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June  9, 2022, 01:12:46 pm
It might not be clear to all non-Americans here; but prairie dogs are ground squirrels. You'd have to be a proper lunatic to use an AR15 to shoot a squirrel. Same for those who suggest such a thing.


Caddyshack lives deep in the American psyche

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Quote
Durbin says he has been told the House is "ready to move" on a bill to enhance security for SCOTUS justices. House Dems have planned to change the bill to protect staff and clerks as well.

"The word came back that they're ready to move on the bill, per @morgan_rimmer.

https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1534902113167364096

Quote
Sen. John Cornyn, chief GOP negotiator, told me no he doesnt expect a deal this week on guns.

But having said that we're making good progress. Cornyn said he is optimistic a deal can be on the floor by the end of the month.

https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1534898156898504706

Dems giving up their leverage (the SCOTUS bill) to ensure the latter bill gets passed at all, let alone strengthen its substance.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Quote
McConnell and Cornyn say House  version on SCOTUS security wont pass Senate. House Ds have changed Senate bill to also include security for clerks and staff. The security issue is related to the Supreme Court justices, not to nameless staff that no one knows," McConnell said

Cornyn: The right bill passed the Senate. We're not going to pass this House bill if it comes over," he said, per @morgan_rimmer

https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1536471613109067782

Safety for the peasants? Not on the GOP's watch.
