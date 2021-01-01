Such a fucking bizarre family picture for what is meant to be a developed and civilised 1st world country. In a way it sums up just how fucked the US is.



It does and that's what I was trying to say on the previous page with the quote of the prosecutor. As long as people don't realise that the whole "Yeah, we don't want bad guys to have guns, but let the 'responsible' people have as many guns as they want"-thing has not worked, mass shootings will keep happening and people will keep getting shot. I don't see that attitude really changing, because even politicians who are in favour of gun control are still too scared to go for the strictest rules possible, because they are too afraid of upsetting possible voters who don't want to give up their guns. I'm sorry, but children are dying on a regular basis by simply going to school, they have to do active-shooters drills, they have schools with metal detectors. Those things should be enough to make people think. This stuff is not normal. Full stop. Yet, the right to bear arms seems more important than trying to make the country a safer place. It's just insane.