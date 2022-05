Erm, I don't see anything that has changed in the last 30 years?



How many children and teenagers dead, is it?





Ban ARs.



No one gets a gun before they are 28.



Mental health evaluation every 6 months for gun owners.



If you want to keep a gun in your home, you have to gain a license, which will become the hardest document to obtain in

America and will include periodic IP examination of all computers in your household, in case of extremist, racists or defamatory material, which if found results if a lifetime ban on gun ownership for all members.



I come to this forum to talk about LFC and not real life's problems unless it involves LFC. So I try not to post in this part of the forum anymore as it just reminds me of all the other shit that LFC takes me away from. With that said since I posted here I'll respond a bit more, at least as much as I can handle before it sets off my mental health alarms.What I bolded is just patently untrue. Heller vs District of Columbia was decided in 2008 and ever since then gun laws have been consistently weekend because that fuck Antonin Scalia made up legal principle out of thin air.Well regulated militia.Well regulated militia.Well regulated militia.Let's all say it together again, well regulated militia.There was never an "individual" right to keep and bear arms and it has just gotten worse ever since. There are now 21 states where you can just openly carry without a license I believe. This was impossible before Heller.