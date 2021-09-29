« previous next »
This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4920 on: Today at 03:12:35 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 03:06:49 pm

Thought it worth mentioning, for anyone who's not come across it, the above refers to the 'trolley problem' in ethics.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4921 on: Today at 03:12:53 pm
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 02:55:35 pm


Why dictators kill artists.  Look at that image. Fucking country of mine.

I dont think its NRA specific though. Its broader, bigger, cultural.  Remove the Daily Mail and youd still have other British media is that it? response to whatever Johnson done lately. Same here, different stain.  That comparison didnt make sense, did it, but its broader than one odious organization.  Its tied up in the identity of broad swathes of the less empathetic.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4922 on: Today at 03:18:33 pm
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 03:12:53 pm
Why dictators kill artists.  Look at that image. Fucking country of mine.

I dont think its NRA specific though. Its broader, bigger, cultural.  Remove the Daily Mail and youd still have other British media is that it? response to whatever Johnson done lately. Same here, different stain.  That comparison didnt make sense, did it, but its broader than one odious organization.  Its tied up in the identity of broad swathes of the less empathetic.

You, collectively elected them. No point in hand wringing after the fact. Uber capitalist society where the pursuit of personal profit sets the agenda for everything else.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4923 on: Today at 03:18:40 pm
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4924 on: Today at 03:24:12 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 02:52:08 pm
Fuckin' hell.


Ehhh bit inconclusive. He doesn't specifically say the shooting was still going on and they just went in got their own kids out first. "We do know that there were some law enforcement and parents trying to get their kids out" - that could have looked as bad as the tweets suggest, or not.

It might well have happened and it certainly looks like the cops should have done a LOT more, but I'd be wary of social media spin on this one. Shaun King is a master at generating clicks

It does seem incredible that the shooter was in there for a full hour.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4925 on: Today at 03:52:23 pm
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 03:18:33 pm
You, collectively elected them. No point in hand wringing after the fact. Uber capitalist society where the pursuit of personal profit sets the agenda for everything else.

We talking about the UK and Tories, US and GOP, what?
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4926 on: Today at 03:59:07 pm
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 03:52:23 pm
We talking about the UK and Tories, US and GOP, what?

All of the above probably.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4927 on: Today at 04:03:45 pm
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 03:52:23 pm
We talking about the UK and Tories, US and GOP, what?

You said, Fucking country of mine so l assumed you were from the US.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4928 on: Today at 04:16:56 pm
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4929 on: Today at 04:23:42 pm
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 04:03:45 pm
You said, Fucking country of mine so l assumed you were from the US.

Not this bit again.  Are you collectively, everyone on this board from the UK, responsible for the UKs policies on settling migrants?  Or are those the thoughts of nutty secretaries and a conservative govt that punts one burning disaster into another and so on, as policy, all the while selling out the future of the country?

Because we have those too.

Here in the USA we also have gun violence, completely unlike any other developed capitalist society.  Singular to this country.  The statistics are mind boggling. My half assed thoughts on why?  The creation mythos of our nation- we gotta be ready at any instant to turf redcoats outta Aunt Maries house, and a lot of small penis syndrome.  Im joking, but there is something cultural there. But you really want to say everything is on everyone?  Because that works multiple ways.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4930 on: Today at 05:07:03 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 03:18:40 pm
Is this true?

Fucking cowards if so.

Looks like it. Wouldn't be the first time. Columbine the cops actually made it worse if I remember correctly, then lied repeatedly about their fuck ups and then due to Qualified Immunity had all the lawsuits thrown out. Pretty sure the parents of those killed got all of $15k for their kid as they had no other recourse.

Cops are trained to harass black, brown and poor people. Anything aside from that you're on your own in my book.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4931 on: Today at 05:29:19 pm
Yeah, so incompetent they got another kid killed. These parents in the end will have no recourse as there's another wonderful Supreme Court decision by Scalia that basically says cops don't actually have to try to protect the public. The whole thing is a sham.





Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4932 on: Today at 06:20:47 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:32:09 am


Scum isnt he?
Stands up in Parliament and spouts about his sadness.
The guy has no emotions apart from greed and lust
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4933 on: Today at 06:48:58 pm
Occupy dems are saying one of the teachers who died husband has had a fatal heart attack.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4934 on: Today at 06:51:33 pm
Joe Garcia Leaving behind 4 kids.

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4935 on: Today at 06:58:38 pm
Think its Joe Garcia. Husband of Irma Garcia, teacher.

Yes, survived by four children.

This one kicked me in the nuts. It really is such heartbreaking news.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4936 on: Today at 06:59:26 pm
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4937 on: Today at 08:31:01 pm
Some of the info starting to come out about the ineptitude of law enforcement and how they handled the situation is nauseating. Still a lot to be confirmed, but if it's true... :no
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4938 on: Today at 08:47:46 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 08:31:01 pm
Some of the info starting to come out about the ineptitude of law enforcement and how they handled the situation is nauseating. Still a lot to be confirmed, but if it's true... :no

Definitely. Some absolutely shocking/jaw dropping stuff about how they handled it. Sickening if true
