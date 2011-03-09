« previous next »
Author Topic: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers  (Read 383392 times)

Offline Dave McCoy

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4800 on: Today at 03:12:41 am »
Quote from: nuts100 on Today at 02:51:28 am
Andy - I fear this is not the case
I play golf with many different people from all backgrounds and of every political persuasion - and I can say for a certainty that the only group of people that I know that are vehemently apposed to gun ownership and the 2nd amendment are of Asian ancestry - they just can't comprehend it.

Now i know this is a small subset - but also 3 neighbors who are Asian American - will not have a gun in the house.

Every hispanic american i know has multiple legally owned guns - same with white and black americans I play golf with and also know.

Now I also know republicans and democrats that won't have a gun in the house under any circumstances - but also believe it is their right (2nd amendment) to own one - if they so wished.

This is ingrained so much into the culture and history of the US I'm not sure what hope there is. They should absolutely ban AR's - no questions asked.
I'm living in hope that something is done soon - I really am, but as i said to my wife - on my gravestone are going to be the words

"The hope killed him in the end"

Youre a loon.
Offline nuts100

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4801 on: Today at 03:23:59 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:12:41 am
Youre a loon.

why - this is not me - nothing to do with me - I am stating what i see and listen to on a weekly basis
This is ingrained into US society - massively in the south

I have arguments about it constantly - but some will never change

they are immune to this

I'm giving an insight on the thoughts of a small subset of people
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4802 on: Today at 03:30:49 am »
Quote from: nuts100 on Today at 03:23:59 am
why - this is not me - nothing to do with me - I am stating what i see and listen to on a weekly basis
This is ingrained into US society - massively in the south

I have arguments about it constantly - but some will never change

they are immune to this

I'm giving an insight on the thoughts of a small subset of people

Because there is a plurality of voters that are for at least some gun control. So to say nothing will change is ridiculous. All it would take right now is Manchin being ok with breaking the filibuster and something would pass, Sinema is fine with gun control.

So theres basically 51 senators at the moment that are the only obstacle. Not some huge cultural issue as you are claiming.
Offline mallin9

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4803 on: Today at 04:15:25 am »
No words. For all the Its just X number of senators, my guess?  There will be a spike in gun sales in America tomorrow. Whether its fear of future gun laws, something a relative of mine has been doing since the Lyndon Johnson presidency, or something else that drives it, but I sadly think Im right.

NRA convention Friday in Texas likely to be a shitstorm of thoughts, prayers, and anti-logic.
Offline Mimi

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4804 on: Today at 04:36:42 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:30:49 am
Because there is a plurality of voters that are for at least some gun control. So to say nothing will change is ridiculous. All it would take right now is Manchin being ok with breaking the filibuster and something would pass, Sinema is fine with gun control.

So theres basically 51 senators at the moment that are the only obstacle. Not some huge cultural issue as you are claiming.


Do you honestly see Manchin and Sinemma breaking the filibuster for gun control? They were not willing to do so for voting rights or abortion.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4805 on: Today at 04:52:38 am »
My God, such a sad news. My thoughts are with parents who lost their little ones, and with the family of that poor teacher. Absolutely heartbreaking news.

When this is going to end and how?!
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4806 on: Today at 05:13:11 am »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 04:36:42 am

Do you honestly see Manchin and Sinemma breaking the filibuster for gun control? They were not willing to do so for voting rights or abortion.

No I don't. But that doesn't negate my response to Nuts as far as the general public being fine with it, they're not.
Online kavah

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4807 on: Today at 05:53:55 am »
Amanda Gorman (Instagram):

Schools scared to death.
The truth is, one education under desks,
Stooped low from bullets;
That plunge when we ask
Where our children
Shall live
& how
& if

The truth is, one nation under guns
« Last Edit: Today at 05:56:28 am by kavah »
Offline Elzar

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4808 on: Today at 07:08:04 am »
A nation defined by weapons.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4809 on: Today at 07:27:29 am »
If you tolerate this, then your children will be next
Offline gazzalfc

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4810 on: Today at 07:29:30 am »
Basketball manager Steve Kerr before his game last night

https://twitter.com/James_Dart/status/1529343400335577095?t=LyKq7zeRMzi58CHbiGrGxA&s=19

Anyone that's watched The Last Dance understands his reaction
Online BarryCrocker

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4811 on: Today at 07:36:08 am »
Hannity saying that because of the stresses on the border with illegal immigrants that Border Patrol were only lucky to be able to reduce the casualty level.

PS - Also, saying the $40b sent to Ukraine would be better spent building protection for American kids at schools.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:44:11 am by BarryCrocker »
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4812 on: Today at 07:37:29 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:26:53 pm
Said numerous times, Sandy Hook was the moment that they had a choice to change it or just carry on, the minute they decided guns were more important than kids, that was the moment nothing changes going forward.

I would go earlier than that.
2 sitting US presidents were shot. Nothing happened.
45000 people have been killed per year (on an average) since 2001. Nothing happened.
So Sandy hook was a watershed moment, no doubt. But the issue is much much older than that.
Offline Alan_X

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4813 on: Today at 07:42:33 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:36:08 am
Hannity saying that because of the stresses on the border with illegal immigrants that Border Patrol were only lucky to be able to reduce the casualty level.

Hannity can go fuck himself along with the rest of them.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4814 on: Today at 07:57:16 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:36:08 am
Hannity saying that because of the stresses on the border with illegal immigrants that Border Patrol were only lucky to be able to reduce the casualty level.

PS - Also, saying the $40b sent to Ukraine would be better spent building protection for American kids at schools.

Seriously why would you watch that garbage?
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4815 on: Today at 08:02:17 am »
Abhorrent, the right to bear arms - what an utter load of bollocks!

What about the right to go to school in peace with no fear of being shot!

Something has to change but it never does, they just move in to the next tragedy.

Fucked up country
Online AndyMuller

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4816 on: Today at 08:05:50 am »
Thoughts and prayers.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4817 on: Today at 08:10:03 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:57:16 am
Seriously why would you watch that garbage?

I've just watched the Oz, UK & CNN news and wanted to see how they could spin this. Mental that a 'news' network doesn't even appear to report the actual facts.

It's been 9,523 days since Australia had a mass shooting from an automatic or semi-automatic weapon because the government banned them. Some will say this is a mental health issue and that it needs to be addressed. Well, we have just as many people with mental health issues and none of them have easy access to assault weapons.
Online AndyMuller

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4818 on: Today at 08:25:07 am »
Offline gazzalfc

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4819 on: Today at 08:32:09 am »
Offline Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4820 on: Today at 08:34:19 am »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 10:02:04 pm
Killed his grandmother too before he went on his killing spree. Sickening.
Shes not dead. In critical condition though.
Offline Riquende

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4821 on: Today at 08:40:11 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:32:09 am

"The kind of amused, reflective copper by whom it would be a pleasure to be arrested"

What's Inspector Brightwell up to these days?
Offline lionel_messias

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4822 on: Today at 09:04:38 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:30:49 am
Because there is a plurality of voters that are for at least some gun control. So to say nothing will change is ridiculous. All it would take right now is Manchin being ok with breaking the filibuster and something would pass, Sinema is fine with gun control.

So theres basically 51 senators at the moment that are the only obstacle. Not some huge cultural issue as you are claiming.

Erm, I don't see anything that has changed in the last 30 years?

How many children and teenagers dead, is it?


Ban ARs.

No one gets a gun before they are 28.

Mental health evaluation every 6 months for gun owners.

If you want to keep a gun in your home, you have to gain a license, which will become the hardest document to obtain in
America and will include periodic IP examination of all computers in your household, in case of extremist, racists or defamatory material, which if found results if a lifetime ban on gun ownership for all members.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4823 on: Today at 09:13:40 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:29:30 am
Basketball manager Steve Kerr before his game last night

https://twitter.com/James_Dart/status/1529343400335577095?t=LyKq7zeRMzi58CHbiGrGxA&s=19

Anyone that's watched The Last Dance understands his reaction

I haven't seen it, but that's heartbreaking

America is off its head.
Online rob1966

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4824 on: Today at 09:18:36 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:32:09 am


I hate Johnson as much as the next person, but that article actually hits the truth of what it was like owning a handgun back them and surrendering them and giving up a hobby and to compare UK gun owners to those in the USA is just wrong as the attitudes are miles apart.

In the UK, shooting is nothing but a hobby, a sport, a past time to get you out of the house and enjoy a few hours with mates and do something you enjoy. There was no "right to bear arms" "you'll take it from my cold dead fingers" attitudes, guns were locked away, you were not allowed to have them out, they weren't allowed to be kept loaded, nor none of this open carry shite, nor needed for home defence, which is why when that c*nt Hamilton murdered the children in Dunblane, we handed over our stuff quietly, as the loss of the kids meant far more than our hobby ever would. Yes, we were sad and angry that we were portrayed as deranged lunatics by the media, when the truth is so different, but our feelings meant nothing compared to the families.

America has a totally fucked up relationship with guns and I honestly don't think they will ever fix it, too much money in the industry, too many people lining their own pockets, too much fear from the millions and millions of illegal weapons on the street, cities like chicago burying over 400 victims a year from shootings.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4825 on: Today at 09:43:27 am »
T & P.

Hope that works.
