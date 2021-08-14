Just don't get how he can recognise his own inadequacies, yet at the same time blame women in general for his situation.



Guess this is the problem with some online communities, in the past maybe someone like this would just end up as a loner his whole life or maybe at some point realise he has to make an effort to sort out his life...but the online world makes people like that believe they have a justified grievance against the world and are part of some kind of social 'movement'.



It's actually similar to the conspiracy theorists. These online groupings of people who feel similar things they get together and reconfirm those feelings and blame everyone else for feeling that way. I would have some empathy for this individual if he had a mental illness but I read his posts. His failings were his own. He blamed his mother and women for the way his life turned out.In those same posts though he says he's never talked to a woman beyond his mother. How has he gone to the age of 22 without having meaningful conversations with people of genders other than his own? That is a failing on his part, it's not his mother nor women to blame. This is further evidenced by the fact he wrote that he was kicked out of a lot of schools - again this is a failing of his own making. (I'm sure we could play devils advocate and say some of those schools could have helped him but this is all the evidence we have - his own words).Some of these "communities" online are feedback loops. These incel groupings though have just become ridiculously dangerous as we've seen around the world and something has got to be done about it. Young men who are blaming all woes in their life at people who have never spoken to them at all.Should add I have no qualification in psychology so the above is just my opinion. Mental illness is also something very real that I know many of us may have suffered from at some point in life but I feel like it being used a 'motive' (not sure if that's the right word) is correct. It feels offensive to me as someone who has struggled at times when the only life I've ever thought of impacting is my own.