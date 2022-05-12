Grim, heart-breaking stuff.



Out of sheer interest, just how strong are the calls from Americans to have armed cops placed on school premises? Is it a common thing or something that has popped up in recent years?



So the local schools near us have a police officer present at every school for the entire day.This is paid for by property tax at 2.65% of house value.I think most schools in DFW have thisHowever where this shooting was is a world away from DFW - not sure what the policies are in a small rural townHowever - I'd be surprised if that school district could afford it - now this a a bad assumption on my part - really bad assumption.Most schools have no windows and the foyer is the only area where there are windowsFully locked and you can't get in without being buzzed inWhere my kids went - yes there was an armed officer on school premiseswe talk often about poverty and the difference between those who have and those who haven't has never been wider