



I hate Johnson as much as the next person, but that article actually hits the truth of what it was like owning a handgun back them and surrendering them and giving up a hobby and to compare UK gun owners to those in the USA is just wrong as the attitudes are miles apart.In the UK, shooting is nothing but a hobby, a sport, a past time to get you out of the house and enjoy a few hours with mates and do something you enjoy. There was no "right to bear arms" "you'll take it from my cold dead fingers" attitudes, guns were locked away, you were not allowed to have them out, they weren't allowed to be kept loaded, nor none of this open carry shite, nor needed for home defence, which is why when that c*nt Hamilton murdered the children in Dunblane, we handed over our stuff quietly, as the loss of the kids meant far more than our hobby ever would. Yes, we were sad and angry that we were portrayed as deranged lunatics by the media, when the truth is so different, but our feelings meant nothing compared to the families.America has a totally fucked up relationship with guns and I honestly don't think they will ever fix it, too much money in the industry, too many people lining their own pockets, too much fear from the millions and millions of illegal weapons on the street, cities like chicago burying over 400 victims a year from shootings.