« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 121 122 123 124 125 [126]   Go Down

Author Topic: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers  (Read 390179 times)

Online The_Nomad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5000 on: May 28, 2022, 02:38:13 am »
Quote from: Chakan on May 27, 2022, 06:31:09 pm
Because politicians don't have a god damned clue what the fuck they are talking about. They never have and never will.


Well, l believe thats not quite true. Politicians like Abbott, Cruz and the other usual suspects know exactly whats what. Its just that, as you succinctly said earlier about making money from guns and death, these politicians have been put in place with industry money which helped convince voters. So who do we think theyre beholden to? Its ALWAYS been about the money. The US is an Uber capitalist society. For Americans, anything to do with government, especially the federal government, and administration in general is corrupt and inefficient. The answer is to privatise everything. So money drives everything especially politics. Whether its healthcare, environmental protection, guns etc.
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,386
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5001 on: May 28, 2022, 02:51:44 am »
    :no

Trump, at the NRA event, just named off all the murdered kids from Texas. 
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,332
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5002 on: May 28, 2022, 04:33:05 am »
Quote from: Chakan on May 27, 2022, 08:49:09 pm

I'm sure lone star red will be a long any minute to say i'm being overly dramatic again.

Yep, checks out.  :-*
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5003 on: May 28, 2022, 08:08:39 am »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on May 28, 2022, 02:51:44 am
    :no

Trump, at the NRA event, just named off all the murdered kids from Texas. 


Surprise surprise

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/27/politics/uvalde-donald-trump-nra-convention/index.html
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,174
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5004 on: May 28, 2022, 09:03:53 am »
Quote from: TSC on May 28, 2022, 08:08:39 am
Surprise surprise

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/27/politics/uvalde-donald-trump-nra-convention/index.html



Quote
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem attacked advocates of gun safety legislation.
"Let me tell you the truth about the enemies of the Second Amendment. They are schooled in the ways of Marx and Lenin," she said.

They are actually insane

Logged
Believer

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,335
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5005 on: May 28, 2022, 11:07:01 am »
At last! A good person with a gun kills a bad person with a gun.

Well never hear the last of this;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-61615236
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,212
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5006 on: May 28, 2022, 12:28:43 pm »
« Last Edit: May 28, 2022, 12:30:36 pm by Chakan »
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,212
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5007 on: May 28, 2022, 12:36:30 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on May 28, 2022, 04:33:05 am
Yep, checks out.  :-*

Its fine bud, nothing will happen, kids will keep dying, more guns will get sold. Yay for everyone.

Murica fuck yeah.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5008 on: May 28, 2022, 02:37:30 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May 28, 2022, 11:07:01 am
At last! A good person with a gun kills a bad person with a gun.

Well never hear the last of this;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-61615236
 
Hmm, when i read that my first thought was more than a coincidence.Hold on that"news"story.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5009 on: May 28, 2022, 02:43:18 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on May 28, 2022, 09:03:53 am


They are actually insane
 

Wouldn't a good marxist want as many guns as they can get? Over throw the capitalist system blah blah blah.It's actually what USA needs to get some action a militant red army faction type group,Didn't the government start acting when the Black Panthers got legal guns and scared the shit outta white racist america?
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,335
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5010 on: May 28, 2022, 02:44:48 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on May 28, 2022, 02:37:30 pm
 
Hmm, when i read that my first thought was more than a coincidence.Hold on that"news"story.

You mean a bit like Everton publishing stadium news when we are in a major European Final?
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,544
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5011 on: May 29, 2022, 01:29:21 am »
Quote from: mallin9 on May 26, 2022, 03:12:53 pm

I dont think its NRA specific though. Its broader, bigger, cultural.

 Its tied up in the identity of broad swathes of the less empathetic.
Yep, as long as the cult persists nothing will improve.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,055
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5012 on: Yesterday at 03:04:06 pm »
In 2021, photographer, Gabriele Galimbertis project, The Ameriguns, won the portrait category for the World Press Photo. In the wake of Uvalde, excerpts from that project are being posted across social media. Its eye opening to us non-Americans in trying to understand why they love guns so much. Obviously, the project was before Uvalde, but it is interesting how many kids are in the project, how if the question came up, all of them said the solution to a mass shooting is more guns, and their genuine fear of having guns taken away from them. It also reinforced to me: (a) that even if the laws covered new gun sales, these people are already building guns themselves from components; (b) these kids start shooting guns young, like 5 and 6; (c) many of these people were involved in the military.

http://www.gabrielegalimberti.com/the-ameriguns/
Logged

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,358
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5013 on: Yesterday at 04:55:02 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Yesterday at 03:04:06 pm
In 2021, photographer, Gabriele Galimbertis project, The Ameriguns, won the portrait category for the World Press Photo. In the wake of Uvalde, excerpts from that project are being posted across social media. Its eye opening to us non-Americans in trying to understand why they love guns so much. Obviously, the project was before Uvalde, but it is interesting how many kids are in the project, how if the question came up, all of them said the solution to a mass shooting is more guns, and their genuine fear of having guns taken away from them. It also reinforced to me: (a) that even if the laws covered new gun sales, these people are already building guns themselves from components; (b) these kids start shooting guns young, like 5 and 6; (c) many of these people were involved in the military.

http://www.gabrielegalimberti.com/the-ameriguns/

Is that a land mine on the left in the first picture?
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5014 on: Yesterday at 05:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 04:55:02 pm
Is that a land mine on the left in the first picture?
I am actually hoping that it is a drum magazine. Never thought I'd be saying that.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,112
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5015 on: Today at 12:21:39 pm »
Sounds awful but I devote very little emotional bandwidth to these shootings because they happen to frequently and the country is blinkered in its approach towards eradicating the root cause.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 121 122 123 124 125 [126]   Go Up
« previous next »
 