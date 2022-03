I dunno what stats they are using but,violent crime was down in Boston last year.

https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/01/06/metro/violent-crime-declined-city-2021-property-crimes-also-reported-down-boston-police-say/.



Well it's massively up everywhere else. Shouts to 'defund the police' are laughed out of the room these days.dalarr - these calls to get 'tough on crime' sound antiquated, I know - but there is a situation in the blue cities (I know I'm sounding Fox Newsy here but bear with me) where liberal district attorneys have been going very easy on crime and people are seeing things getting worse before their eyes. I'm talking armed carjackers being let out on electric monitoring, eliminating cash bail, announcing that shoplifting under $2000 will be treated as a misdemeanour, etc. Well-meaning left-wing policies meant to address prison overcrowding and the justice system wealth gap, that have backfired spectacularly.