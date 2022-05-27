« previous next »
Because politicians don't have a god damned clue what the fuck they are talking about. They never have and never will.


Well, l believe thats not quite true. Politicians like Abbott, Cruz and the other usual suspects know exactly whats what. Its just that, as you succinctly said earlier about making money from guns and death, these politicians have been put in place with industry money which helped convince voters. So who do we think theyre beholden to? Its ALWAYS been about the money. The US is an Uber capitalist society. For Americans, anything to do with government, especially the federal government, and administration in general is corrupt and inefficient. The answer is to privatise everything. So money drives everything especially politics. Whether its healthcare, environmental protection, guns etc.
    :no

Trump, at the NRA event, just named off all the murdered kids from Texas. 
Yep, checks out.  :-*
    :no

Trump, at the NRA event, just named off all the murdered kids from Texas. 


Surprise surprise

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/27/politics/uvalde-donald-trump-nra-convention/index.html
Quote
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem attacked advocates of gun safety legislation.
"Let me tell you the truth about the enemies of the Second Amendment. They are schooled in the ways of Marx and Lenin," she said.

They are actually insane

At last! A good person with a gun kills a bad person with a gun.

Well never hear the last of this;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-61615236
Its fine bud, nothing will happen, kids will keep dying, more guns will get sold. Yay for everyone.

Murica fuck yeah.
