In 2021, photographer, Gabriele Galimbertis project, The Ameriguns, won the portrait category for the World Press Photo. In the wake of Uvalde, excerpts from that project are being posted across social media. Its eye opening to us non-Americans in trying to understand why they love guns so much. Obviously, the project was before Uvalde, but it is interesting how many kids are in the project, how if the question came up, all of them said the solution to a mass shooting is more guns, and their genuine fear of having guns taken away from them. It also reinforced to me: (a) that even if the laws covered new gun sales, these people are already building guns themselves from components; (b) these kids start shooting guns young, like 5 and 6; (c) many of these people were involved in the military.