« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Down

Author Topic: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers  (Read 351686 times)

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,223
  • YNWA
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4680 on: Yesterday at 04:09:30 pm »
Such a fucking bizarre family picture for what is meant to be a developed and civilised 1st world country. In a way it sums up just how fucked the US is.
Logged

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,301
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4681 on: Yesterday at 04:35:41 pm »

Amateurs! Should parade around with bazookas and grenade launchers while using a tank for their daily driving.

Put that on your xmas card, you John McClane wannabes.
   
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,140
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4682 on: Yesterday at 11:07:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:07:22 pm
Agree. They were given several chances to intervene on their son's behalf, but as usual MAGA blockheads likely see it as liberal interference on their God-given right to be complete jackasses.

The messages they send after the shooting clearly show two people trying to cover up their tracks after suddenly realising shit just got real for them.

Yes trying to escape to Canada I think, the utter cowards.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4683 on: Today at 12:00:58 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:07:23 pm
Yes trying to escape to Canada I think, the utter cowards.

I think they're the archetypal Trump/modern GOP voters.
Preach personal responsibility to everyone else yet take no responsibility whatsoever for any of their own actions, I think they like Trump because they can see themselves in him, "if we were rich we'd be just like him" type of thing.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,486
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4684 on: Today at 12:32:28 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 04:09:30 pm
Such a fucking bizarre family picture for what is meant to be a developed and civilised 1st world country. In a way it sums up just how fucked the US is.

It does and that's what I was trying to say on the previous page with the quote of the prosecutor. As long as people don't realise that the whole "Yeah, we don't want bad guys to have guns, but let the 'responsible' people have as many guns as they want"-thing has not worked, mass shootings will keep happening and people will keep getting shot. I don't see that attitude really changing, because even politicians who are in favour of gun control are still too scared to go for the strictest rules possible, because they are too afraid of upsetting possible voters who don't want to give up their guns. I'm sorry, but children are dying on a regular basis by simply going to school, they have to do active-shooters drills, they have schools with metal detectors. Those things should be enough to make people think. This stuff is not normal. Full stop. Yet, the right to bear arms seems more important than trying to make the country a safer place. It's just insane.
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4685 on: Today at 07:42:35 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on December  5, 2021, 05:06:26 pm
What the fuck is wrong with these people?!

I know, you could take someone's eye out there. There's no room at all. That's a hand gun couch at best for three people.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4686 on: Today at 08:12:16 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 04:09:30 pm
Such a fucking bizarre family picture for what is meant to be a developed and civilised 1st world country. In a way it sums up just how fucked the US is.

Just for context. I believe this is the weapon the father is holding.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,622
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4687 on: Today at 08:58:28 am »
Quote from: wemmick on December  3, 2021, 02:37:22 am
And many of us who live here dont fucking understand it, either. Were losing so many young people. I havent lectured in person at my college for two years due to COVID, but I will be doing an active shooter mini-drill on day one when I return in January. Its strange that the first lecture I give every semester in person is how to get out of a classroom alive. What I dont say is If were lucky, which is closer to the reality.
That's mental. Though I have thought they should teach general principles for a terrorist attack here too .
Do they have stocks of bullet proof vest for kids in classrooms? Is it even considered?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online gravey101

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4688 on: Today at 01:29:30 pm »
Fox and trumpers pushing the narrative now that the school is as much to blame as the parents...
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,523
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4689 on: Today at 01:31:11 pm »
Quote from: gravey101 on Today at 01:29:30 pm
Fox and trumpers pushing the narrative now that the school is as much to blame as the parents...

Government institution, fits the party narrative...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Up
« previous next »
 