Seriously why would you watch that garbage?



I've just watched the Oz, UK & CNN news and wanted to see how they could spin this. Mental that a 'news' network doesn't even appear to report the actual facts.It's been 9,523 days since Australia had a mass shooting from an automatic or semi-automatic weapon because the government banned them. Some will say this is a mental health issue and that it needs to be addressed. Well, we have just as many people with mental health issues and none of them have easy access to assault weapons.