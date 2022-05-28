« previous next »
This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5000 on: May 28, 2022, 02:38:13 am
Quote from: Chakan on May 27, 2022, 06:31:09 pm
Because politicians don't have a god damned clue what the fuck they are talking about. They never have and never will.


Well, l believe thats not quite true. Politicians like Abbott, Cruz and the other usual suspects know exactly whats what. Its just that, as you succinctly said earlier about making money from guns and death, these politicians have been put in place with industry money which helped convince voters. So who do we think theyre beholden to? Its ALWAYS been about the money. The US is an Uber capitalist society. For Americans, anything to do with government, especially the federal government, and administration in general is corrupt and inefficient. The answer is to privatise everything. So money drives everything especially politics. Whether its healthcare, environmental protection, guns etc.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5001 on: May 28, 2022, 02:51:44 am
Trump, at the NRA event, just named off all the murdered kids from Texas. 
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5002 on: May 28, 2022, 04:33:05 am
Quote from: Chakan on May 27, 2022, 08:49:09 pm

I'm sure lone star red will be a long any minute to say i'm being overly dramatic again.

Yep, checks out.  :-*
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5003 on: May 28, 2022, 08:08:39 am
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on May 28, 2022, 02:51:44 am
    :no

Trump, at the NRA event, just named off all the murdered kids from Texas. 


Surprise surprise

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/27/politics/uvalde-donald-trump-nra-convention/index.html
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5004 on: May 28, 2022, 09:03:53 am
Quote from: TSC on May 28, 2022, 08:08:39 am
Surprise surprise

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/27/politics/uvalde-donald-trump-nra-convention/index.html



Quote
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem attacked advocates of gun safety legislation.
"Let me tell you the truth about the enemies of the Second Amendment. They are schooled in the ways of Marx and Lenin," she said.

They are actually insane

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5005 on: May 28, 2022, 11:07:01 am
At last! A good person with a gun kills a bad person with a gun.

Well never hear the last of this;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-61615236
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5006 on: May 28, 2022, 12:28:43 pm
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5007 on: May 28, 2022, 12:36:30 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on May 28, 2022, 04:33:05 am
Yep, checks out.  :-*

Its fine bud, nothing will happen, kids will keep dying, more guns will get sold. Yay for everyone.

Murica fuck yeah.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5008 on: May 28, 2022, 02:37:30 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May 28, 2022, 11:07:01 am
At last! A good person with a gun kills a bad person with a gun.

Well never hear the last of this;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-61615236
 
Hmm, when i read that my first thought was more than a coincidence.Hold on that"news"story.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5009 on: May 28, 2022, 02:43:18 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on May 28, 2022, 09:03:53 am


They are actually insane
 

Wouldn't a good marxist want as many guns as they can get? Over throw the capitalist system blah blah blah.It's actually what USA needs to get some action a militant red army faction type group,Didn't the government start acting when the Black Panthers got legal guns and scared the shit outta white racist america?
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5010 on: May 28, 2022, 02:44:48 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on May 28, 2022, 02:37:30 pm
 
Hmm, when i read that my first thought was more than a coincidence.Hold on that"news"story.

You mean a bit like Everton publishing stadium news when we are in a major European Final?
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5011 on: May 29, 2022, 01:29:21 am
Quote from: mallin9 on May 26, 2022, 03:12:53 pm

I dont think its NRA specific though. Its broader, bigger, cultural.

 Its tied up in the identity of broad swathes of the less empathetic.
Yep, as long as the cult persists nothing will improve.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5012 on: May 30, 2022, 03:04:06 pm
In 2021, photographer, Gabriele Galimbertis project, The Ameriguns, won the portrait category for the World Press Photo. In the wake of Uvalde, excerpts from that project are being posted across social media. Its eye opening to us non-Americans in trying to understand why they love guns so much. Obviously, the project was before Uvalde, but it is interesting how many kids are in the project, how if the question came up, all of them said the solution to a mass shooting is more guns, and their genuine fear of having guns taken away from them. It also reinforced to me: (a) that even if the laws covered new gun sales, these people are already building guns themselves from components; (b) these kids start shooting guns young, like 5 and 6; (c) many of these people were involved in the military.

http://www.gabrielegalimberti.com/the-ameriguns/
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5013 on: May 30, 2022, 04:55:02 pm
Quote from: Mimi on May 30, 2022, 03:04:06 pm
In 2021, photographer, Gabriele Galimbertis project, The Ameriguns, won the portrait category for the World Press Photo. In the wake of Uvalde, excerpts from that project are being posted across social media. Its eye opening to us non-Americans in trying to understand why they love guns so much. Obviously, the project was before Uvalde, but it is interesting how many kids are in the project, how if the question came up, all of them said the solution to a mass shooting is more guns, and their genuine fear of having guns taken away from them. It also reinforced to me: (a) that even if the laws covered new gun sales, these people are already building guns themselves from components; (b) these kids start shooting guns young, like 5 and 6; (c) many of these people were involved in the military.

http://www.gabrielegalimberti.com/the-ameriguns/

Is that a land mine on the left in the first picture?
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5014 on: May 30, 2022, 05:14:50 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on May 30, 2022, 04:55:02 pm
Is that a land mine on the left in the first picture?
I am actually hoping that it is a drum magazine. Never thought I'd be saying that.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5015 on: May 31, 2022, 12:21:39 pm
Sounds awful but I devote very little emotional bandwidth to these shootings because they happen to frequently and the country is blinkered in its approach towards eradicating the root cause.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5016 on: Today at 01:46:51 am
And yet again.

This thread needs a title change from 'This month's' to 'Today's'.

Quote
Man opens fire in Tulsa, Oklahoma hospital, multiple deaths
June 2, 2022  9.06am

Tulsa: A man armed with a rifle opened fire inside a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, killing three people, police said, in the latest of a series of mass shootings in the United States.

The gunman had also died, police said, but it was not immediately clear how.

Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg told ABC that four people (were) shot and killed.

Meulenberg told ABC that police received a call about a man with a rifle on the second floor of a building on the medical campus and that it turned into an active shooter situation.

By the time officers arrived on the scene, they found a few people have been shot. A couple were dead at that point, Meulenberg said.

We also found who we believed to be the shooter and still believe to be the shooter because he had a long rifle and a pistol with him, Meulenberg added.

It was not immediately clear how the suspected gunman died.

St Francis Health System locked down its campus at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery centre and a breast health centre.

Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

A reunification centre for families to find their loved ones was set up at a nearby high school.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, a spokesperson said.

The White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting and that it is closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to state and local officials to offer support.

The Tulsa shooting follows two mass shootings in May that shocked Americans and reignited debates about gun control.

Last week, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Some of those victims were being laid to rest today in Uvalde.

Earlier in May, a shooter killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

https://www.smh.com.au/world/north-america/tulsa-police-captain-multiple-people-wounded-in-shooting-at-medical-centre-20220602-p5aqhp.html
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5017 on: Today at 04:03:31 am
The Tulsa shooting is eerily surreal to me.

I was in Tulsa only last Friday at a wedding. The friends I was staying with live less than half a mile from that hospital. Their grandfather is currently in that hospital recovering from a mild stroke. We watched the CL final on Saturday afternoon just up the road from there. We then had a dinner party that evening where most of the conversation revolved around the Texas shooting and the wider gun problem in America. I genuinely had to pinch myself when I saw this on the news a while ago. Thankfully my friends and their grandfather are all ok, which is a kind of weirdly selfish thing to say when 5 people are dead :(
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5018 on: Today at 07:40:15 am
Very sad but it's very hard get worked up about these shootings now to be honest. If the American people are so stupid as to vote people into power who support massive amounts of gun ownership then its their own hole they are digging. In any other country this would be abnormal and dealt with, in America it's just another day.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5019 on: Today at 08:32:20 am
Not really newsworthy is it. Just the american way of life. Who are we to  mess with their commandments.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5020 on: Today at 10:14:27 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:32:20 am
Not really newsworthy is it. Just the american way of life. Who are we to  mess with their commandments.

Does that mean we should stop reporting on the Tories being evil?
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5021 on: Today at 01:29:30 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:14:27 am
Does that mean we should stop reporting on the Tories being evil?

The Tories affect us in the UK and we have the power to deal with them if we choose to, the gun deaths in America don't affect us and we can do nothing about it.

This thread, like the media, only ever focuses on the mass shootings, if it actually concentrated on all shootings in America, the page count would be in the tens of thousands and people would crack up. Memorial weekend in Chicago saw 51 shot, 9 dead, the latest shootings yesterday brought the count to 224 shot dead in 2022 in the city , fucking impressive that, killing an average of 45 people a month. Chicago and Baltimore alone will lose over 1000 people to gun violence this year alone, the USA just appears to accept this as the way it is.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5022 on: Today at 10:28:12 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:29:30 pm
The Tories affect us in the UK and we have the power to deal with them if we choose to, the gun deaths in America don't affect us and we can do nothing about it.

This thread, like the media, only ever focuses on the mass shootings, if it actually concentrated on all shootings in America, the page count would be in the tens of thousands and people would crack up. Memorial weekend in Chicago saw 51 shot, 9 dead, the latest shootings yesterday brought the count to 224 shot dead in 2022 in the city , fucking impressive that, killing an average of 45 people a month. Chicago and Baltimore alone will lose over 1000 people to gun violence this year alone, the USA just appears to accept this as the way it is.

The Tories affect you in the UK. The rest of us Liverpool supporters can't do anything that you have the power to deal with. Doesn't it being a topic that those from afar care about or want to comment on.
